Donate a Juice

$10.00

We truly believe that homelessness is a health epidemic that has crushed parts of our city. Smoothie Rx wanted to create an economic engine that would further assist the mission to provide housing and assistance to the masses of women and children that we connect with on a daily basis. Smoothie Rx commits proceeds to Action For A Cause in a commitment to assist with the mission of helping the homeless transition back into the communities. We hit the streets of chicago to pat out healthy nutritious smoothies and drinks where the homeless community set up their living quarters. If you want to get involved with our mission we are always looking for volunteers and smoothie Donations!