Misericordia Hearts & Flour Bakery and Cafe
6130 N. Ravenswood
Chicago, IL 60660
Popular Items
Draft & Craft Beverages
Drip Coffee
Hot, fresh, and classic filter-brewed coffee
Cafe Au Lait
Brewed coffee topped with steamed milk
Box of Coffee
Everyone likes the person who brought coffee! Our 96oz box of Colectivo Coffee serves 9-12, and comes with cups, lids, sweeteners, and creamer packets.
Latte
Freshly steamed milk poured through our toro espresso
Cappuccino
Espresso topped with foamy steamed milk; cappuccinos have a more espresso-forward flavor and more foam than a latte
Americano
Espresso shots poured over hot water; for those who love the intensity of drip coffee but want the freshness and flavor of our Toro Espresso
Espresso
Delicious Toro by Colectivo; starts at a single shot
Cortado
A classic 6oz milk-based espresso beverage; one size only
Apple Cinnamon Latte with Oatmilk
Hot Apple Cider
Maple Latte
Pumpkin Latte
Pumpkin Chai
Chai Latte
Black tea with spices steamed with your choice of milk. We love how Kilogram's chai tastes- not too sweet or spicy, just right. If you're looking for something sweeter, chai goes great with vanilla syrup
Mocha
Chocolate sauce mixed with espresso, cut with steamed milk and topped with fresh whipped cream
Caramel Macchiato
A classic caramel treat
Matcha Latte
We hand-whisk our matcha until frothy before combining with freshly steamed milk; served unsweetened unless otherwise specified
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate sauce mixed with steamed milk and topped with whip cream
Nitro Cold Brew
Our house-made cold brew, infused with nitrogen & pours like a stout. Delicious straight up or with chocolate sauce
Cold Brew
Our cold brew is steeped slowly at room temperature, creating a smooth and refreshing experience
Circle Peach Blossom Kombucha
Lightly effervescent, this fermented tea poured straight from the tap will have you questioning what time it is!
Circle Ginger Lemon Kombucha
Fans of ginger will love this effervescent fermented tea!
Brewed Tea
Herbal Iced Tea
Cold pressed for the smoothest flavor, our herbal iced tea is made with Elderberry Hibiscus tea by Rishi
Green Iced Tea
Cold pressed for the smoothest flavor, our green iced tea is made with a citrusy ginger tea by Rishi
Black Iced Tea
Cold pressed for the smoothest flavor, this iced tea is a classic black flavor made by Rishi
Hot Black Tea
Choose from our assorted collection of black teas. Small gets one bag, medium and large two
Hot Green Tea
Choose from our assorted collection of green teas. Small gets one bag, medium and large two
Hot Herbal Tea
Choose from our assorted collection of herbal (caffeine-free) teas. Small gets one bag, medium and large two
Smoothies
Fruit Shake
Choose from several flavors
Fruit Smoothie
Choose from several flavors
Frappe
Choose from several flavors
Chocolate Shake
Choose from several flavors
Frozen Coffee
Choose from several flavors
Lemonade
Choose from several flavors
Frozen Lemonade
Choose from several flavors
Bottled Beverage
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Fresh and hand-squeezed by our residents
Still Water
Topo Chico
AHA Lime Watermelon
AHA Raspberry Acai
AHA Blueberry Pomegranate
Rishi Sparkling Botanicals Grapefruit
Rishi Sparking Botanicals Black Lemon
Rishi Sparkling Botanicals Dandelion Ginger
Rishi Sparkling Botanicals Elderberry Maqui
IBC Cream Soda
Sandwiches
Chicken and Bacon Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, bacon bits, cherry tomatoes, ranch dressing, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses, with romaine lettuce wrapped up and seared shut in a flour tortilla
Veggie Wrap
Seasonal roasted vegetables, vegan chipotle mayo, and shredded romaine sealed up in a flour tortilla
Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado, bacon bits, and pico de gallo on toasted multi-grain
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese
A fan-favorite with egg, pork sausage, and smoked gouda melted on a house-made English Muffin
Egg & Veggie Biscuit
Egg, spinach, tomato, and tomato sauce served on a warm biscuit (wheat free biscuit available)
Vegan "Sausage"
Vegan egg, "cheddar," beyond meat patty, and vegan chipotle mayo on an everything bagel. Did we mention it's vegan?
Caprese
Mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, pesto, and balsamic vinaigrette on a house-made French Baguette. Option to toast available
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Smoked ham, cheddar, and dijon mustard grilled on sourdough
Grilled Cheese
Sharp aged cheddar & dijon melted between Sourdough bread slices
Roasted Turkey
Swiss cheese, tomato, coleslaw, & thousand island on Rye bread. Perfect for lunch!
Roast Beef
Salads
Quiche + Mac
Packaged Food
Banana
Orange
Deep River Chips
Kettle cooked potato chips
Boom Chicka Pop
Snack Bars
Featuring brands like Kind, Clif, and Jimmy Bars
Buffalo Nuts
Packaged seasoned nuts
Unreal Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
Certified Vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, and free of gluten, soy, corn and dairy ingredients.
Awake Milk Chocolate Bites
These chocolate bites are under 90 calories and contain as much caffeine as half a cup of joe without any artificial flavors or colors. Certified GF
Rhythm Kale Chips
For those who prefer their chips to be green
Partake Soft Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie
Perfect for folks with food allergies, these packaged cookies are top 8 allergen free and certified vegan, gluten free, and kosher
Rip Van Wafel Dutch Caramel and Vanilla
Designed to sit on top of a cup of coffee, the warmth softens the caramel.
Yum Earth Fruit Snacks
Great for folks with allergies, these fruit snacks are free from dairy, nuts, soy, & gluten, and are vegetarian and organic
Dutch Boys Stroopwaffel 2-pack
Doughnuts
Cinnamon Sugar Doughnut
Glazed Doughnut
They say Beth's glazed doughnuts can save lives, but you'll have to try one yourself to be sure
Pina Colada on Vanilla Cake Doughnut
Chunky Monkey on Chocolate Cake Doughnut
Chocolate Iced w/ Sprinkles
Vanilla cake doughnut topped with chocolate icing and sprinkles
Cream Cheese Frosting on Chocolate Cake Doughnut
Maple Long John
Cosmic Cream Filled
Half Dozen Assorted
Why choose one when you can have six? And, it's like getting a free doughnut
Dozen Assorted
Pairs nicely with a box of coffee (and it's cheaper by the dozen)
Croissants
Almond Croissant
Filled with almond cream and topped with toasted almond slivers; get them while you can because they move fast!
Chocolate Croissant
Filled and drizzled with chocolate between crisp flakey layers
Butter Croissant
Flakey layers, the original
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Sliced ham and gruyere tucked inside flakey layers; perfect for a savory start to your day
Spinach, Mushroom & Cheese Croissant
A staff favorite, stuffed with spinach and parmesan
Muffins
Bagels & Shmear + Toast
Plain Bagel
Add your choice of cream cheese for $1
Everything Bagel
Savory and delicious, as an everything bagel should be! Add your choice of cream cheese for $1
Asiago Bagel
Blueberry Bagel
Sesame Bagel
Topped with sesame seeds. Add your choice of cream cheese for $1
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
Add your choice of cream cheese for $1
Assorted Dozen Bagels
A dozen of our freshly made bagels served with an 8oz portion of your choice of spread
Day-Old Bagel 6-pack
Rye Toast
Cookies
Bars & Brownies
Sweet Bread Loaves
Sweet Breads by the Slice
Packaged Pastries
Tumblers & Mugs
Red Water Bottle
Black Water Bottle
Mug- One Doughnut
Printed with art created by our own Misericordia residents. Visit the print in person at our cafe!
Mug- Stack of Doughnuts
Printed with art created by our own Misericordia residents. Visit the print in person at our cafe!
Mug- Pancake
Printed with art created by our own Misericordia residents.
Cork-bottom Tumbler
Cork-bottom Camper Mug
Coffee Beans
Coffee Brewing
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Providing jobs for Adults with Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities
