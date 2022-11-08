Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eden

2734 W Roscoe Street

Chicago, IL 60618

Smoothies

Elvis

$10.00

almond milk, banana,  peanut butter, and chocolate protein powder

Berry Berry Banana

$10.00

coconut water, banana, mixed berries, yogurt

Popeye's Pina Colada

$10.00

spinach, pineapple, coconut water, honey, banana

Coffees

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.50+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Americano

$3.50+

Café Macha

$4.25+

Café Latte

$3.75+

Espresso Shot

$3.00+

Brewpoint Cold Brew

$5.00+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.00+

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Iced Mocha

$4.50+

Iced Americano

$4.00+

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.25+

Teas

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

Colorful Peony

$4.00

white – floral, honey & minty

High Mountain Dragon Well

$4.00

green – sugarcane, chestnut & savory

Big Red Robe

$4.00

wulong tea – milk, apple pear & cardamom

Red Jade

$4.00

red tea – baked sweet potato & molasses

Hot Apple Cider

$6.00

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Cold Apple Cider

$5.00

Seasonal

Apple Cider

$6.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.50+

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.25+

Other Beverages

Benedetto

$7.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$15.00

Apple Pear Crumble

$13.00

crème fraîche, pickled ginger, fresh thyme

To Start

Beef Tenderloin Tartare

$24.00

castelvetrano olives, calabrian chutney, sieved yolk, chive, toast points

Burrata and Roasted Squash *

$22.00

tomato confit, herbs, focaccia

Chili Cured Hamachi Crudo *

$22.00

cucumber, avocado, forbidden rice crisp (gf)

Coconut Curry Bar Harbor Mussels

$27.00

garden herbs, toasted baguette

Daily Housemade Bread

$8.00

cultured butter, olive oil

Salads

Endive and Esmee Arugula

$16.00

d’anjou pears, candied pecans, preserved lemon vinaigrette, buttermilk blue

Vadouvan Curry Beet Salad

$17.00

Braised Beets, Esme Arugula, Toasted Cous Cous, Vadouvan Curry Vinaigrette, Smoked Cashew Butter, Coconut lime Espuma. (Vegan, Nut Allergy, Soy Allergy )

Wood-Grilled Little Gem

$17.00

white anchovy, caramelized onions, parmesan, fine herbs, green goddess

Pasta

Pork Tagliatelle

$20.00

blonde bolognese, marcona almond, nichols farm tart apple, spicy greens

Herbed Ricotta Gnocchi

$20.00

butternut squash, brown butter, sage (Vegetarian, Gluten, Dairy, Egg Allergy )

Wild Mushroom Rotolo Lasagna

$19.00

hen of the woods, pomodoro, sherry cream, basil (Vegetarian, Dairy, Gluten, Egg Allergy)

Entrées

Duck Confit à l'Orange

$31.00

sweet potatoes, shitake, blood orange, five-spice (Soy Allergy)

Wood-Grilled Skirt Steak *

$42.00

gigante beans, esmee arugula, black walnut salsa macha, lime

Pan-Roasted Loch Duart Salmon *

$36.00

sunchoke, sunflower salad

Oven-Roasted Arctic Turbot

$30.00

lemon beurre blanc, castelvetrano olives, tomato confit, garden herbs

Teriyaki Shitake and Shishito Satay Lettuce Wraps

$22.00

broccoli slaw, black garlic purée, crispy shallot, candied peanuts

To Share

Wood-Grilled Broccoli

$12.00

broccoli-sesame purée, béarnaise, candied cashews, garden herbs

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

apricot, citrus, pecorino, preserved lemon vinaigrette

Wood-Grilled Carrots

$12.00

goat’s milk ricotta (may change based on availability), scallions, honey

Crispy Potatoes

$14.00

nichols farm fingerling potatoes, chives, truffle cream

French Fries

$9.00

Kids Menu

Crispy Chicken Fingers

$12.00

3 breaded chicken fingers

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

american cheese, white bread

Butter Noodles

$12.00

penne pasta, parmesan, butter

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eden is ever-evolving, with a menu that embraces seasonal flavors that cultivate inside our on-site greenhouse or sourced locally from farmers and purveyors.

Website

Location

2734 W Roscoe Street, Chicago, IL 60618

Directions

