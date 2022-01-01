Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Item pic

 

Kaze Sushi & Thai

5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura$7.00
Free Shrimp Tempura Maki (1 Maki)
Free 1 Shrimp Tempura maki When order $50 (Before Tax)
Select one promotion
Consumer pic

 

Enso Sushi Bar

1613 North Damen Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura$12.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, mayo, tobiko, unagi sauce
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tempura Shrimp Maki$7.50
Shrimp tempura, mayo, masago, topped with marinated sweet soy sauce.
Nori Sushi Chicago image

 

Nori Sushi Chicago

1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Udon$15.00
Shrimps & vegetables tempura, served with udon noodles, shitake and scallions in soy broth
Only Shrimp Tempura$13.00
Lightly battered shrimps deep fried and served with soy ginger sauce.
TenGoku image

 

TenGoku

651 West Washington Boulevard, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Maki$10.00
Hom Mali image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Hom Mali

417 W North ave, chicago

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Bowl$11.00
Shrimp Tempura$9.50
30db7771-f53f-4176-8a3a-9464fd085fbc image

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave

30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tempura Shrimp Maki$7.95
Shrimp tempura, mayo, masago, topped with marinated sweet soy sauce.
En Hakkore 2.0 image

 

En Hakkore 2.0

1467 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 1, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco - Shrimp Tempura$6.50
2pc Shrimp tempura, Rice, Crab salad (spicy mayo based), Cucumber, Green onion, Sesame seed, Soy glazed sauce, Spicy mayo, and Onion maple sauce. Gluten free option not available
Poke Bowl - Shrimp Tempura$14.00
3 pieces of shrimp tempura, black or white rice, spring mix, carrots, edamame, lime, guacamole, sweet potato, cucumber, pickled radish & beets, onion flakes, sesame seed, soy glaze sauce, spicy mayo sauce, onion maple mayo sauce
Gluten free option not available
Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp tempura served with mayo sauces on the side. Gluten free option not available
Banner pic

 

AMORE

3715 North Halstead Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura$9.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber avocado topped with unagi sauce
Vegan Plate image

NOODLES

Vegan Plate

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.50
Soy Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, sesame seeds, Black Sweet Sauce
Consumer pic

 

BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar

3313 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Bun$4.95
Spicy mayo slaw, unagi sauce, chopped scallion.
Consumer pic

 

Kraken Sushi & Beyond

4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura$8.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, mayo topped w/ masago and sweet soy sauce.
Shrimp Tempura (HR)$8.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, mayo topped w/ masago and sweet soy sauce. (Cone-like in shape)
Shrimp Tempura Maki (5pcs) image

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

7117 W Addison st, chicago

Avg 4.4 (2825 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Maki (5pcs)$7.85
shrimp tempura, masago, mayo, avocado, cucumber, tempura flake, sweet soy sauce
Item pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hot Woks Cool Sushi

2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tempura Shrimp Maki$7.95
Shrimp tempura, mayo, masago, topped w. marinated sweet soy sauce
Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park image

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park

4945 N Milwaukee, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$6.95
5 piece - Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber topped with unagi sauce
Shrimp Tempura Maki (5pcs) image

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1759 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Maki (5pcs)$7.85
shrimp tempura, masago, mayo, avocado, cucumber, tempura flake, sweet soy sauce
Friends Sushi on State image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Friends Sushi on State

804 N State St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Maki$10.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, masago, and unagi sauce. Prepared with black rice.
Item pic

SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • RAMEN • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES

Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar

230 West Erie street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (687 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Maki$15.00
caramelized onion, avocado, masago + wasabi mayo, unagi sauce
(not available gluten-free)
Item pic

 

Jinsei Motto |

564 West Randolph Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura$12.00
asparagus, negi, spicy mayo
Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park

1238 n Milwaukee ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (2722 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.95
5 piece - Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber topped with unagi sauce
Item pic

SUSHI

Gorilla Sushi Western

4652 n western, Chicago

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
2 Shrimp Tempura Roll ONLY $8.90 (SAVE $5.00)$8.90
2 Shrimp Tempura Roll ONLY $8.90 (SAVE $5.00)
Shrimp Tempura Roll$6.95
5 piece - Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber topped with unagi sauce
Nori Sushi Chicago image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Nori Sushi Chicago

954 W DIVERSEY PKWY, CHICAGO

Avg 4.3 (900 reviews)
Takeout
Nori’s Tempura Shrimps (6pcs)$12.00
Deep fried lightly battered shrimps served with soy ginger sauce.
The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar

1312 East 53rd Street, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1877 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura$8.49
Toro Sushi image

 

Toro Sushi

2546 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura (AP)$8.50
4 Pcs Fried Tempura Shrimp
Shrimp Tempura (D)$16.95
7 Pcs Shrimp Tempura, Tempura Sauce
Item pic

 

Furama Restaurant

4936 N Broadway St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tempura Fried Shrimp (4) 炸蝦$8.80
TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL image

 

TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL

3006 N. SHEFFIELD AVE, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura$9.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado, masago, mayo wrapped with tempura crunch, sweet soy sauce.
Shrimp Tempura Maki
Restaurant banner

 

Gorilla Sushi Diversey

1408 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp tempura roll (5Pcs.)$6.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado,cucumber topped with unagi sauce
Restaurant banner

 

Opart Thai House

1546 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
A12. Shrimp Tempura$13.59
Shrimp, green beans, sweet potatoes, broccoli, fried in tempura batter.
Hashi Sushi image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hashi Sushi

2835 North Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (93 reviews)
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
