Dell' Rooster
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Soul- satisfying, flavorful, colorful rustic, Latin cooking
Location
1825 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Carbon Live Fire - West Town - 810 N Marshfield Av
No Reviews
810 N Marshfield Av Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurant