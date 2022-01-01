Tortas in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve tortas
Con Todo
2853 N. Kedzie, Chicago
|Hot Chicken Torta
|$15.00
Nashville spiced chicken breast, panko, black beans, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, pickled jalapeño, Chicharones
Aztec Dave's Cantina
1143 N California Ave, Chicago
|Torta Pollo
|$11.00
Crema, Avocado, Frijoles, Chihuahua, Lettuce, Tomato
|Torta (Thursday)
|$8.00
|Torta Pastor
|$11.00
Crema, Avocado, Frijoles, Chihuahua, Lettuce, Tomato
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE
All Together Now
2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Ines Rosales Sweet Olive Oil Tortas
|$7.00
Hot tip: these are SO good with cheese. Thin, crispy, JUST this side of sweet... A dream. Truly.
Taco 'bout it - Addison
1465 West Lake Street, Addison
|Asada Torta
|$10.18
Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado
|Chicken Torta
|$9.19
Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado
|Milanesa Torta
|$9.19
Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado
El Garcia
7515 N Western Ave, Chicago
|Torta Milanesa Pollo
|$7.00
|Torta Pollo
|$7.00
|Torta Asada
|$7.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Torta Plate
|$8.50
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, hot sauce and your choice of meat served with rice and beans.
|Torta
|$7.75
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
|Torta
|$5.99
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Healthy Substance
6852 W Archer Ave, Chicago
|Torta De Carne Asada
|$12.50
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
601 W Adams St., Chicago
|Avocado Torta
|$11.00
Fresh Sliced Avocado served on Fresh Baked Bread with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Melted Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
|"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Torta
|$12.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served on Fresh Baked Bread with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Melted Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
|"Pastor" Marinated Pork Torta
|$11.00
House-made Marinated Pork served on Fresh Baked Bread with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
Taco Burrito King
5509 N Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Breakfast Torta
|$8.25
Mexican Sandwich with Scrambled Eggs mixed in your Choice of Meat, Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream and Cheese.
|Torta Plate
|$8.50
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, hot sauce and your choice of meat served with rice and beans.
|Torta
|$7.75
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
Taqueria Chingón
2234 North Western Ave, Chicago
|Cochinita Pibil Torta
|$12.00
Yucatan Style BBQ Pork, Pickled Red Onions, Habanero Aioli, Avocado Mousse on a La Fournette Bolillo
Don Pepe - Little Village
3616 W 26th st, Chicago
|Torta Dinner
|$11.25
Mexican Torta with your choice of meat or vegetarian smothered with refried beans, topped with Lettuce,Tomato,Avocado,Cheese and Sour Cream.Side of refried beans & rice or french fries.
|Torta
|$9.00
Mexican Torta with your choice of meat or vegetarian smothered with refried beans, topped with Lettuce,Tomato,Avocado,Cheese and Sour Cream.
|Torta Ahogada
|$9.50
Mexican sandwich filled with carnitas (pork), then
Chile Toreado
2022 W 35th Street, Chicago
|Milanesa Torta
|$11.50
crispy chicken, melted cheese, chiles in vinegar, red picked onions, cabbage, avocado salsa, beans
El Tarasco
4358 W. 51ST, CHICAGO
|#16. TORTA DINNER
|$8.99
CHOICE OF MEAT MEXICAN SANDWICH
|TORTA AGUACATE
|$7.95
AVOCADO, BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, SOURCREAM AND CHEESE
|TORTA ASADA
|$7.95
ASADA, BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, SOURCREAM, CHEESE
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Estrella Negra
2346 w Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Torta
|$9.00
Telera bread, bean dip, salsa verde, muenster cheese, tomatoes, chipotle aioli, guacamole and your choice of additional filling. Served with choice side.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|Torta Plate
|$8.50
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, hot sauce and your choice of meat served with rice and beans.
|Torta
|$7.75
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
|Torta
|$5.99
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
La Cantina Grill
1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|TORTA Dinner
|$11.95
mexican-style sandwich with choice
of chicken, ground beef, pork, or al pastor
topped with lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese, guacamole & sour cream on butter toasted mexican bread
|V Torta
|$11.95
|LUNCH TORTA
|$9.95
choice of meat with beans, lettuce,
tomato, guacamole, sour cream & cheese.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
5413 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Torta
|$7.75
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
|Torta
|$5.99
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
Brew Brew Coffee & Tea
3832 W Diversey Ave, Chicago
|Chipotle Chicken Torta
|$9.00
|Sauteed Mushroom Torta
|$8.50
|Baja Sunrise Torta
|$9.00
TACOS
Ravinia Brewing - Chicago
2601 W Diversey, Chicago
|Classic Torta
|$12.00
Refried Beans, chihuahua, avocado, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, telera bread, choice of meat
|French Dip Torta
|$14.00
Beef birria, chihuahua cheese, refried beans, served with a side of birria consommé on a telera roll.
Vista Hermosa Mexican Restaurant
2147 S California Ave, Chicago
|Torta
|$9.99
Toasted bread filled with beans, sour cream, protein of choice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and avocado. Accompanied with seasoned fries
The Duplex
3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago
|TORTA AHOGADA
|$16.00
Torta smothered in red tomatillo salsa, Mahi mahi milanesa, pineapple escabeche, herb salad, poblano aioli.
Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago
3352 W Foster Ave, Chicago
|TORTA STEAK MOJO
|$11.21
Skirt Steak marinated in-house special mojo, grilled onions, sunnyside egg, mayonnaise, jalapeño aioli, lettuce, tomato, beans, and cheese.
|TORTA MILANESA DE POLLO
Telera bread sandwich thin breaded chicken fillet, served with lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese and sour cream.
*recommended with mayonnaise* it's' fire.🔥🔥🔥
|TORTA BIRRIA
Telera bread, fried in beef consomme, served with onions, cilantro, and cheese.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Ceres' Table
3124 North Broadway, Chicago
|Torta di Crema di Banana
|$8.00
fresh banana | graham cracker | almond brittle
Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava
900 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Crispy Chicken Milanesa Torta
|$13.50
panko-battered chicken breast, black bean spread, iceberg lettuce, pickled jalapeños, Chihuahua cheese, avocado, mayo, red onions
|Cubana Torta
|$14.50
crispy pork belly, smoked ham, black bean spread, Chihuahua cheese, chipotle mayo, avocado, chipotle adobo with pickled mustard seed
|Asada Torta
|$14.50
Wood-grilled flank steak, black bean spread, poblano & caramelized onion rajas, green chile chimichurri, Chihuahua cheese, avocado, epazote crema (substitute grilled chicken or mushrooms)
El Solazo
5600 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago
|Carne Asada Torta
|$14.00
Grilled skirt steak, avocado spread, refried beans, tres quesos, Napa cabbage, red onion, cilantro, salsa verde.
Telera bread.
Served with pickled veggies on the side.
|Milanesa de Pollo Torta
|$10.00
Crispy chicken Milanesa, avocado spread, refried beans, melted tres quesos, pico de gallo, Napa cabbage, Dijon mustard, habanero aioli- crema.
Telera bread.
Served with pickled veggies on the side.
Mis Moles Restaurant
3661 N Elston Ave, Chicago
|Torta
|$7.50
Mexican sandwich with your choice of meat, beans, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, avocado and cheese
Choice of: asada, pastor, chorizo, tinga, pibil, birria
Milanesa de pollo o res +$2.50
|Torta Dinner
|$11.99
Mexican sandwich served with mexican rice and beans
Choice of: asada, pastor, chorizo, tinga, pibil, birria
Milanesa de pollo o res +$2.50
Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar
1538 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago
|TORTA
|$8.00
MEXICAN TELERA BREAD SANDWICH. YOUR CHOICE OF FILLING LAYERED WITH BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, SOUR CREAM & AVOCADO
|TORTA DINNER
|$12.00
MEXICAN TELERA BREAD SANDWICH. YOUR CHOICE OF FILLING LAYERED WITH BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, SOUR CREAM & AVOCADO. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF RICE & BEANS
Tanta - Chicago
118 West Grand Avenue, Chicago
|Torta de Chocolate
|$14.00
peruvian chocolate mousse, crispy quinoa, meringues
