Misericordia Hearts & Flour Bakery and Cafe

No reviews yet

6130 N. Ravenswood

Chicago, IL 60660

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Drip Coffee
Vegan "Sausage"
Grilled Cheese

Draft & Craft Beverages

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.65+

Hot, fresh, and classic filter-brewed coffee

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.65+

Brewed coffee topped with steamed milk

Box of Coffee

Box of Coffee

$26.00

Everyone likes the person who brought coffee! Our 96oz box of Colectivo Coffee serves 9-12, and comes with cups, lids, sweeteners, and creamer packets.

Apple Cinnamon Latte with Oatmilk

$5.50+

Maple Latte

$4.70+

Pumpkin Latte

$4.70+
Latte

Latte

$3.95+

Freshly steamed milk poured through our toro espresso

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.85+

Espresso topped with foamy steamed milk; cappuccinos have a more espresso-forward flavor and more foam than a latte

Americano

Americano

$2.60+

Espresso shots poured over hot water; for those who love the intensity of drip coffee but want the freshness and flavor of our Toro Espresso

Espresso

Espresso

$2.60

Delicious Toro by Colectivo; starts at a single shot

Cortado

Cortado

$3.40

A classic 6oz milk-based espresso beverage; one size only

Apple Cinnamon Latte with Oatmilk

$5.50+

Hot Apple Cider

$4.75+

Maple Latte

$4.70+

Pumpkin Latte

$4.70+

Pumpkin Chai

$5.60+
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.85+

Black tea with spices steamed with your choice of milk. We love how Kilogram's chai tastes- not too sweet or spicy, just right. If you're looking for something sweeter, chai goes great with vanilla syrup

Mocha

Mocha

$4.85+

Chocolate sauce mixed with espresso, cut with steamed milk and topped with fresh whipped cream

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.85+

A classic caramel treat

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.65+

We hand-whisk our matcha until frothy before combining with freshly steamed milk; served unsweetened unless otherwise specified

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Chocolate sauce mixed with steamed milk and topped with whip cream

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.85+

Our house-made cold brew, infused with nitrogen & pours like a stout. Delicious straight up or with chocolate sauce

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.45+

Our cold brew is steeped slowly at room temperature, creating a smooth and refreshing experience

Circle Peach Blossom Kombucha

Circle Peach Blossom Kombucha

$5.15+

Lightly effervescent, this fermented tea poured straight from the tap will have you questioning what time it is!

Circle Ginger Lemon Kombucha

Circle Ginger Lemon Kombucha

$5.15+

Fans of ginger will love this effervescent fermented tea!

Brewed Tea

Herbal Iced Tea

Herbal Iced Tea

$2.95+

Cold pressed for the smoothest flavor, our herbal iced tea is made with Elderberry Hibiscus tea by Rishi

Green Iced Tea

Green Iced Tea

$2.95+

Cold pressed for the smoothest flavor, our green iced tea is made with a citrusy ginger tea by Rishi

Black Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea

$2.95+

Cold pressed for the smoothest flavor, this iced tea is a classic black flavor made by Rishi

Hot Black Tea

Hot Black Tea

$2.15+

Choose from our assorted collection of black teas. Small gets one bag, medium and large two

Hot Green Tea

Hot Green Tea

$2.15+

Choose from our assorted collection of green teas. Small gets one bag, medium and large two

Hot Herbal Tea

Hot Herbal Tea

$2.15+

Choose from our assorted collection of herbal (caffeine-free) teas. Small gets one bag, medium and large two

Smoothies

Fruit Shake

Fruit Shake

$3.85+

Choose from several flavors

Fruit Smoothie

Fruit Smoothie

$3.85+

Choose from several flavors

Frappe

Frappe

$3.85+

Choose from several flavors

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$3.85+

Choose from several flavors

Frozen Coffee

Frozen Coffee

$3.85+

Choose from several flavors

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.85+

Choose from several flavors

Frozen Lemonade

Frozen Lemonade

$3.85+

Choose from several flavors

Soda

Coke

Coke

$2.15+
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.15+
Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$2.15+
Sprite

Sprite

$2.15+
Fanta

Fanta

$2.15+

Bottled Beverage

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$3.00

Fresh and hand-squeezed by our residents

Still Water

Still Water

$2.50
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$2.00
AHA Lime Watermelon

AHA Lime Watermelon

$1.50
AHA Raspberry Acai

AHA Raspberry Acai

$1.50
AHA Blueberry Pomegranate

AHA Blueberry Pomegranate

$1.50
Rishi Sparkling Botanicals Grapefruit

Rishi Sparkling Botanicals Grapefruit

$3.90
Rishi Sparking Botanicals Black Lemon

Rishi Sparking Botanicals Black Lemon

$3.90
Rishi Sparkling Botanicals Dandelion Ginger

Rishi Sparkling Botanicals Dandelion Ginger

$3.90
Rishi Sparkling Botanicals Elderberry Maqui

Rishi Sparkling Botanicals Elderberry Maqui

$3.90
IBC Cream Soda

IBC Cream Soda

$1.75

Sandwiches

Chicken and Bacon Wrap

Chicken and Bacon Wrap

$9.75Out of stock

Grilled chicken breast, bacon bits, cherry tomatoes, ranch dressing, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses, with romaine lettuce wrapped up and seared shut in a flour tortilla

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$7.75

Seasonal roasted vegetables, vegan chipotle mayo, and shredded romaine sealed up in a flour tortilla

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.85

Smashed avocado, bacon bits, and pico de gallo on toasted multi-grain

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

$6.15

A fan-favorite with egg, pork sausage, and smoked gouda melted on a house-made English Muffin

Egg & Veggie Biscuit

Egg & Veggie Biscuit

$6.25

Egg, spinach, tomato, and tomato sauce served on a warm biscuit (wheat free biscuit available)

Vegan "Sausage"

Vegan "Sausage"

$6.75

Vegan egg, "cheddar," beyond meat patty, and vegan chipotle mayo on an everything bagel. Did we mention it's vegan?

Caprese

Caprese

$7.25

Mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, pesto, and balsamic vinaigrette on a house-made French Baguette. Option to toast available

Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.75

Smoked ham, cheddar, and dijon mustard grilled on sourdough

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Sharp aged cheddar & dijon melted between Sourdough bread slices

Roasted Turkey

Roasted Turkey

$8.50

Swiss cheese, tomato, coleslaw, & thousand island on Rye bread. Perfect for lunch!

Roast Beef

$8.50

Salads

Heart Cobb Salad

Heart Cobb Salad

$10.50

Grilled chicken, chopped egg, cherry tomato, romaine lettuce, blue cheese, sourdough croutons, & a red wine-mustard vinaigrette (served on the side)

Pear & Pomegranate Greens

$9.50

Sides

Tortilla Chips & Dip

$4.75

Quiche + Mac

Quiche of the Day

$5.00Out of stock

Packaged Food

Banana

Banana

$1.00Out of stock
Orange

Orange

$1.00
Deep River Chips

Deep River Chips

$2.15

Kettle cooked potato chips

Boom Chicka Pop

Boom Chicka Pop

$2.65
Snack Bars

Snack Bars

Featuring brands like Kind, Clif, and Jimmy Bars

Buffalo Nuts

Buffalo Nuts

Packaged seasoned nuts

Unreal Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Unreal Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

$1.85

Certified Vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, and free of gluten, soy, corn and dairy ingredients.

Awake Milk Chocolate Bites

Awake Milk Chocolate Bites

$1.50

These chocolate bites are under 90 calories and contain as much caffeine as half a cup of joe without any artificial flavors or colors. Certified GF

Rhythm Kale Chips

Rhythm Kale Chips

$4.25

For those who prefer their chips to be green

Partake Soft Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie

Partake Soft Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.45

Perfect for folks with food allergies, these packaged cookies are top 8 allergen free and certified vegan, gluten free, and kosher

Rip Van Wafel Dutch Caramel and Vanilla

Rip Van Wafel Dutch Caramel and Vanilla

$2.95

Designed to sit on top of a cup of coffee, the warmth softens the caramel.

Yum Earth Fruit Snacks

Yum Earth Fruit Snacks

$4.45

Great for folks with allergies, these fruit snacks are free from dairy, nuts, soy, & gluten, and are vegetarian and organic

Dutch Boys Stroopwaffel 2-pack

Dutch Boys Stroopwaffel 2-pack

$2.95

Doughnuts

Cinnamon Sugar Doughnut

$2.00
Glazed Doughnut

Glazed Doughnut

$2.00

They say Beth's glazed doughnuts can save lives, but you'll have to try one yourself to be sure

Pina Colada on Vanilla Cake Doughnut

$2.00

Chunky Monkey on Chocolate Cake Doughnut

$2.00Out of stock
Chocolate Iced w/ Sprinkles

Chocolate Iced w/ Sprinkles

$2.00

Vanilla cake doughnut topped with chocolate icing and sprinkles

Cream Cheese Frosting on Chocolate Cake Doughnut

$2.00Out of stock

Maple Long John

$2.00

Cosmic Cream Filled

$2.50
Half Dozen Assorted

Half Dozen Assorted

$10.00

Why choose one when you can have six? And, it's like getting a free doughnut

Dozen Assorted

Dozen Assorted

$20.00

Pairs nicely with a box of coffee (and it's cheaper by the dozen)

Croissants

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.00

Filled with almond cream and topped with toasted almond slivers; get them while you can because they move fast!

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Filled and drizzled with chocolate between crisp flakey layers

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.50

Flakey layers, the original

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.50

Sliced ham and gruyere tucked inside flakey layers; perfect for a savory start to your day

Spinach, Mushroom & Cheese Croissant

Spinach, Mushroom & Cheese Croissant

$4.50

A staff favorite, stuffed with spinach and parmesan

Scones

Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$3.00
Irish Scone

Irish Scone

$3.00

Maple Bacon

$3.00

Muffins

Banana Nut Muffin – Wheat Free

Banana Nut Muffin – Wheat Free

$3.50

Made without wheat!

Morning Glory Muffin – Vegan

Morning Glory Muffin – Vegan

$3.50

It's vegan!

Cranberry Orange

$3.50

Buns

Cinnamon Bun

Cinnamon Bun

$4.00

A sweet treat that we only make on weekends

Bagels & Shmear + Toast

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$2.00

Add your choice of cream cheese for $1

Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$2.00

Savory and delicious, as an everything bagel should be! Add your choice of cream cheese for $1

Asiago Bagel

Asiago Bagel

$2.00
Blueberry Bagel

Blueberry Bagel

$2.00
Sesame Bagel

Sesame Bagel

$2.00

Topped with sesame seeds. Add your choice of cream cheese for $1

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.00

Add your choice of cream cheese for $1

Assorted Dozen Bagels

$29.00Out of stock

A dozen of our freshly made bagels served with an 8oz portion of your choice of spread

Day-Old Bagel 6-pack

Day-Old Bagel 6-pack

$5.00Out of stock

Rye Toast

$2.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Chocolate Chip – Wheat Free

$3.00
Cranberry Chocolate Chip – Vegan

Cranberry Chocolate Chip – Vegan

$3.00
Lemon Iced

Lemon Iced

$3.00
Oatmeal Raisin

Oatmeal Raisin

$3.00
Snickerdoodle – Vegan

Snickerdoodle – Vegan

$3.00

White Chocolate Macadamia

$3.00

Sugar Cookie With Sprinkles

$3.00

Carrot Cake Cookie

$3.00

Bars & Brownies

Pumpkin Pie Bar

$3.00

Apple Butterscotch Bar

$3.00
Brownie Heart

Brownie Heart

$2.00

Brownie – Wheat Free

$3.00

Florentine Bar - Wheat Free

$3.00

Sweet Bread Loaves

Banana Loaf

Banana Loaf

$4.00Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Loaf

Chocolate Chip Loaf

$4.00
Cinnamon Sour Cream Loaf

Cinnamon Sour Cream Loaf

$4.00
Irish Soda Bread Loaf

Irish Soda Bread Loaf

$4.00

Lemon Loaf

$4.00
Zucchini Loaf

Zucchini Loaf

$4.00

Pumpkin Gingerbread Loaf

$4.00

Sweet Breads by the Slice

Banana Bread SLICE

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Bread

$2.00Out of stock

Irish Soda Bread

$2.00Out of stock
Zucchini Bread

Zucchini Bread

$2.00Out of stock
Lemon Pound Cake

Lemon Pound Cake

$2.00Out of stock

Rye Toast

$2.00

Packaged Pastries

Brownie Heart

Brownie Heart

$2.00
Box of Shortbread Cookies

Box of Shortbread Cookies

$5.00
Cookie 6-pack

Cookie 6-pack

$8.00
Day-Old Bagel 6-pack

Day-Old Bagel 6-pack

$5.00Out of stock

1# Box of Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies

$15.00

Caramel Apples: Plain

$7.00

Caramel Apples: Specialty

$8.50

Tumblers & Mugs

Red Water Bottle

Red Water Bottle

$18.00
Black Water Bottle

Black Water Bottle

$18.00
Mug- One Doughnut

Mug- One Doughnut

$12.00Out of stock

Printed with art created by our own Misericordia residents. Visit the print in person at our cafe!

Mug- Stack of Doughnuts

Mug- Stack of Doughnuts

$12.00

Printed with art created by our own Misericordia residents. Visit the print in person at our cafe!

Mug- Pancake

Mug- Pancake

$12.00

Printed with art created by our own Misericordia residents.

Cork-bottom Tumbler

Cork-bottom Tumbler

$24.00
Cork-bottom Camper Mug

Cork-bottom Camper Mug

$28.00

Coffee Beans

Blue Heeler

Blue Heeler

$16.00
Toro

Toro

$16.00Out of stock
Decaf Dream Harder

Decaf Dream Harder

$16.00
Black & Tan

Black & Tan

$16.00Out of stock

Decaf Toro

$16.00

Northwestern

$16.00

Turkey

$16.00

Snow Day

$16.00

Coffee Brewing

Aeropress

Aeropress

$45.00
Aeropress Filters

Aeropress Filters

$5.50
Hario White Pour-Over

Hario White Pour-Over

$27.00Out of stock
Hario Range Server

Hario Range Server

$35.00
Hario Filters

Hario Filters

$6.75Out of stock
Chemex

Chemex

$69.00
Chemex Filters

Chemex Filters

$15.00Out of stock

Select the number of utensils you would like

Plastic cutlery set (includes fork, spoon, knife, and napkin)

Napkins

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Providing jobs for Adults with Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities

Location

6130 N. Ravenswood, Chicago, IL 60660

Directions

