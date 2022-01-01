Cappuccino in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve cappuccino
More about Cafe Press Chicago
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cafe Press Chicago
800 S. Clark St., Chicago
|Cappuccino | Composition
|$3.95
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
502 E. Illinois St, Chicago
|Cappuccino
|$5.50
More about Gotham Bagels Lakeview
Gotham Bagels Lakeview
2801 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Cappuccino
|$5.50
Unicorn Blood espresso blend from Chicago's own Dark Matter Coffee. Full-bodied and sweet, with notes of Cherry, Praline, and Semi-Sweet Chocolate.
More about La Fournette
SANDWICHES
La Fournette
1547 N Wells St, Chicago
|Cappuccino Large
|$3.75
3 shots of Intelligentsia Black Cat espresso with your choice of steamed milk and steamed foam. 20oz
|Cappuccino Small
|$3.45
2 shots of Intelligentsia Black Cat espresso with your choice of steamed milk and steamed foam. 12oz
More about French Quiche
French Quiche
2210 North Halsted St, Chicago
|Cappuccino 16oz
|$4.00
|Cappuccino 20oz
|$4.50
|Cappuccino 12oz
|$3.50
More about Goddess And the Baker
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Cappuccino
|$4.79
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Intelligentsia Coffee
1609 West Division Street, Chicago
|Cappuccino
|$6.00
A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk.
More about Southport Grocery & Cafe
Southport Grocery & Cafe
3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|CAPPUCCINO 12 OZ
|$4.00
|CAPPUCCINO 16 OZ
|$5.00
More about Firecakes
Firecakes
2453 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Cappuccino - 16oz
|$4.50
Three shots of espresso, steamed milk, foamed milk
|Cappuccino - 12oz
|$3.50
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, foamed milk
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Intelligentsia Coffee
53 East Randolph Street, Chicago
|Cappuccino
|$6.00
A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk.
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
5413 N. Clark St, Chicago
|Cappuccino
|$4.75
More about Herb & Alchemy
Herb & Alchemy
1165 W Diversey, Chicago
|Cappuccino
|$4.95
The classic drink, made with espresso and equal parts milk and foam
More about Room 500
Room 500
1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago
|Cappuccino
|$3.95
Espresso and steam milk with a light foam topping
More about Spoken, A Cafe
Spoken, A Cafe
1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago
|Cappuccino
Espresso + Steamed Milk + Foam (Small = 2 shots, Medium = 3 shots, Large = 4 shots)
More about Goddess and the Baker
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess and the Baker
33 S Wabash, Chicago
|Cappuccino
|$4.79
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Intelligentsia Coffee
2642 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago
|Cappuccino
|$6.00
A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk.
More about Gotham Bagels South Loop
Gotham Bagels South Loop
520 South Plymouth Court, Chicago
|Cappuccino
|$5.50
Unicorn Blood espresso blend from Chicago's own Dark Matter Coffee. Full-bodied and sweet, with notes of Cherry, Praline, and Semi-Sweet Chocolate.
More about Crepe Twist
Crepe Twist
545 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago
|Cappuccino
|$4.25
Lavazza espresso, steamed whole milk with rich foam on top.
- 2
1