Dell' Rooster

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1825 W Chicago Ave

Chicago, IL 60622

Order Again

Popular Items

Dell' Rooster Croquettes
Side Sweet Plantains
Tres Leches Cake

Dell' Rooster First Bites

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Coconut encrusted shrimp on top of Mango Chutney, accompanied by Chipotle aioli and pickled Jalapeños

Warm Stuffed Dates

Warm Stuffed Dates

$13.00

Dates stuffed with Goat Cheese, accompanied by Garlic Chips and Romesco sauce.

Papas Bravas

Papas Bravas

$12.00

Crispy Potatos tossed on Smoked Paprika and Salsa Brava, accompanied by Garlic Aioli.

Corn Empanadas

Corn Empanadas

$13.00

Empanadas stuffed with Sweet Corn and Oaxaca Cheese, accompanied by Pickled Cabbage and Greens.

Dell' Rooster Croquettes

Dell' Rooster Croquettes

$12.00

Creamy Chicken Croquettes with 3-year Hook's Cheddar Cheese

Ropa Pal' Viejo

Ropa Pal' Viejo

$14.00

Braised Ox Tail on top of lightly fried Plantain, topped with Pico De Gallo and Cheese.

Salads

Dell' Rooster Salad

Dell' Rooster Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, roasted corn, tomatoes, 3-year aged Hook's cheddar cheese, hard boiled egg, carrots, peppers, roasted chicken, lemon vinaigrette.

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$15.00

Steak cooked to your liking in temperature, Mixed greens, potatoes, avocado, tomatoes, cucumber, cheese, onion, Cilantro lime Dressing.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Carrots, golden raisins, candied nuts, sherry vinaigrette.

Dinner Entrees

Arepa de Choclo

Arepa de Choclo

$23.00

Colombian style sweet corn cake accompanied by tomato preserves, asparagus, zucchini, peas, summer squash and salsa.

Milanesa a Caballo

Milanesa a Caballo

$24.00

Uruguay style breaded chicken accompanied by roasted potatoes, a fried egg and garlic aioli.

Escalivada

Escalivada

$24.00

Spanish style roasted eggplant accompanied by roasted peppers, sherry vinegar, romesco sauce and toasted bread.

Chuleta Asada

Chuleta Asada

$29.00

Korobuta Pork Chop accompanied by refried beans, sweet plantains, charred tomato salsa and pickled jalapeño salsa.

SALMON

SALMON

$30.00

Rum-ginger marinated salmon on top of roasted potatoes, roasted vegetables and lemon butter sauce.

Steak a Caballo

Steak a Caballo

$35.00

Colombian style, Linz heritage 28 day dry aged New York strip accompanied by roasted potatoes, a fried egg and garlic aioli.

Short Rib Barbacoa

Short Rib Barbacoa

$29.00

Braised short ribs on top of hazzard free farms rainbow grits, corn salsa and pickled onions.

Argentinian Fideos

Argentinian Fideos

$22.00

Argentinian style spaghettis mixed with peas, carrots, mushrooms, confit tomatoes, parmesan cheese, tuco sauce and a fried egg.

PERNIL

PERNIL

$28.00

Puerto Rican style Berkshire pork shoulder accompanied by arroz con gandules, sweet plantains, chicharron and pork jus.

Catalan Style Halal Roasted Chicken

Catalan Style Halal Roasted Chicken

$13.00+

Quarter(13), Half(19), or Whole(31), Catalan Style Halal Roasted Chicken accompanied by Catalan style spinach, roasted potatoes and roasted garlic chicken jus.

Valencia Style Paella

Valencia Style Paella

$30.00

Valencia style seafood paella shrimp, mussels, clams, chicken, saffron, tomato, butter beans, bomba rice

Restaurant Week Menu
$55.00

$55.00

Dinner Sides

A Must Corn Bread

$8.00

Local honey butter corn bread.

Side Roasted potatoes

$6.00

Roasted potatoes topped with cheese and garlic aioli.

Side Sweet Plantains

$6.00

Lightly fried plantains topped with fresh cheese and cilantro.

Side Spinach

$6.00

Sautéed asparagus topped with parmesan cheese and lemon.

Side Rice

$4.00

Kids Menu

Chi-Town Kid

$8.00

Scrambled eggs accompanied by bacon, pearl sugar waffle and a side of fresh berries.

Pancake & Eggs

$8.00

A buttermilk pancake, scrambled eggs, bacon and fresh berries.

Pal' Junior

$8.00

Scrambled eggs accompanied by roasted potatoes, bacon and fresh berries.

Desserts

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$10.00

Spiced sponge cake accompanied by fresh berry compote, merengue, dulce de leche and cinnamon.

Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$10.00

Caramelized banana cream pie topped with oreo crust and butterscotch sauce.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00

Coffee-mascarpone creme accompanied by ladyfinger cookies and a chocolate mug.

Vanilla Cheese Cake

Vanilla Cheese Cake

$10.00

Vanilla flavor cheese cake with mango-pineapple compote, whipped cream and spiced nuts.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Soul- satisfying, flavorful, colorful rustic, Latin cooking

Location

1825 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

