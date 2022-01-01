Crispy chicken in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve crispy chicken
All Together Now
2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Crispy Chicken Confit
|$27.00
Chicken Hindquarters, Spring Veggie Panzanella, Lemon Pan Sauce, Fried Sarvecchio
MBurger - Huron
161 E Huron St, Chicago
|Crispy Chicken
|$5.99
original -or- sriracha mayo, pickles
Kaze Sushi & Thai
5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Crispy Chicken Cashew
|$11.50
Fried crispy chicken, roasted cashew nuts, bell peppers, pineapple, onions, green onion prepared in cashew sauce
The Exchange
224 S Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
lemon tarragon aioli, lettuce
Black Sheep
2535 W Peterson Ave, Chicago
|Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, romaine, red onion, tomatoes, swiss cheese and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla served with celary sticks and ranch dressing on the side
Eris Brewery and Cider House
4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|Chili Maple Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
crispy chicken thigh, chili-maple glaze, pickled onions, fresh cucumbers, cilantro, garlic aioli, arugula, toasted brioche bun
Broken Barrel Bar
2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago
|Crispy BBQ Chicken
|$14.00
Homemade Fried Chicken Breast, Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Cheddar, Avocado, Red Onions, Arugula, Pickles, Buttermilk Ranch, Brioche Bun
Roscoe's Tavern
3356 N Halsted St, Chicago
|CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP
|$13.00
Crispy Chicken, Romaine, Red Onion, Tomato, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Buffalo Sauce, Flour Tortilla
Murphy's Bleachers
3655 N Sheffield, Chicago
|Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
Crispy chicken tender, buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles.
Gene & Georgetti
500 N Franklin St, Chicago
|Cobb Salad with Crispy Chicken
|$19.00
with all the traditional fixings and ranch dressing
Quality Crab and Oyster Bah
1962 N. Halsted, Chicago
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
miller's farm chicken thigh, mayo, dill pickle, coleslaw, served with side of fries & coleslaw
Sociale Chicago
800 S. Clark St., Chicago
|Crispy Chicken Club
|$18.00
Fried buttermilk chicken breast, gruyere, crispy prosciutto (pork), lettuce, tomato, house pickles, chili aioli.
Choice of fries, house made chips or side salad.
*$4 upcharge for Truffle Fries
Blaze-N-Grill
6400 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Homemade marinated breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce served on your choice of bread. Toppings include lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and ranch.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.49
Homemade marinated breaded chicken served on your choice of bread. Toppings include lettuce, tomato, raw onions, and mayo.
|Spicy Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Homemade crispy chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and served in a warm flour tortilla w/lettuce, tomato, onion, & ranch.
Savannah Luncheonette
1954 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Crispy Chicken On Brioche
|$15.00
Crispy thighs, spicy bourbon, cole slaw, pickles, seasoned fries
|Crispy Chicken Bites
|$10.00
Honey Dijon mustard dip
Crisp
2940 North Broadway, Chicago
|Crispy Chicken Bowl
|$13.95
Our homemade Crispy Chicken Breast chunks tossed in your sauce of choice. Try Sassy for sweet and Crisp BBQ for some heat! This was an off menu item but the freedom of information act forced us into transparency. Enjoy!
Colletti's
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
Served on a brioche bun with smoked bacon and garlic aioli and white cheddar.
Revolution Brewpub
2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
|Crispy Chicken
|$14.00
Fried chicken thigh, honey hero mustard, pickled red onion, pepper jack, lettuce, sesame seed topped brioche bun
CHARRED | Wing Bar
1150 S Michigan Ave. @ Burger Bar Chicago, CHICAGO
|Crispy Chicken Fingers
|$7.00
Room 500
1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken
|$8.95
Crispy boneless chicken thigh topped with house special honey spiced sauce and blue cheese slaw, 781 Calories, Contains: Wheat, Soy, Eggs, MIlk
Park Tavern
1645 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Mac
|$18.00
BUTTERMILK CHICKEN TENDERS,
THREE CHEESE FONDUE, BACON,
BUFFALO SAUCE, GREEN ONION
Mixteco Mexican Grill
847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Crispy Chicken Taquitos
|$12.99
Three crisp-fried corn tortillas filled with chipotle-chicken, topped with fresco-cotija cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Served with cilantro-lime rice & refried beans.
Savannah Supper Club
2116 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Crispy Chicken On Brioche
|$15.00
Crispy thighs, spicy bourbon, cole slaw, pickles, seasoned fries
|Crispy Chicken Bites
|$10.00
Honey Dijon mustard dip
Marshall's Landing
222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Swiss, green apples, sriracha mayo, b&b pickles, slaw, brioche bun
Burger Bar Chicago
1150 S Michigan Ave., CHICAGO
|Crispy Chicken Fingers
|$7.00
|BBQ Crispy Chicken Stacker
|$14.00
BBQ Fried Chicken, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato + chili aioli
Happy Camper
1209 North Wells St, Chicago
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Corn, Cheddar,Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Topped with diced Fried Chicken & a Chipotle Aioli dressing.
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$17.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Corn, Cheddar,Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Topped with diced Fried Chicken & a Chipotle Aioli dressing. Served with Tortilla Chips.
Umami Burger
1480 N. Milwaukee, Chicago
|The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce
|Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
Dos Urban Cantina
2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago
|Crispy Chicken Wings
Herb brined chicken wings battered and fried then tossed with a chipotle piloncio glaze and garnished with sesame seeds & cilantro.
Wing Quantities Very by Weight. A Half order is usually around 6 a Full order around 12. Contains Gluten. CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE!
The Globe Pub
1934 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
3233 N Broadway St, Chicago
|**Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Tender hand breaded chicken breast layered with ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and sliced pickles. Served on a warm brioche bun
