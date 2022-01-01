Veggie burritos in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve veggie burritos
Taco Burrito King
3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Veggie Burrito Bowl
|$8.50
A deconstructed Vegetarian burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
Carbon Live Fire - West Town
810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago
|Veggie Burrito
|$10.49
Fire Roasted Vegetables roasted tomatoes, red bell peppers, portabella & button mushrooms, and red onions with cabbage and balsamic vinaigrette wrapped in a wheat tortilla
|Veggie Burrito Bowl
|$10.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with our Fire Roasted Veggie Mixture, romaine lettuce,
Mexican cheese, signature elote, black beans, and Mexican rice with salsa on the side
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
300 W 26th St, Chicago
|Veggie Burrito
|$10.49
Fire Roasted Vegetables roasted tomatoes, red bell peppers, portabella & button mushrooms, and red
onions with cabbage and balsamic vinaigrette
wrapped in a wheat tortilla
|Veggie Burrito Bowl
|$10.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with our Fire Roasted Veggie Mixture, romaine lettuce,
Mexican cheese, signature elote, black beans, and Mexican rice with salsa on the side
|Veggie Burrito
|$10.49
Fire Roasted Vegetables roasted tomatoes, red bell peppers, portabella & button mushrooms, and red onions with cabbage and balsamic vinaigrette wrapped in a wheat tortilla
Crisp
2940 North Broadway, Chicago
|Korean Veggie Burrito
|$12.95
Sautéed spinach and mushrooms, steamed white rice, lettuce, tomato, corn, white and green onions, and seasoned carrots are all wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of Allison's Atomic Sauce.
Taco Burrito King
5509 N Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Veggie Burrito Bowl
|$8.50
A deconstructed Vegetarian burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
|Veggie King Burrito
|$6.99
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, grilled onions & green peppers.
|Veggie Jr Burrito Plate
|$8.95
A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, grilled onions & grilled peppers,, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole. Served with rice and beans on the side.
El Tragon
1234 N Halsted Unit C, Chicago
|VEGGIE BURRITO
|$10.00
Prepared with mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, and cotija cheese
Taco Burrito King
811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|Veggie King Burrito
|$6.99
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, grilled onions & green peppers.
|Veggie King Burrito
|$9.50
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, grilled onions & green peppers.
|Veggie Jr Burrito
|$7.30
A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, grilled onions & green peppers
Taco Burrito King
5413 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Veggie Jr Burrito Plate
|$8.95
A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, grilled onions & grilled peppers,, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole. Served with rice and beans on the side.
Dos Urban Cantina
2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago
|Grilled Veggie Burrito
|$13.00
Grilled seasonal veggies, salsa macha, guacamole, pico de Gallo, chihuahua cheese, black beans & Mexican rice rolled in a flour tortilla and finished on the flat top grill.
|Grilled Veggie Burrito Bowl
|$14.00
Grilled seasonal veggies, salsa macha, guacamole, pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese, black beans & Mexican rice.
Taco Pros
2200 West Taylor Street, Chicago
|Veggi Burrito
|$9.49
Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese and sour cream.
Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago
3352 W Foster Ave, Chicago
|BURRITO BOWL- VEGGIE
|$13.00
Shell-less burrito, served with rice, beans, onions, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and avocado.
|BABY BURRITO - VEGGIE
|$5.50
|BABY BURRITO COMBO - VEGGIE
|$7.99
Veggie Baby Burrito: rice, beans, onions, cilantro, lettuce, and tomato.
Served with a side of french fries and drink.
Mixteco Mexican Grill
1209 North Noble Street, Chicago
|Grilled Veggie Burrito
|$8.49
Grilled Fajita veggies, black beans, cilantro-lime rice, guacamole, lettuce and pico de gallo.
Taco Burrito King
5601 S Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Veggie Burrito Bowl
|$7.99
A deconstructed Vegetarian burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
Smack Dab Chicago
6730 North Clark Street, Chicago
|Veggie Burrito
|$12.00
NO SUBS OR MODS, NO WRITE IN REQUESTS WILL BE HONORED! THANK YOU FOR UNDERSTANDING! This veggie burrito includes loads of fresh veggies, onions, potato chips, scrambled egg, cheese blend + chipotle mayo, wrapped in a big flour tortilla and seared to perfection. Contains flour, egg, cheese.
If you'd like this vegan, please select the VEGAN VEGGIE BURRITO option on the main menu page!
Amor y Tequila
2118 W Roscoe St., Chicago
|VEGGIE BURRITO
|$12.00
ALL BURRITOS ROLLED IN FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH REFRIED PINTO BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, & CHEESE. SUB FLOUR TORTILLA FOR BOWL AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.