Veggie burritos in Chicago

NO SUBS OR MODS, NO WRITE IN REQUESTS WILL BE HONORED! THANK YOU FOR UNDERSTANDING! This veggie burrito includes loads of fresh veggies, onions, potato chips, scrambled egg, cheese blend + chipotle mayo, wrapped in a big flour tortilla and seared to perfection. Contains flour, egg, cheese.

If you'd like this vegan, please select the VEGAN VEGGIE BURRITO option on the main menu page!

