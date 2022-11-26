Restaurant header imageView gallery

Victory Tap 1416 South Michigan Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1416 South Michigan Ave

Chicago, IL 60605

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Thin Crust
Caesar Salad
Nanna's Gravy

Appetizer Pizza

Arugula & Prosciutto

$17.00

olive oil, tomato, garlic, basil

Double Pepperoni

$18.00

house pepperoni, chili infused honey, tomato base

Elmwood Park

$18.00

red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, Italian beef, hot giardiniera

Margherita

$15.00

buffalo Mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil

Veggie

$15.00

mushroom, onion, green pepper, red sauce and mozzarella

Italian Appetizers

Joe's Mama's Meatballs

$18.00

Housemade meatballs with marinara & whipped ricotta

Fried Calamari

$18.00

lightly battered & flash fried until golden, served with marinara or cocktail sauce

Grigliato Misto

$26.00

char-grilled shrimp, baby octopus, calamari, lemon parsley vinaigrette

Grilled Calamari

$18.00

char grilled calamari, red wine vinaigrette

Jumbo Shrimp DeJonghe

$22.00

four jumbo shrimp, butter, garlic, white wine, lemon, seasoned breadcrumbs, served with crispy ciabatta bread

Clams Oreganato

$14.00

baked cherrystone clams, breadcrumbs, lemon oreganto sauce

Mediterranean Mussels

$21.00

spicy tomato sauce or white wine garlic sauce

Sausage & Peppers

$17.00

our signature sausage, char-grilled & served with sweet peppers

Sicilian Arancini

$14.00

two 4 oz arancini; arborio rice, ground beef, imported Italian cheeses served with marinara

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

crispy bacon, capers, red onion, parmesan & lemon

Salads

Joe's Mama's Meatball Salad

$22.00+

A pair of Chef Joe's famous meatballs and our Sunday salad

Eggplant Stack

$18.00

eggplant milanese, mighty vine tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, arugula, aged balsamic

Sicilian Chopped Salad

$17.00+

crisp romaine, iceberg, arugula, salami, capicola, fontinella. Tomato, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, house vinaigrette

Imported Burrata

$21.00

pesto stuffed burrata with prociutto ribbons and baby heirloom tomatoes

Italian Wedge Salad

$18.00

iceberg lettuce wedges, crispy thick cut bacon lardons, tomato, cucumber, scallions, crumbled gorgonzola & gorganzola dressing

Chopped Salad

$16.00+

mixed greens, carrot, pepperoncini, beet, celery, broccoli, cucumber, and roasted pepper, housemade champagne dijon vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.00+

classic Caesar, anchovies upon request

Sunday Salad

$10.00+

romaine lettuce, garbonzo beans, pepperoncini, tomato, cucumber, black olives, salt, pepper, house dressing

Soups & Veggies

Asparagus

$11.00

sautéed in garlic and olive oil

Broccoli

$11.00

Broccolini

$11.00

sautéed in garlic and olive oil

Spinach

$11.00

sautéed in garlic and olive oil

Minestrone

$9.00

Pasta e Fagioli

$9.00Out of stock

Pasta

The Best Ravioli Around

$22.00

meat or cheese ravioli in marinara or vodka sauce

Gnocchi Romano

$24.00

housemade gnocchi, crumbled sausage, mushrooms, spring peas, tomato cream sauce

Pappardelle Bolognese

$24.00

house made thin pasta sheets with classic meat sauce finished with marsala wine

8 Finger Cavatelli

$25.00

our housemade 8 finger cavatelli in a spicy arrabbiata sauce, prosciutto, chilis, crush San Marzano tomatoes

Bacon Fest Winner

$24.00

homemade agnolotti pasta stuffed with ricotta, parmesan & bacon in a sage butter

Orecchiette Rapini & Sausage

$23.00

garlic & extra virgin olive oil sauce

Nanna's Gravy

$26.00

slow braised pot roast in red wine crushed tomato sauce over rigatone gigante topped with fresh ricotta

Risotto of the Day

$26.00

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$24.00

hand rolled meatballs in rich marinara served with fresh ricotta and pecorino cheese

Mile High Lasagna

$25.00

our meat lasagna layered in a casserole pan topped with mozzarella, baked to golden brown

Linguine with Clam Sauce

$31.00

baby clams served with your choice of spicy red sauce or white wine garlic sauce

Aunt Angie's Stuffed Shells

$23.00

homemade shells stuffed with spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, vodka sauce

Rigatoni alla Vodka

$22.00

radiator pasta in mascarpone sauce made with Victory vodka, calabrian chilis, fresh basil, ricotta

Zuppa Di Mare

$48.00

Rigatoni Marinara

$18.00

Italian Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

$33.00

our house specialty, breaded and pan fried, topped with marinara, parmesan, mozzarella, baked to perfection

Chicken Marsala

$32.00

sautéed with wild mushrooms and rich marsala sauce

Chicken Piccante

$32.00

breaded and pan fried with lemon, white wine and toasted pine nut sauce

Crispy Brick Chicken

$33.00

whole semi-boneless roasted chicken served with your choice of original lemon oregano, velasco, or vesuvio with sautéed potatoes

Eggplant & Chicken Palermo

$29.00

layers of sautéed thinly sliced eggplant, sautéed chicken, fresh basil, marinara, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses baked to perfection

Eggplant Parmesan

$25.00

sautéed thinly sliced eggplant with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella baked to perfection

Prime Skirt Steak Velasco

$42.00

Grilled Salmon

$32.00

filet of salmon grilled in a caper, lemon butter sauce with sautéed spinach

Pork Chop Calabrese

$34.00

center cut chop pounded thin with herb breadcrumb, calabrese peppers and white wine sauce. Side of pasta.

Shrimp & Chicken Francese

$36.00

delicately egg-battered and sautéed, lemon butter sauce. Side of pasta.

Chicken Giambotta

$36.00

Chicken Milanese

$32.00

Chicken Pizzaiola

$32.00

peppers and onions in rich tomato sauce finished with fresh mozzarella

Dessert

Cannoli

$8.00

Chocolate cake

$9.00

Coconut cake

$9.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Raspberry cheesecake

$10.00

Carrot cake

$10.00

Coconut cake

$10.00

Pizza

12" Thin Crust

$15.00

Armand's famous thin crust pizza

14" Thin Crust

$17.00

Armand's famous thin crust pizza

16" Thin Crust

$19.00

Armand's famous thin crust pizza

14" Arugula & Prosciutto

$26.50

14" Pan Pizza

$21.00

Chicago pan pizza

Yardstick

$39.00

A full yard of our crispy thin crust pizza. Feeds 8 - 10 people.

Elmwood Park

$19.00+

The Elmwood Park Combo Armand’s famous Italian Sausage, Italian Beef & Armand’s own Hot Giardiniera. This Armand’s classic is like a beef & sausage combo from Johnnies!

Family Meals

All of our family dinners serve 4. These include a salad, appetizer, pasta entrees, our garlic bread and dessert.

Meatball Dinner #1

$85.00

Chef’s Famous “Joe’s Mama’s Meatballs” with Mostaccioli, Sunday Salad, and Sausage & Peppers.

Chicken Parmesan Dinner #2

$95.00

Our house specialty, topped with marinara, parmesan, mozzarella baked to perfection with Rigatoni, served with Antipasto Salad and Eggplant rotolo appetizer.

Brick Chicken Dinner #3

$105.00

Start with Sicilian Chopped Salad and Homemade double stuffed ricotta cheese ravioli. Our mouthwatering Crispy Brick Chicken prepared your choice of: velasco, original lemon oregano, or vesuvio served with sautéed rapini.

#MeatlessMonday Family Dinner: Monday or any day!

$80.00

Our delicious Aunt Angies Stuffed Shells, Eggplant Rotolo, and Sunday Salad.

Kids

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00

lightly battered & fried till golden, served with hand-cut fries.

Kids Mostacoli with Meatball

$6.00

Housemade mostaccioli with a famous Joe’s Mamma’s Meatball.

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$6.00

Housemade ravioli stuffed with cheese and topped with our marinara sauce.

Kids Pizza

$6.00

Your choice of cheese or pepperoni.

Kids Pasta with Butter & Cheese

$6.00

Housemade pasta with butter and parmesean cheese.

Appetizers

Sausage & Peppers

$50.00+

Victory’s signature sausage char-grilled & served with sweet peppers

Joe's Mama's Meatballs

$50.00+

housemade meatballs with marinara & whipped ricotta

Grigliato Misto

$125.00+

char-grilled shrimp, baby octopus, calamari, lemon-parsley vinaigrette

Clam's Oreganato

$55.00+

baked cherrystone clams breadcrumb topped in our lemon oreganto sauce

Eggplant Rotolo

$50.00+

eggplant stuffed with ricotta, spinach, topped with marinara, mozzarella, baked golden brown

Veggie Milanese

$45.00+

veggies lightly breaded and fried, served with a ranch dipping sauce

Brussels Sprouts

$48.00+

crispy bacon, capers, red onion, parmesan & lemon

Antipasto Tray

$80.00+

assorted Italian meats and cheeses

Fried Calamari

$65.00+

lightly battered & flash fried till golden. served with marinara or cocktail sauce

Grilled Calamari

$65.00+

served with red wine vinaigrette

Arancini

$40.00+

arborio rice, ground beef, imported Italian cheeses served with marinara

Salads

Sicilian Chopped Salad

$40.00+

crisp romaine, iceberg, arugula, salami, capicola, fontinella, tomato, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, mixed with our house vinaigrette topped with a shrimp & Sicilian egg

Antipasto Salad

$40.00+

romaine, salami, capicola, fontinella cheese, carrots, celery, tomato, and house dressing

Armand's Salad

$40.00+

romaine, tomato, fontinella cheese, artichoke hearts, carrots, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, and house dressing

Sunday Salad

$30.00+

our house salad of romaine, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, black olives, salt, pepper, and house dressing

Caesar Salad

$40.00+

romaine, parmesan cheese, ciabatta toast, house-made caesar dressing with choice of anchovies, and lemon zest

Caprese Salad

$40.00+

slices of mighty vine tomato layered with fresh mozzarella cheese, slices of fire roasted red pepper, basil, and drizzled with evoo, balsamic, salt, and peppe

Sicilian Fish Salad

$120.00+

shrimp, octopus, calamari, with chopped celery, kalamata olives, and garlic tossed in in lemon juice and olive oil served cold on a bed of romaine

Our Pastas

Penne with Marinara

$45.00+

penne pasta with our house-made marinara

Penne alla Vodka

$55.00+

penne pasta with house-made vodka sauce of Calabrian chili peppers, crushed tomato with touch of cream

Linguine with Clam Sauce

$75.00+

baby clams served with your choice of spicy red sauce or white wine garlic sauce

Eight Finger Cavatelli

$65.00+

our housemade 8 finger cavatelli in a spicy arrabbiata sauce, prosciutto, chilis, crush San Marzano tomatoes

Pappardelle Bolognese

$65.00+

house made thin pasta sheets with classic meat sauce finished with marsala wine

Rigatoni Sausage Gravy

$55.00+

crumbled sausage, sliced garlic, granulated garlic, black pepper, salt, white wine, marinara

Penne with Rapini & Sausage

$60.00+

crumbled sausage, rapini, garlic & extra virgin olive oil sauce

Jumbo Stuffed Shells

$60.00+

homemade shells stuffed with spinach, ricotta, mozzarella with vodka sauce

Lasagna

$75.00+

our meat lasagna layered in a casserole pan topped with mozzarella, baked to golden brown

Housemade Ravioli

$65.00+

meat or cheese ravioli in marinara sauce

Italian Entées

Brick Chicken

$95.00+

whole semi-boneless roasted chicken served your choice of original lemon oregano, velasco, or vesuvio with sautéed potatoes

Chicken Vesuvio

$70.00+

fresh jalapeno chilies, garlic, oregano and roasted potato wedges in white wine sauce

Chicken Francese

$70.00+

dipped in seasoned egg batter, sautéed in olive oil and served in lemon butter sauce

Chicken Milanese

$70.00+

chicken breast pounded, breaded with herbed breadcrumbs, topped with arugula/bell peppers, house dressing and fontinella cheese

Chicken Marsala

$70.00+

sautéed and served with wild mushrooms and rich marsala wine sauce

Chicken Saltimbocca

$75.00+

chicken breast wrapped in prosciutto and sage leaves in a white wine sauce

Eggplant Parmesan

$65.00+

sautéed thinly sliced eggplant with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella then baked to perfection

Veal Francese

$80.00+

dipped in seasoned egg batter, sautéed in olive oil and served in lemon butter sauce

Veal Milanese

$80.00+

veal pounded and breaded with herbed breadcrumbs, topped with arugula/bell peppers, house dressing and fontinella cheese

Veal Marsala

$80.00+

sautéed and served with wild mushrooms and rich marsala wine sauce

the Sides

Spinach

$35.00+

Asparagus

$50.00+

Rapini

$30.00+

Brussels Sprouts

$50.00+

Desserts

Tiramisu

$45.00+

Cannoli

$35.00+

Chocolate Cake

$40.00+

Cheese Cake

$40.00+

the Extras

Marinara by the Quart

$8.00

Vodka Sauce by the Quart

$10.00

Bolognese by the Quart

$10.00

Crispy Italian Bread

$5.00+

Our Garlic Bread

$10.00+

the Goods

Cutlery Kit

$1.00

Chafing Rack

$10.00

Sterno Warmer

$1.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our South Loop location welcomes you with our stunning bar setting the scene for the delicious Chicago Italian cuisine that keeps everyone coming back. Hosting neighborhood residents as well as visitors to Chicago’s Soldier Field, McCormick Place, and the many museums, Victory Tap enjoys being the signature spot for Italian dining in the South Loop. Our party rooms can host events of various sizes up to 150 guests. Chef Farina curates mouthwatering menus for a cocktail hours, buffets, and full seated dining experiences.

Location

1416 South Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

