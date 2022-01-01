Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burritos in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve veggie burritos

El Garcia image

 

El Garcia

7515 N Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Veggie$9.00
More about El Garcia
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (4051 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burrito Bowl$8.50
A deconstructed Vegetarian burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
More about Taco Burrito King
Carbon Live Fire - West Town image

 

Carbon Live Fire - West Town

810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Burrito$10.49
Fire Roasted Vegetables roasted tomatoes, red bell peppers, portabella & button mushrooms, and red onions with cabbage and balsamic vinaigrette wrapped in a wheat tortilla
Veggie Burrito Bowl$10.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with our Fire Roasted Veggie Mixture, romaine lettuce,
Mexican cheese, signature elote, black beans, and Mexican rice with salsa on the side
More about Carbon Live Fire - West Town
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport image

 

Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport

300 W 26th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Burrito$10.49
Fire Roasted Vegetables roasted tomatoes, red bell peppers, portabella & button mushrooms, and red
onions with cabbage and balsamic vinaigrette
wrapped in a wheat tortilla
Veggie Burrito Bowl$10.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with our Fire Roasted Veggie Mixture, romaine lettuce,
Mexican cheese, signature elote, black beans, and Mexican rice with salsa on the side
Veggie Burrito$10.49
Fire Roasted Vegetables roasted tomatoes, red bell peppers, portabella & button mushrooms, and red onions with cabbage and balsamic vinaigrette wrapped in a wheat tortilla
More about Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
Consumer pic

 

Crisp

2940 North Broadway, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Korean Veggie Burrito$12.95
Sautéed spinach and mushrooms, steamed white rice, lettuce, tomato, corn, white and green onions, and seasoned carrots are all wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of Allison's Atomic Sauce.
More about Crisp
Taco Burrito King image

 

Taco Burrito King

5509 N Harlem Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Burrito Bowl$8.50
A deconstructed Vegetarian burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
Veggie King Burrito$6.99
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, grilled onions & green peppers.
Unselect Unwanted Toppings & Select Any Wanted Add Ons.
Veggie Jr Burrito Plate$8.95
A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, grilled onions & grilled peppers,, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole. Served with rice and beans on the side.
More about Taco Burrito King
El Tragon image

 

El Tragon

1234 N Halsted Unit C, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VEGGIE BURRITO$10.00
Prepared with mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, and cotija cheese
More about El Tragon
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie King Burrito$6.99
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, grilled onions & green peppers.
Unselect Unwanted Toppings & Select Any Wanted Add Ons.
Veggie King Burrito$9.50
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, grilled onions & green peppers.
Unselect Unwanted Toppings & Select Any Wanted Add Ons.
Veggie Jr Burrito$7.30
A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, grilled onions & green peppers
More about Taco Burrito King
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

5413 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Jr Burrito Plate$8.95
A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, grilled onions & grilled peppers,, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole. Served with rice and beans on the side.
More about Taco Burrito King
Dos Urban Cantina image

TACOS

Dos Urban Cantina

2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (523 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Veggie Burrito$13.00
Grilled seasonal veggies, salsa macha, guacamole, pico de Gallo, chihuahua cheese, black beans & Mexican rice rolled in a flour tortilla and finished on the flat top grill.
Grilled Veggie Burrito Bowl$14.00
Grilled seasonal veggies, salsa macha, guacamole, pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese, black beans & Mexican rice.
More about Dos Urban Cantina
Item pic

 

Taco Pros

2200 West Taylor Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggi Burrito$9.49
Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese and sour cream.
More about Taco Pros
Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago image

 

Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago

3352 W Foster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BURRITO BOWL- VEGGIE$13.00
Shell-less burrito, served with rice, beans, onions, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and avocado.
BABY BURRITO - VEGGIE$5.50
BABY BURRITO COMBO - VEGGIE$7.99
Veggie Baby Burrito: rice, beans, onions, cilantro, lettuce, and tomato.
Served with a side of french fries and drink.
More about Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago
Item pic

 

Mixteco Mexican Grill

1209 North Noble Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Veggie Burrito$8.49
Grilled Fajita veggies, black beans, cilantro-lime rice, guacamole, lettuce and pico de gallo.
More about Mixteco Mexican Grill
Taco Burrito King image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

5601 S Harlem Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (541 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Burrito Bowl$7.99
A deconstructed Vegetarian burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
More about Taco Burrito King
Lonesome Rose image

TACOS

Lonesome Rose

2101 North California Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4 (768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burrito$12.00
More about Lonesome Rose
Item pic

PIZZA

Smack Dab Chicago

6730 North Clark Street, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1520 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burrito$12.00
NO SUBS OR MODS, NO WRITE IN REQUESTS WILL BE HONORED! THANK YOU FOR UNDERSTANDING! This veggie burrito includes loads of fresh veggies, onions, potato chips, scrambled egg, cheese blend + chipotle mayo, wrapped in a big flour tortilla and seared to perfection. Contains flour, egg, cheese.
If you'd like this vegan, please select the VEGAN VEGGIE BURRITO option on the main menu page!
More about Smack Dab Chicago
Amor y Tequila image

 

Amor y Tequila

2118 W Roscoe St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
VEGGIE BURRITO$12.00
ALL BURRITOS ROLLED IN FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH REFRIED PINTO BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, & CHEESE. SUB FLOUR TORTILLA FOR BOWL AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.
More about Amor y Tequila
Restaurant banner

 

Taco Moro

4640 North Cumberland Avenue, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
VEGGIE Burrito$9.00
More about Taco Moro

