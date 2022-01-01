Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve tortas

Con Todo

2853 N. Kedzie, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chicken Torta$15.00
Nashville spiced chicken breast, panko, black beans, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, pickled jalapeño, Chicharones
More about Con Todo
Aztec Dave's Cantina image

 

Aztec Dave's Cantina

1143 N California Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Torta Pollo$11.00
Crema, Avocado, Frijoles, Chihuahua, Lettuce, Tomato
Torta (Thursday)$8.00
Torta Pastor$11.00
Crema, Avocado, Frijoles, Chihuahua, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Aztec Dave's Cantina
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

All Together Now

2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ines Rosales Sweet Olive Oil Tortas$7.00
Hot tip: these are SO good with cheese. Thin, crispy, JUST this side of sweet... A dream. Truly.
More about All Together Now
Taco 'bout it - Addison image

 

Taco 'bout it - Addison

1465 West Lake Street, Addison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Asada Torta$10.18
Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado
Chicken Torta$9.19
Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado
Milanesa Torta$9.19
Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado
More about Taco 'bout it - Addison
El Garcia image

 

El Garcia

7515 N Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Torta Milanesa Pollo$7.00
Torta Pollo$7.00
Torta Asada$7.00
More about El Garcia
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (4051 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Torta Plate$8.50
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, hot sauce and your choice of meat served with rice and beans.
Torta$7.75
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
Torta$5.99
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
More about Taco Burrito King
Healthy Substance image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Healthy Substance

6852 W Archer Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1545 reviews)
Takeout
Torta De Carne Asada$12.50
More about Healthy Substance
Item pic

 

Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"

601 W Adams St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Torta$11.00
Fresh Sliced Avocado served on Fresh Baked Bread with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Melted Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Torta$12.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served on Fresh Baked Bread with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Melted Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
"Pastor" Marinated Pork Torta$11.00
House-made Marinated Pork served on Fresh Baked Bread with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
More about Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
Taco Burrito King image

 

Taco Burrito King

5509 N Harlem Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Torta$8.25
Mexican Sandwich with Scrambled Eggs mixed in your Choice of Meat, Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream and Cheese.
Torta Plate$8.50
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, hot sauce and your choice of meat served with rice and beans.
Torta$7.75
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
More about Taco Burrito King
Consumer pic

 

Taqueria Chingón

2234 North Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cochinita Pibil Torta$12.00
Yucatan Style BBQ Pork, Pickled Red Onions, Habanero Aioli, Avocado Mousse on a La Fournette Bolillo
More about Taqueria Chingón
Item pic

 

Don Pepe - Little Village

3616 W 26th st, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Torta Dinner$11.25
Mexican Torta with your choice of meat or vegetarian smothered with refried beans, topped with Lettuce,Tomato,Avocado,Cheese and Sour Cream.Side of refried beans & rice or french fries.
Torta$9.00
Mexican Torta with your choice of meat or vegetarian smothered with refried beans, topped with Lettuce,Tomato,Avocado,Cheese and Sour Cream.
Torta Ahogada$9.50
Mexican sandwich filled with carnitas (pork), then
More about Don Pepe - Little Village
Main pic

 

Chile Toreado

2022 W 35th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Milanesa Torta$11.50
crispy chicken, melted cheese, chiles in vinegar, red picked onions, cabbage, avocado salsa, beans
More about Chile Toreado
El Tarasco image

 

El Tarasco

4358 W. 51ST, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#16. TORTA DINNER$8.99
CHOICE OF MEAT MEXICAN SANDWICH
TORTA AGUACATE$7.95
AVOCADO, BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, SOURCREAM AND CHEESE
TORTA ASADA$7.95
ASADA, BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, SOURCREAM, CHEESE
More about El Tarasco
El Tragon image

 

El Tragon

1234 N Halsted Unit C, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BIRRIA TORTA$9.00
ASADA TORTA$9.00
More about El Tragon
Torta image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Estrella Negra

2346 w Fullerton Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (567 reviews)
Takeout
Torta$9.00
Telera bread, bean dip, salsa verde, muenster cheese, tomatoes, chipotle aioli, guacamole and your choice of additional filling. Served with choice side.
More about Estrella Negra
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Torta Plate$8.50
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, hot sauce and your choice of meat served with rice and beans.
Torta$7.75
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
Torta$5.99
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
More about Taco Burrito King
Item pic

 

La Cantina Grill

1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
TORTA Dinner$11.95
mexican-style sandwich with choice
of chicken, ground beef, pork, or al pastor
topped with lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese, guacamole & sour cream on butter toasted mexican bread
V Torta$11.95
LUNCH TORTA$9.95
choice of meat with beans, lettuce,
tomato, guacamole, sour cream & cheese.
More about La Cantina Grill
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

5413 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Torta$7.75
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
Torta$5.99
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
More about Taco Burrito King
Brew Brew Coffee & Tea image

 

Brew Brew Coffee & Tea

3832 W Diversey Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Chicken Torta$9.00
Sauteed Mushroom Torta$8.50
Baja Sunrise Torta$9.00
More about Brew Brew Coffee & Tea
Item pic

TACOS

Ravinia Brewing - Chicago

2601 W Diversey, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Torta$12.00
Refried Beans, chihuahua, avocado, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, telera bread, choice of meat
French Dip Torta$14.00
Beef birria, chihuahua cheese, refried beans, served with a side of birria consommé on a telera roll.
More about Ravinia Brewing - Chicago
Torta image

 

Vista Hermosa Mexican Restaurant

2147 S California Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Torta$9.99
Toasted bread filled with beans, sour cream, protein of choice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and avocado. Accompanied with seasoned fries
More about Vista Hermosa Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

The Duplex

3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TORTA AHOGADA$16.00
Torta smothered in red tomatillo salsa, Mahi mahi milanesa, pineapple escabeche, herb salad, poblano aioli.
More about The Duplex
Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago image

 

Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago

3352 W Foster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TORTA STEAK MOJO$11.21
Skirt Steak marinated in-house special mojo, grilled onions, sunnyside egg, mayonnaise, jalapeño aioli, lettuce, tomato, beans, and cheese.
TORTA MILANESA DE POLLO
Telera bread sandwich thin breaded chicken fillet, served with lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese and sour cream.
*recommended with mayonnaise* it's' fire.🔥🔥🔥
TORTA BIRRIA
Telera bread, fried in beef consomme, served with onions, cilantro, and cheese.
More about Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago
Ceres' Table image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Ceres' Table

3124 North Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Torta di Crema di Banana$8.00
fresh banana | graham cracker | almond brittle
More about Ceres' Table
Item pic

 

Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava

900 W Randolph St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Milanesa Torta$13.50
panko-battered chicken breast, black bean spread, iceberg lettuce, pickled jalapeños, Chihuahua cheese, avocado, mayo, red onions
Cubana Torta$14.50
crispy pork belly, smoked ham, black bean spread, Chihuahua cheese, chipotle mayo, avocado, chipotle adobo with pickled mustard seed
Asada Torta$14.50
Wood-grilled flank steak, black bean spread, poblano & caramelized onion rajas, green chile chimichurri, Chihuahua cheese, avocado, epazote crema (substitute grilled chicken or mushrooms)
More about Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava
Item pic

 

El Solazo

5600 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago

Avg 4 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Torta$14.00
Grilled skirt steak, avocado spread, refried beans, tres quesos, Napa cabbage, red onion, cilantro, salsa verde.
Telera bread.
Served with pickled veggies on the side.
Milanesa de Pollo Torta$10.00
Crispy chicken Milanesa, avocado spread, refried beans, melted tres quesos, pico de gallo, Napa cabbage, Dijon mustard, habanero aioli- crema.
Telera bread.
Served with pickled veggies on the side.
More about El Solazo
Consumer pic

 

Mis Moles Restaurant

3661 N Elston Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Torta$7.50
Mexican sandwich with your choice of meat, beans, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, avocado and cheese
Choice of: asada, pastor, chorizo, tinga, pibil, birria
Milanesa de pollo o res +$2.50
Torta Dinner$11.99
Mexican sandwich served with mexican rice and beans
Choice of: asada, pastor, chorizo, tinga, pibil, birria
Milanesa de pollo o res +$2.50
More about Mis Moles Restaurant
Item pic

 

Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar

1538 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
TORTA$8.00
MEXICAN TELERA BREAD SANDWICH. YOUR CHOICE OF FILLING LAYERED WITH BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, SOUR CREAM & AVOCADO
TORTA DINNER$12.00
MEXICAN TELERA BREAD SANDWICH. YOUR CHOICE OF FILLING LAYERED WITH BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, SOUR CREAM & AVOCADO. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF RICE & BEANS
More about Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar
Tanta - Chicago image

 

Tanta - Chicago

118 West Grand Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Torta de Chocolate$14.00
peruvian chocolate mousse, crispy quinoa, meringues
More about Tanta - Chicago
Torta TIJUANA STYLE image

 

TACOS EL REY

9625 S Ewing, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Torta TIJUANA STYLE$9.00
Tortas Tijuana Style are one of Kind!
Includes:Cheese, house guacamole choice of meat, cilantro& onions.
DINNER Torta Tijuana Style$12.00
More about TACOS EL REY

