Eden
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Eden is ever-evolving, with a menu that embraces seasonal flavors that cultivate inside our on-site greenhouse or sourced locally from farmers and purveyors.
Location
2734 W Roscoe Street, Chicago, IL 60618
Gallery
