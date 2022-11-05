Restaurant header imageView gallery

SMOOTHIE RX

review star

No reviews yet

1503 S. Michigan

Chicago, IL 60605

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Donate a Juice/Smoothie

Donate a Juice

Donate a Juice

$10.00

We truly believe that homelessness is a health epidemic that has crushed parts of our city. Smoothie Rx wanted to create an economic engine that would further assist the mission to provide housing and assistance to the masses of women and children that we connect with on a daily basis. Smoothie Rx commits proceeds to Action For A Cause in a commitment to assist with the mission of helping the homeless transition back into the communities. We hit the streets of chicago to pat out healthy nutritious smoothies and drinks where the homeless community set up their living quarters. If you want to get involved with our mission we are always looking for volunteers and smoothie Donations!

Donate A Smoothie

Donate A Smoothie

$13.00

We truly believe that homelessness is a health epidemic that has crushed parts of our city. Smoothie Rx wanted to create an economic engine that would further assist the mission to provide housing and assistance to the masses of women and children that we connect with on a daily basis. Smoothie Rx commits proceeds to Action For A Cause in a commitment to assist with the mission of helping the homeless transition back into the communities. We hit the streets of chicago to pat out healthy nutritious smoothies and drinks where the homeless community set up their living quarters. If you want to get involved with our mission we are always looking for volunteers and smoothie Donations!

Cold Pressed Juice

Dr Alkaline

Dr Alkaline

$10.00

Celery, Cucumber, Green Apple

Dr Cardio

Dr Cardio

$10.00

Beet, Carrot, Swiss Chard, Ginger

Dr. Celery

$10.00

Celery

Dr Citrus

Dr Citrus

$10.00

Grapefruit, Mint, Lemon, Pineapple, Cucumber

Dr Fresh Start

$10.00

Cucumber, Lime, Pear

Dr Immunity

Dr Immunity

$10.00

Carrot, Apple, Ginger, Tumeric

Dr. Greens

Dr. Greens

$10.00

Rainbow Chard, Green Apple, Ginger, Kale, Cucumber, Celery, Red Cabbage, Parsley

Immunity Shot

Immunity Shot

$6.00

Ginger, Pineapple, Cayenne, Turmeric

Energy Shot

$6.00Out of stock
Donate a Juice

Donate a Juice

$10.00

We truly believe that homelessness is a health epidemic that has crushed parts of our city. Smoothie Rx wanted to create an economic engine that would further assist the mission to provide housing and assistance to the masses of women and children that we connect with on a daily basis. Smoothie Rx commits proceeds to Action For A Cause in a commitment to assist with the mission of helping the homeless transition back into the communities. We hit the streets of chicago to pat out healthy nutritious smoothies and drinks where the homeless community set up their living quarters. If you want to get involved with our mission we are always looking for volunteers and smoothie Donations!

3 Day Cleanse Reset

3 Day Cleanse Reset

$145.00

You get a total of 15 juices of your own choosing.

5 Day Cleanse Reset

5 Day Cleanse Reset

$195.00

You get a total of 25 juices of your own choosing.

Smoothies

Peaches, Oats, Vanilla Bean, Almond Milk, Honey, Peach Vegan Yogurt, Cinnamon, Sea Moss
Anti-Cancer

Anti-Cancer

$13.00

Soursop, Cucumber, Mixed Berries, Mango, Burdock Root, Sea Moss, Black Cumin Seeds, Moringa, Agave

Braniac

Braniac

$13.00

Beets, Blueberries, Peaches, Pineapples, Soursop, Sea Moss, Gingko Biloba, Black Seed, Coconut Water.

Digestion + Gut + Liver Health

Digestion + Gut + Liver Health

$13.00

Moringa, Flax Seed, Oats, Apple, Bananas, Cinnamon, Coconut Milk, Agave, Sea Moss

Forever Young

Forever Young

$13.00

Soursop, Acai, Pineapple, Sea Moss, Coconut Milk, Coconut Shavings, Astragalus, Collagen

Green Detox

Green Detox

$13.00

Kale, Spinach, Celery, Cucumber, Green Apple, Pineapple, Lemon, Lime, Agave, Sea Moss

Hang Over

Hang Over

$13.00

Coconut Water, Cucumber, Mango, Pineapple, Bananas, Sea Moss, Burdock Root, Agave

Heartbeat

Heartbeat

$13.00

Moringa, Raspberries, Beets, Strawberries, Blueberries, Cucumber, Water, Agave, Sea Moss.

Island Breeze

Island Breeze

$13.00

Mango, Peaches, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Water, Agave, Seamoss.

Island Protein Power

Island Protein Power

$14.00

Mango, Soursop, Seamoss, Hemp protein, Ashwaganda, Coconut, Almond butter, Granola, Agave

Kidney Health

Kidney Health

$13.00

Cold pressed Apple juice, Pineapple, Peaches, Blueberries, Ginger, Beet, Parsley, Milk Thistle, Agave, Sea Moss

Matcha Me Crazy

Matcha Me Crazy

$14.00

Matcha, Spinach, Banana, Almond Milk, Agave, Hemp Protein

Mental Miracle

Mental Miracle

$13.00

Acai, Blueberries, Strawberries, Raspberries, Cold Pressed Apple & Beet, Sea Moss

RX Coffee Frappe

RX Coffee Frappe

$13.00

Coffee, Almond Milk, Cocoa, Cacao Nibs, Agave, Seamoss

Smokers Lung

Smokers Lung

$13.00

Mullein Powder, Gingko Biloba, Coconut Water, Acai, Raspberries, Blueberries, Peaches, Agave, Sea Moss

Twisted Apple Cobbler

Twisted Apple Cobbler

$14.00

Apple, Cinnamon, Granola, Coconut Yogurt, Coconut Milk, Lemon, Lime, Agave, Honey, Seamoss

Twisted Banana Pudding

Twisted Banana Pudding

$13.00

Banana, Vanilla Bean, Cinnamon, Vegan Vanilla Wafer Cookies, Vegan Vanilla Coconut Yogurt, Almond Milk, Agave, Seamoss.

Twisted Peach Cobbler

Twisted Peach Cobbler

$14.00

Peaches, Oats, Vanilla Bean, Almond Milk, Honey, Peach Vegan Yogurt, Cinnamon, Sea Moss.

Wake Up Cold Brew Smoothie

Wake Up Cold Brew Smoothie

$13.00Out of stock

Coconut Milk, Cold Brew Coffee, Oatmeal, Banana, Cinnamon, Cacao, Sea Moss

K.I.S.S. (Keep It Simple Smoothies)

K.I.S.S. (Keep It Simple Smoothies)

$8.00

Create Your Own

$13.00

Choose base: Coconut Milk, Water, Apple Juice, or Coconut Water Choose up to 4 ingredients and 1 injection

Donate A Smoothie

Donate A Smoothie

$13.00

We truly believe that homelessness is a health epidemic that has crushed parts of our city. Smoothie Rx wanted to create an economic engine that would further assist the mission to provide housing and assistance to the masses of women and children that we connect with on a daily basis. Smoothie Rx commits proceeds to Action For A Cause in a commitment to assist with the mission of helping the homeless transition back into the communities. We hit the streets of chicago to pat out healthy nutritious smoothies and drinks where the homeless community set up their living quarters. If you want to get involved with our mission we are always looking for volunteers and smoothie Donations!

Bowl Clinic

Original Bowl

Original Bowl

$12.00

Acai, Coconut Milk, Blueberry, Sea Moss. Topped with Banana, Strawberry, & Granola

Mango Bowl

Mango Bowl

$12.00

Soursop (Graviola) Mango, Sea Moss, Coconut Milk. Topped with Kiwi, Strawberry, & Granola

Super Acai Bowl

Super Acai Bowl

$13.25

Acai, Coconut Milk, Blueberry, Sea Moss. Topped with Blueberry, Banana, Kiwi, Strawberry, Chia Seeds, Shaved Almonds, Almond Butter, Granola, Agave Drizzle.

Kids Acai Bowl

Kids Acai Bowl

$8.00

Acai, Coconut Milk, Blueberry, Sea Moss. Topped with Banana, Strawberry, & Granola

Kids Mango Bowl

Kids Mango Bowl

$8.00

Soursop (Graviola) Mango, Sea Moss, Coconut Milk. Topped with Strawberry, Kiwi, & Granola

Create Your Own Oatmeal Bowl

Create Your Own Oatmeal Bowl

$7.99

Oatmeal + 3 Ingredients of your own choosing

Protein Oatmeal Bowl

Protein Oatmeal Bowl

$7.99

Oatmeal, Cinnamon, Protein, Banana, Almond Butter, Agave

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Oatmeal Bowl

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Oatmeal Bowl

$7.99

Cacao, Strawberry, Bananas, Chia Seeds, Ashwagandha, Agave Drizzle

Oatmeal Peaches & Cream

Oatmeal Peaches & Cream

$7.99

Peaches, Fresh Coconut, Granola, Chia Seeds, Coconut Milk

Soups

Chicken Noodle Soup

Out of stock
Tomato Bisque

Tomato Bisque

Vegetable Minestrone

Vegetable Minestrone

Delta-8/CBD Products

HolistaPet Mobility Soft Chews

HolistaPet Mobility Soft Chews

$36.00
HolistaPet CBD Dog Treats Welness 300mg

HolistaPet CBD Dog Treats Welness 300mg

$35.00
HolistaPet CBD Dog Treats Mobility 300mg

HolistaPet CBD Dog Treats Mobility 300mg

$35.00
HolistaPet CBD Hemp Extract for pets 150MG

HolistaPet CBD Hemp Extract for pets 150MG

$17.00
Exhale Delta-8 Hemp Oil 1200MG

Exhale Delta-8 Hemp Oil 1200MG

$75.00
Exhale CBD Oil 600MG

Exhale CBD Oil 600MG

$40.00
Exhale Delta 8 Disposable Vape 900MG Blackbery Kush

Exhale Delta 8 Disposable Vape 900MG Blackbery Kush

$40.00
Exhale Delta 8 Disposable Vape 900MG Gorilla Glue

Exhale Delta 8 Disposable Vape 900MG Gorilla Glue

$40.00
Exhale Delta 8 Disposable Vape 900MG Mango

Exhale Delta 8 Disposable Vape 900MG Mango

$40.00
Exhale Delta 8 Disposable Vape 900MG OG Kush

Exhale Delta 8 Disposable Vape 900MG OG Kush

$40.00
Exhale Delta 8 Disposable Vape 900MG Pineapple Express

Exhale Delta 8 Disposable Vape 900MG Pineapple Express

$40.00
Exhale Delta 8 Disposable Vape 900MG Sour Diesel

Exhale Delta 8 Disposable Vape 900MG Sour Diesel

$40.00
Exhale CBD Vape Cartridge 400MG Cactus Cooler

Exhale CBD Vape Cartridge 400MG Cactus Cooler

$40.00
Exhale CBD Vape Cartridge 400MG Mango

Exhale CBD Vape Cartridge 400MG Mango

$40.00
Exhale CBD Vape Cartridge 400MG OG Kush

Exhale CBD Vape Cartridge 400MG OG Kush

$40.00
Exhale DELTA-8 Hemp GUMMIES 750mg

Exhale DELTA-8 Hemp GUMMIES 750mg

$60.00
Exhale CBD Fruit Gummies 750MG

Exhale CBD Fruit Gummies 750MG

$45.00
Exhale DELTA-8 Hemp Gummies 2 Pack

Exhale DELTA-8 Hemp Gummies 2 Pack

$10.00
Exhale HHC Gummies 2 Pack

Exhale HHC Gummies 2 Pack

$12.00Out of stock
Butter Cream Caramels

Butter Cream Caramels

$3.50
Milk Chocolate Minis

Milk Chocolate Minis

$3.50
Enjoy Euphoria Gummies

Enjoy Euphoria Gummies

$3.00
Enjoy Chill Gummies

Enjoy Chill Gummies

$3.00
Xite Caramel THC Popcorn

Xite Caramel THC Popcorn

$20.00

Other

Almond Butter Cups

Almond Butter Cups

$2.49

Books

$20.00
Boxed Water

Boxed Water

$2.49
Chlorophyl Water

Chlorophyl Water

$4.00
Chocolate Almonds

Chocolate Almonds

$5.89
Isagenix Collagen Elixer

Isagenix Collagen Elixer

$50.00

Mug

$15.00
Isagenix Greens

Isagenix Greens

$84.00
Off The Eaten Path Snacks

Off The Eaten Path Snacks

$1.49
Salads

Salads

$8.00Out of stock

Strawberry & blueberry spinach Vegan poppyseed dressing Cucumber Strawberry Bluberry Almonds

Skinny Pop Popcorn

Skinny Pop Popcorn

$1.49
Tea Filter

Tea Filter

$1.99
Tea ~ Blood Sugar Health

Tea ~ Blood Sugar Health

$18.99
Tea ~ Corona Buster (Lung Health)

Tea ~ Corona Buster (Lung Health)

$18.99
Tea ~ Green Tea

Tea ~ Green Tea

$18.99
Tiesta Tea Filter

Tiesta Tea Filter

$9.99
Vegan Cookies

Vegan Cookies

$7.00
Yes Bar

Yes Bar

$3.99

Sea Moss By The Jar

16 OZ Sea Moss

16 OZ Sea Moss

$40.00
Flavored Seamoss

Flavored Seamoss

$45.00

Seamoss, Pineapple, Agave

10 OZ Sea Moss

10 OZ Sea Moss

$20.00
10 OZ Flavored Seamoss

10 OZ Flavored Seamoss

$25.00

Appfront Items

App Comments

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We're on a mission to educate and to make healthy choices a realistic option for everyone. Our family owned business is dedicated to contributing a healthy spot for people to access and enjoy delicious, made to order Acái bowls, healthy smoothies, fresh cold pressed juices, organic treats, and much more!  Our mission is to offer quick, yet healthy options so that our community can avoid those greasy, unhealthy fast foods that doesn't do your body any good.

Location

1503 S. Michigan, Chicago, IL 60605

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Smoothie RX image
Smoothie RX image
Smoothie RX image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Cantina Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1911 S. Michigan Ave. Chicago, IL 60616
View restaurantnext
Victory Tap - 1416 South Michigan Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1416 South Michigan Ave Chicago, IL 60605
View restaurantnext
Siam Rice Thai Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
1906 S. State Street Chicago, IL 60616
View restaurantnext
TeaPotBrew Bakery - 1802 S Wabash Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1802 S Wabash Ave Chicago, IL 60616
View restaurantnext
Cafe Bionda - 1924 South State Street
orange starNo Reviews
1924 South State Street Chicago, IL 60616
View restaurantnext
CHARRED | Wing Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1150 S Michigan Ave. @ Burger Bar Chicago CHICAGO, IL 60605
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston