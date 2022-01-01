Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

All Together Now

2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Confit$27.00
Chicken Hindquarters, Spring Veggie Panzanella, Lemon Pan Sauce, Fried Sarvecchio
More about All Together Now
Crispy Chicken image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

MBurger - Huron

161 E Huron St, Chicago

Avg 4 (2730 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken$5.99
original -or- sriracha mayo, pickles
More about MBurger - Huron
Consumer pic

 

Kaze Sushi & Thai

5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Cashew$11.50
Fried crispy chicken, roasted cashew nuts, bell peppers, pineapple, onions, green onion prepared in cashew sauce
More about Kaze Sushi & Thai
Consumer pic

 

The Exchange

224 S Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
lemon tarragon aioli, lettuce
More about The Exchange
Black Sheep image

 

Black Sheep

2535 W Peterson Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap$10.00
Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, romaine, red onion, tomatoes, swiss cheese and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla served with celary sticks and ranch dressing on the side
More about Black Sheep
Item pic

 

Eris Brewery and Cider House

4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili Maple Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.50
crispy chicken thigh, chili-maple glaze, pickled onions, fresh cucumbers, cilantro, garlic aioli, arugula, toasted brioche bun
Chili Maple Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.50
crispy chicken thigh, chili-maple glaze, pickled onions, fresh cucumbers, cilantro, garlic aioli, arugula, toasted brioche bun
More about Eris Brewery and Cider House
Consumer pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Broken Barrel Bar

2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy BBQ Chicken$14.00
Homemade Fried Chicken Breast, Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Cheddar, Avocado, Red Onions, Arugula, Pickles, Buttermilk Ranch, Brioche Bun
More about Broken Barrel Bar
CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP image

FRENCH FRIES

Roscoe's Tavern

3356 N Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP$13.00
Crispy Chicken, Romaine, Red Onion, Tomato, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Buffalo Sauce, Flour Tortilla
More about Roscoe's Tavern
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap image

 

Murphy's Bleachers

3655 N Sheffield, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (303 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap$10.00
Crispy chicken tender, buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles.
More about Murphy's Bleachers
Gene & Georgetti image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Gene & Georgetti

500 N Franklin St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (6622 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad with Crispy Chicken$19.00
with all the traditional fixings and ranch dressing
More about Gene & Georgetti
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Quality Crab and Oyster Bah

1962 N. Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.95
miller's farm chicken thigh, mayo, dill pickle, coleslaw, served with side of fries & coleslaw
More about Quality Crab and Oyster Bah
Sociale Chicago image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Sociale Chicago

800 S. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1256 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Club$18.00
Fried buttermilk chicken breast, gruyere, crispy prosciutto (pork), lettuce, tomato, house pickles, chili aioli.
Choice of fries, house made chips or side salad.
*$4 upcharge for Truffle Fries
More about Sociale Chicago
Item pic

GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blaze-N-Grill

6400 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Homemade marinated breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce served on your choice of bread. Toppings include lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and ranch.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.49
Homemade marinated breaded chicken served on your choice of bread. Toppings include lettuce, tomato, raw onions, and mayo.
Spicy Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Homemade crispy chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and served in a warm flour tortilla w/lettuce, tomato, onion, & ranch.
More about Blaze-N-Grill
Savannah Luncheonette image

 

Savannah Luncheonette

1954 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken On Brioche$15.00
Crispy thighs, spicy bourbon, cole slaw, pickles, seasoned fries
Crispy Chicken Bites$10.00
Honey Dijon mustard dip
More about Savannah Luncheonette
Consumer pic

 

Crisp

2940 North Broadway, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Bowl$13.95
Our homemade Crispy Chicken Breast chunks tossed in your sauce of choice. Try Sassy for sweet and Crisp BBQ for some heat! This was an off menu item but the freedom of information act forced us into transparency. Enjoy!
More about Crisp
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Served on a brioche bun with smoked bacon and garlic aioli and white cheddar.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Perfectly crisp golden-fried breast topped with smoked bacon, garlic aioli, and white cheddar.
More about Colletti's
Crispy Chicken image

 

Revolution Brewpub

2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken$14.00
Fried chicken thigh, honey hero mustard, pickled red onion, pepper jack, lettuce, sesame seed topped brioche bun
More about Revolution Brewpub
CHARRED | Wing Bar image

 

CHARRED | Wing Bar

1150 S Michigan Ave. @ Burger Bar Chicago, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Fingers$7.00
More about CHARRED | Wing Bar
Item pic

 

Room 500

1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Buffalo Chicken$8.95
Crispy boneless chicken thigh topped with house special honey spiced sauce and blue cheese slaw, 781 Calories, Contains: Wheat, Soy, Eggs, MIlk
More about Room 500
Park Tavern image

 

Park Tavern

1645 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Mac$18.00
BUTTERMILK CHICKEN TENDERS,
THREE CHEESE FONDUE, BACON,
BUFFALO SAUCE, GREEN ONION
More about Park Tavern
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Mixteco Mexican Grill

847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1341 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Taquitos$12.99
Three crisp-fried corn tortillas filled with chipotle-chicken, topped with fresco-cotija cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Served with cilantro-lime rice & refried beans.
More about Mixteco Mexican Grill
Savannah Supper Club image

SALADS

Savannah Supper Club

2116 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken On Brioche$15.00
Crispy thighs, spicy bourbon, cole slaw, pickles, seasoned fries
Crispy Chicken Bites$10.00
Honey Dijon mustard dip
More about Savannah Supper Club
Marshall's Landing image

 

Marshall's Landing

222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Swiss, green apples, sriracha mayo, b&b pickles, slaw, brioche bun
More about Marshall's Landing
Burger Bar Chicago image

 

Burger Bar Chicago

1150 S Michigan Ave., CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Fingers$7.00
BBQ Crispy Chicken Stacker$14.00
BBQ Fried Chicken, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato + chili aioli
More about Burger Bar Chicago
Item pic

 

Happy Camper

1209 North Wells St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Salad$16.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Corn, Cheddar,Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Topped with diced Fried Chicken & a Chipotle Aioli dressing.
Crispy Chicken Wrap$17.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Corn, Cheddar,Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Topped with diced Fried Chicken & a Chipotle Aioli dressing. Served with Tortilla Chips.
More about Happy Camper
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Umami Burger

1480 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce
Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
More about Umami Burger
Item pic

TACOS

Dos Urban Cantina

2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (523 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Wings
Herb brined chicken wings battered and fried then tossed with a chipotle piloncio glaze and garnished with sesame seeds & cilantro.
Wing Quantities Very by Weight. A Half order is usually around 6 a Full order around 12. Contains Gluten. CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE!
More about Dos Urban Cantina
The Globe Pub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Globe Pub

1934 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

Avg 5 (724 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.75
More about The Globe Pub
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

3233 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (925 reviews)
Takeout
**Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Tender hand breaded chicken breast layered with ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and sliced pickles. Served on a warm brioche bun
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

 

etta

700 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sammy$18.00
bread & butter pickles, vera cruz honey, garlic aioli, brioche bun, fluffy greens
Crispy Chicken Sammy$18.00
bread & butter pickles, vera cruz honey, gem lettuce, garlic aioli, brioche bun
More about etta

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Pecan Pies

Eggplant Parm

Katsu Curry

Quiche

Omelettes

Veggie Rolls

Maki

Caprese Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston