Restaurant header imageView gallery

Honey Butter Fried Chicken

review star

No reviews yet

3361 North Elston Avenue

Chicago, IL 60618

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Main Menu

Fried Chicken + More

2 pc. Chicken, Honey Butter, 2 Corn Muffins

2 pc. Chicken, Honey Butter, 2 Corn Muffins

$11.45

Antibiotic-free, cage-free, and humanely-raised chicken. Includes a mix of boneless breasts and thighs, and bone-in drumsticks. Served with honey butter and corn muffins.

4 pc. Chicken, Honey Butter, 4 Corn Muffins

4 pc. Chicken, Honey Butter, 4 Corn Muffins

$19.95

Antibiotic-free, cage-free, and humanely-raised chicken. Includes a mix of boneless breasts and thighs, and bone-in drumsticks. Served with honey butter and corn muffins.

8 pc. Chicken, Honey Butter, 8 Corn Muffins

8 pc. Chicken, Honey Butter, 8 Corn Muffins

$34.95

Antibiotic-free, cage-free, and humanely-raised chicken. Includes a mix of boneless breasts and thighs, and bone-in drumsticks. Served with honey butter and corn muffins. $1 of each 8-piece sold goes to support HBFC staff-selected organizations that support BIPOC communities. March organization: Good Shepard https://www.hgschicago.org

Basket of Fried Chicken Strips

Basket of Fried Chicken Strips

$11.95

with Honey Butter OR choice of Dipping Sauce

Share Basket of Fried Chicken Strips

Share Basket of Fried Chicken Strips

$32.95

with Honey Butter OR choice of 3 Dipping Sauces serves 2-3

Mini Meal

Mini Meal

$9.95

Fried Chicken Strips, Corn Muffin, Honey Butter and your choice of side

Honey Buffalo Wings

Honey Buffalo Wings

$10.95

12 Party Wings Glazed in a Honey Buffalo Sauce

Fried Tofu Mini Meal

Fried Tofu Mini Meal

$9.95

Local non-GMO fried tofu strips, Corn Muffin, Honey Butter, choice of side

Fried Tofu Strips

Fried Tofu Strips

$11.95

Local non-GMO fried tofu strips with Honey Butter OR choice of Dipping Sauce

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Reuben Melt

Fried Chicken Reuben Melt

$13.45

Fried Chicken, 1,000 Island, Cheesy Carmelized Onions, Vargo Brother Ferments Power Kraut, Pumpernickel Bun

The Bubbe Fried Chicken Sandwich

The Bubbe Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Fried Chicken Strips, "Everything Spice" Mayo, House Made Dill Pickles. Antibiotic-free, cage-free, and humanely-raised chicken.

The Original Fried Chicken Sandwich

The Original Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Fried Chicken Strips, Candied Jalapeño Mayo, Crunchy Slaw. Antibiotic-free, cage-free, and humanely-raised chicken.

Buffalo Sandwich

Buffalo Sandwich

$11.95

Fried Chicken Strips, Blue Cheese, Honey Buffalo Sauce, Carrot and Celery Giardiniera. Antibiotic-free, cage-free, and humanely-raised chicken.

Honey Butter Fried Chicken Sandwich

Honey Butter Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Fried Chicken Strips, Honey Butter. The name says it all! Antibiotic-free, cage-free, and humanely-raised chicken.

Fried Tofu "The Bubbe" Sandwich

Fried Tofu "The Bubbe" Sandwich

$11.95

Local non-GMO fried tofu, "Everything Spice" Mayo, House Made Dill Pickles

Fried Tofu "The Original" Sandwich

Fried Tofu "The Original" Sandwich

$11.95

Local non-GMO fried tofu, Candied Jalapeño Mayo, Crunchy Slaw

Fried Tofu Buffalo Sandwich

Fried Tofu Buffalo Sandwich

$11.95

Local non-GMO fried tofu, Blue Cheese, Honey Buffalo Sauce, Carrot and Celery Giardiniera

Fried Tofu Honey Butter Sandwich

Fried Tofu Honey Butter Sandwich

$11.95

Local non-GMO fried tofu, Honey Butter. The name says it all!

Knife + Fork

Fried Chicken Buffalo Mac 'n Cheese

Fried Chicken Buffalo Mac 'n Cheese

$12.95

Pimento Mac 'n Cheese, Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Fried Crunchies

Fried Chicken BBQ Ranch Mac 'N Cheese

Fried Chicken BBQ Ranch Mac 'N Cheese

$13.95

Pimento Mac and Cheese, Fried Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Herby Ranch, Scallions, Fried Crunchies

Buffalo Chicken & Grits

Buffalo Chicken & Grits

$12.95

Fried Chicken Strips, Honey Buffalo Sauce, Roasted Garlic Grits, Fried Crunchies with a Farm Egg

Fried Tofu BBQ Ranch Mac 'N Cheese

Fried Tofu BBQ Ranch Mac 'N Cheese

$13.95

Pimento Mac and Cheese, Local non-GMO fried tofu, BBQ Sauce, Herby Ranch, Scallions

Fried Tofu Buffalo Mac 'n Cheese

Fried Tofu Buffalo Mac 'n Cheese

$12.95

Pimento Mac 'n Cheese, local non-GMO fried tofu, Buffalo Sauce, Scallions

HBFC Salad

HBFC Salad

$9.95

Local Greens, Carrot and Celery Giardiniera, with Choice of Citrus Poppyseed Vinaigrette or Herby Ranch

Sides

Kale & Cabbage Slaw

Kale & Cabbage Slaw

$6.25

with Citrus Poppyseed Vinaigrette and Spiced Sunflower Seeds

Kale & Cabbage Slaw - SHARE

Kale & Cabbage Slaw - SHARE

$11.95

with Citrus Poppyseed Vinaigrette and Spiced Sunflower Seeds

Pimento Mac 'n Cheese

Pimento Mac 'n Cheese

$6.25

with Wisconsin Cheddar & Breadcrumbs

Pimento Mac 'n Cheese - SHARE

Pimento Mac 'n Cheese - SHARE

$11.95

with Wisconsin Cheddar & Breadcrumbs

Schmaltz Smashed Potatoes

Schmaltz Smashed Potatoes

$6.25

with Rosemary Gravy

Schmaltz Smashed Potatoes - SHARE

Schmaltz Smashed Potatoes - SHARE

$11.95

with Rosemary Gravy

Roasted Garlic Grits

Roasted Garlic Grits

$6.25
Roasted Garlic Grits - SHARE

Roasted Garlic Grits - SHARE

$11.95
Candied Jalapeño Pimento Cheese Dip

Candied Jalapeño Pimento Cheese Dip

$9.95

Candied Jalapeño Pimento Cheese dip with Chicken Crunchies and House Fried Tortilla Chips

Muffin Pack & Honey Butter

Muffin Pack & Honey Butter

$6.95

5 Corn Muffins & Honey Butter

Cocktails

Back Nine Cocktail

Back Nine Cocktail

$10.00

Iced Tea and Lemonade with Whiskey

Candied Jalapeño Margarita

Candied Jalapeño Margarita

$10.00

Housemade with Blanco Tequila, Candied Jalapeños and fresh squeezed Lime Juice

Clucker Punch Cocktail

Clucker Punch Cocktail

$10.00

Seasonal Fruit Punch with Cranberry, Pineapple, Orange and Rum

Back Nine Pitcher

Back Nine Pitcher

$50.00

Iced Tea and Lemonade with Whiskey

Clucker Punch Pitcher

Clucker Punch Pitcher

$55.00

Seasonal Fruit Punch with Cranberry, Pineapple, Orange and Rum

Candied Jalapeño Margarita Pitcher

Candied Jalapeño Margarita Pitcher

$55.00

Housemade with Blanco Tequila, Candied Jalapeños and fresh squeezed Lime Juice

Beer

Hamm's

Hamm's

$2.50Out of stock

Premium Lager, 12oz

Freedom Lemonade

Freedom Lemonade

$6.00

Revolution Brewing Session Sour, 12oz

Pear Jungle Boogie

Pear Jungle Boogie

$8.00

Marz Community Brewing Co. American Pale Wheat with Pear, 12oz

Right Bee Clementine Cider

Right Bee Clementine Cider

$6.00

Hard Cider with Clementine 12oz

Staff Pick 4!

Staff Pick 4!

$18.00

HBFC Staff will choose 4 beers from our selection! Surprise!

Tecate

Tecate

$3.50

Premium Mexican Lager, 12oz

Deep Space

Deep Space

$8.00

Half Acre Brewing Co., Imperial IPA, 16oz

Black is Beautiful

Black is Beautiful

$8.00

Funkytown Brewing Imperial Stout with Vanilla and Blueberry, 16oz

Wine

Perlage Prosecco Split

Perlage Prosecco Split

$10.00

Single-serve split of Prosecco

Chardonnay

Chardonnay

$10.00

Refreshing everyday vin blanc

Rośe

Rośe

$10.00

Easy drinking light rośe

Tempranillo Grenache Blend

Tempranillo Grenache Blend

$10.00

Bodegas Pinuaga, Organic 3rd Generation Family Vineyard

Pinot Noir

Pinot Noir

$33.00

Omero 2017

White Blend

White Blend

$33.00

Minimus 2017

Rosé

Rosé

$26.00

Enguera Bodegas

Prosecco

Prosecco

$26.00

Tenuta Santome

Soft Drinks

Housemade Lemonade

Housemade Lemonade

$3.50
50/50

50/50

$3.50
Iced Tea, Unsweetened

Iced Tea, Unsweetened

$3.50
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.50
Boxed Water

Boxed Water

$3.50
Cane Sugar Fountain Soda: Green River

Cane Sugar Fountain Soda: Green River

$2.95
Cane Sugar Fountain Soda: Cherry Cola

Cane Sugar Fountain Soda: Cherry Cola

$2.95
Cane Sugar Fountain Soda: Orange

Cane Sugar Fountain Soda: Orange

$2.95
Cane Sugar Fountain Soda: Sprecher Root Beer

Cane Sugar Fountain Soda: Sprecher Root Beer

$2.95
Cane Sugar Fountain Soda: Cola

Cane Sugar Fountain Soda: Cola

$2.95
Cane Sugar Fountain Soda: Gingerale

Cane Sugar Fountain Soda: Gingerale

$2.95Out of stock
Bottled Cane Sugar Soda: Cherry

Bottled Cane Sugar Soda: Cherry

$3.50
Bottled Cane Sugar Soda: Green River

Bottled Cane Sugar Soda: Green River

$3.50
Bottled Cane Sugar Soda: Grape

Bottled Cane Sugar Soda: Grape

$3.50
Bottled Cane Sugar Soda: Coca Cola

Bottled Cane Sugar Soda: Coca Cola

$3.50
Bottled Cane Sugar Soda: Root Beer

Bottled Cane Sugar Soda: Root Beer

$3.50
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$3.50
Komunity Kombucha

Komunity Kombucha

$6.00Out of stock
Spindrift- Raspberry Lime

Spindrift- Raspberry Lime

$3.50
Topo Chico Mineral Water

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$3.50

Dipping Sauces

Flight of the Dips

Flight of the Dips

$9.95

All 8 dipping sauces

BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$1.45
Candied Jalapeño Mayo

Candied Jalapeño Mayo

$1.45
Extra Honey Butter

Extra Honey Butter

$2.75
Garlic Aioli

Garlic Aioli

$1.45
Ghost Honey

Ghost Honey

$1.45

Local Honey Infused with Ghost Peppers. HOT!

Herby Ranch

Herby Ranch

$1.45
Honey Buffalo

Honey Buffalo

$1.45
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$1.45
Wisconsin Blue Cheese

Wisconsin Blue Cheese

$1.45

Sweets

Bang! Bang! Honey Pie

Bang! Bang! Honey Pie

$6.00

Honey Pie with Salted Brown Butter Crumble

Chocolate Toffee Bar

Chocolate Toffee Bar

$5.45

Chocolate, Local Toffee, Coco Nibs

Bang! Bang! Key Lime Pie

Bang! Bang! Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Key Lime Pie with a Graham Cracker Crust

Party Packs

Fried Chicken Pack - Catering

Fried Chicken Pack - Catering

$89.95

Antibiotic-free, cage-free, and humanely-raised chicken. Includes a mix of boneless breasts and thighs. Served with honey butter and corn muffins.

Strips Pack - Catering

Strips Pack - Catering

$89.95

with Honey Butter

10 Pack Corn Muffins & Honey Butter

10 Pack Corn Muffins & Honey Butter

$13.90

10 Corn Muffins with Honey Butter

Catering Kale & Cabbage Slaw

Catering Kale & Cabbage Slaw

$47.95

with Citrus Poppyseed Vinaigrette and Spiced Sunflower Seeds. Serves 10. *Limit 2 per order*

Catering Pimento Mac 'n Cheese

Catering Pimento Mac 'n Cheese

$47.95

with Wisconsin Cheddar and Breadcrumbs. Serves 10. *Limit 2 per order*

Catering HBFC Salad

Catering HBFC Salad

$29.95

Local Greens, Spiced Sunflower Seeds, Celery and Carrot Giardinera, Cornbread Croutons Serves 10. *Limit 2 per order*

Dipping Sauce Bottle

Dipping Sauce Bottle

$8.00

Choose your favorite!

Flight of the Dips

Flight of the Dips

$24.00

Choose your 3 favorites!

Extra Honey Butter

Extra Honey Butter

$8.95
Plate / Cutlery Set

Plate / Cutlery Set

$1.00

Includes a compostable plate, napkin, fork and knife

50/50 - 64oz

50/50 - 64oz

$15.00
Housemade Lemonade - 64oz

Housemade Lemonade - 64oz

$15.00
Iced Tea, Unsweetened - 64oz

Iced Tea, Unsweetened - 64oz

$15.45
Sweet Tea - 64oz

Sweet Tea - 64oz

$15.00
Back Nine MIXER

Back Nine MIXER

$15.00
Candied Jalapeño Margarita MIXER

Candied Jalapeño Margarita MIXER

$20.00
Clucker Punch MIXER

Clucker Punch MIXER

$20.00
KIT - Back Nine Cocktail

KIT - Back Nine Cocktail

$50.00
KIT - Candied Jalapeño Margarita

KIT - Candied Jalapeño Margarita

$55.00
KIT - Clucker Punch

KIT - Clucker Punch

$55.00

HBFC Pantry

Bottle of BBQ Sauce

Bottle of BBQ Sauce

$8.00

8 oz. bottle

Bottle of Candied Jalapeño Mayo

Bottle of Candied Jalapeño Mayo

$8.00

Housemade Candied Jalapeño Mayo Dipping Sauce

Bottle of Garlic Aioli

Bottle of Garlic Aioli

$8.00

Housemade Garlic Aioli

Bottle of Ghost Honey

Bottle of Ghost Honey

$8.00

Housemade Ghost Pepper Honey Dipping Sauce

Bottle of Herby Ranch

Bottle of Herby Ranch

$8.00

Housemade Herby Ranch Dipping Sauce

Bottle of Honey Buffalo

Bottle of Honey Buffalo

$8.00

Housemade Honey Buffalo Dipping Sauce

Bottle of Honey Mustard

Bottle of Honey Mustard

$8.00

Housemade Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce

Honey Butter Jar

Honey Butter Jar

$11.00

Honey Butter in a reusable, glass jar

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Honey Butter Fried Chicken - the name says it all!

Website

Location

3361 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Dark Matter Coffee - Caravanserai
orange starNo Reviews
2901 West Belmont Avenue Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Revolution Brewing - Kedzie Brewery & Taproom
orange star4.5 • 275
3340 N KEDZIE AVE CHICAGO, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Eden
orange starNo Reviews
2734 W Roscoe Street Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Hawaiian Bros - HB0009_Chicago IL_Spaulding
orange star4.0 • 64
3517 N Spaulding Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
ATX Bodega
orange star4.7 • 205
3517 North Spaulding Avenue Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston