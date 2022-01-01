Shrimp tempura in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
Kaze Sushi & Thai
5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Shrimp Tempura
|$7.00
|Free Shrimp Tempura Maki (1 Maki)
Free 1 Shrimp Tempura maki When order $50 (Before Tax)
Enso Sushi Bar
1613 North Damen Avenue, Chicago
|Shrimp Tempura
|$12.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, mayo, tobiko, unagi sauce
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Tempura Shrimp Maki
|$7.50
Shrimp tempura, mayo, masago, topped with marinated sweet soy sauce.
Nori Sushi Chicago
1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Shrimp Tempura Udon
|$15.00
Shrimps & vegetables tempura, served with udon noodles, shitake and scallions in soy broth
|Only Shrimp Tempura
|$13.00
Lightly battered shrimps deep fried and served with soy ginger sauce.
Hom Mali
417 W North ave, chicago
|Shrimp Tempura Bowl
|$11.00
|Shrimp Tempura
|$9.50
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Tempura Shrimp Maki
|$7.95
Shrimp tempura, mayo, masago, topped with marinated sweet soy sauce.
En Hakkore 2.0
1467 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 1, Chicago
|Taco - Shrimp Tempura
|$6.50
2pc Shrimp tempura, Rice, Crab salad (spicy mayo based), Cucumber, Green onion, Sesame seed, Soy glazed sauce, Spicy mayo, and Onion maple sauce. Gluten free option not available
|Poke Bowl - Shrimp Tempura
|$14.00
3 pieces of shrimp tempura, black or white rice, spring mix, carrots, edamame, lime, guacamole, sweet potato, cucumber, pickled radish & beets, onion flakes, sesame seed, soy glaze sauce, spicy mayo sauce, onion maple mayo sauce
Gluten free option not available
|Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp tempura served with mayo sauces on the side. Gluten free option not available
AMORE
3715 North Halstead Street, Chicago
|Shrimp Tempura
|$9.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber avocado topped with unagi sauce
Vegan Plate
1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$8.50
Soy Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, sesame seeds, Black Sweet Sauce
BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
3313 N Clark St, Chicago
|Shrimp Tempura Bun
|$4.95
Spicy mayo slaw, unagi sauce, chopped scallion.
Kraken Sushi & Beyond
4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago
|Shrimp Tempura
|$8.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, mayo topped w/ masago and sweet soy sauce.
|Shrimp Tempura (HR)
|$8.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, mayo topped w/ masago and sweet soy sauce. (Cone-like in shape)
Hands On Thai & Sushi
7117 W Addison st, chicago
|Shrimp Tempura Maki (5pcs)
|$7.85
shrimp tempura, masago, mayo, avocado, cucumber, tempura flake, sweet soy sauce
Hot Woks Cool Sushi
2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Tempura Shrimp Maki
|$7.95
Shrimp tempura, mayo, masago, topped w. marinated sweet soy sauce
Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park
4945 N Milwaukee, Chicago
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$6.95
5 piece - Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber topped with unagi sauce
Hands On Thai & Sushi
5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Shrimp Tempura Maki (5pcs)
|$7.85
shrimp tempura, masago, mayo, avocado, cucumber, tempura flake, sweet soy sauce
Friends Sushi on State
804 N State St, Chicago
|Shrimp Tempura Maki
|$10.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, masago, and unagi sauce. Prepared with black rice.
Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar
230 West Erie street, Chicago
|Shrimp Tempura Maki
|$15.00
caramelized onion, avocado, masago + wasabi mayo, unagi sauce
(not available gluten-free)
Jinsei Motto |
564 West Randolph Street, Chicago
|Shrimp Tempura
|$12.00
asparagus, negi, spicy mayo
Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
1238 n Milwaukee ave, Chicago
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.95
5 piece - Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber topped with unagi sauce
Gorilla Sushi Western
4652 n western, Chicago
|2 Shrimp Tempura Roll ONLY $8.90 (SAVE $5.00)
|$8.90
2 Shrimp Tempura Roll ONLY $8.90 (SAVE $5.00)
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$6.95
5 piece - Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber topped with unagi sauce
Nori Sushi Chicago
954 W DIVERSEY PKWY, CHICAGO
|Nori’s Tempura Shrimps (6pcs)
|$12.00
Deep fried lightly battered shrimps served with soy ginger sauce.
The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar
1312 East 53rd Street, Chicago
|Shrimp Tempura
|$8.49
Toro Sushi
2546 N Clark St, Chicago
|Shrimp Tempura (AP)
|$8.50
4 Pcs Fried Tempura Shrimp
|Shrimp Tempura (D)
|$16.95
7 Pcs Shrimp Tempura, Tempura Sauce
Furama Restaurant
4936 N Broadway St., Chicago
|Tempura Fried Shrimp (4) 炸蝦
|$8.80
TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL
3006 N. SHEFFIELD AVE, Chicago
|Shrimp Tempura
|$9.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado, masago, mayo wrapped with tempura crunch, sweet soy sauce.
|Shrimp Tempura Maki
Gorilla Sushi Diversey
1408 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago
|Shrimp tempura roll (5Pcs.)
|$6.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado,cucumber topped with unagi sauce
Opart Thai House
1546 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago
|A12. Shrimp Tempura
|$13.59
Shrimp, green beans, sweet potatoes, broccoli, fried in tempura batter.
Hashi Sushi
2835 North Broadway, Chicago
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$8.00