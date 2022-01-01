Restaurant header imageView gallery

Café Colao Bakery/Café

review star

No reviews yet

2638 West Division Street

Chicago, IL 60622

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Steak, Egg & Cheese
Egg, Ham & Cheese

Bread

Fresh baked bread loaf
Croissant

Croissant

$1.75

Fresh baked buttery croissant. 1 croissant available for online orders. For large orders must call and place your order 2 days in advance. No acceptions!

Long Bread

Long Bread

$2.50

Fresh baked bread 1lb loaf. 1 loaf available for online orders. For large orders must call and place your order 2 days in advance. No acceptions!

Long Buttered Bread

$4.50

Fresh baked bread 1lb loaf, butter and toasted. 1 loaf available for online orders. For large orders must call and place your order 2 days in advance. No acceptions!

Tostada (buttered toast)

$2.50

Chips

Sea Salt

$1.25Out of stock

Sea Salt & Vinegar

$1.25

BBQ

$1.25

Jalepeno

$1.25Out of stock

Pastries

Quesito

Quesito

$2.00

House special- rolled puff pastry filled with sweet cream cheese. Maximum of 6 available to order online. For orders of a dozen or more, call and place your order 3 days in advance. No acceptions!

Guayaba Cheese Tart

Guayaba Cheese Tart

$2.10

Crispy tart topped with guava and cream cheese

Pastelillo Guayaba

Pastelillo Guayaba

$2.00

House special- guayaba filled puff pastry with powdered sugar. Maximum of 6 available to order online. For orders of a dozen or more, call and place your order 3 days in advance. No acceptions!

Guayaba Y Queso

Guayaba Y Queso

$2.50Out of stock

House special- guayaba and cream cheese filled puff pastry. Maximum of 6 available to order online. For orders of a dozen or more, call and place your order 3 days in advance. No exceptions!

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.98

Maximum 2 for online orders. For large orders must call and place your order 2 days in advance. No acceptions!

Oatmeal Cookie

Oatmeal Cookie

$1.25

Maximum 2 for online orders. For large orders must call and place your order 2 days in advance. No acceptions!

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Egg (omelette), american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on our fresh baked bread, toasted

Egg & Ham

Egg & Ham

$6.95

Egg (omelette), ham, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on our fresh baked bread, toasted

Egg, Ham & Cheese

Egg, Ham & Cheese

$7.50

Egg (omelette), ham, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on our fresh baked bread, toasted

Steak, Egg & Cheese

Steak, Egg & Cheese

$10.25

Shredded steak, egg (omelette), mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on our fresh baked bread, toasted

Steak & Egg

Steak & Egg

$9.50

Shredded steak, egg (omelette), lettuce, tomato, mayo served on our fresh baked bread, toasted

Egg, Ham off the bone, Bacon & Cheese

Egg, Ham off the bone, Bacon & Cheese

$9.95

Grilled ham off the bone, egg (omelette), bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on our fresh baked bread, toasted

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$7.95

Bacon, egg (omelette), american cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on our fresh baked bread, toasted

Grilled Bacon & Cheese

Grilled Bacon & Cheese

$7.25

Grilled bacon, american cheese served on our fresh baked bread, plain, toasted

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Grilled american cheese served on our fresh baked bread, toasted

Ham off the Bone & Cheese

Ham off the Bone & Cheese

$9.50

Ham off the bone, mozzarella, grilled sweet onions and red bell pepper, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on our fresh baked bread, toasted

Avocado & Cheese

Avocado & Cheese

$9.50

Avocado, mozzarella, grilled sweet onions and red bell pepper, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mojo sauce served on our fresh baked bread, toasted

Chicken & Cheese

Chicken & Cheese

$9.75

Grilled shredded chicken breast, mozzarella, grilled onions and red bell pepper, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on our fresh baked bread, toasted

Cubano

Cubano

$10.50

Grilled pull pork, ham off the bone, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, special sauce served on our fresh baked bread, toasted

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$6.95

Ham, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on our fresh baked bread, toasted

Steak & Cheese

Steak & Cheese

$10.00

Grilled shredded steak, mozzarella, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on our fresh baked bread, toasted

Roast Pork & Cheese

Roast Pork & Cheese

$10.25

Grilled pulled pork, mozzarella, grilled onions and red bell pepper, lettuce tomato, mayo served on our fresh baked bread, toasted

Turkey & Cheese

Turkey & Cheese

$10.25

Grilled pulled oven roasted turkey, mozzarella, grilled sweet onions and red bell pepper, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on our fresh baked bread, toasted

Medianoche

Medianoche

$10.50

Grilled shredded steak, ham off the bone, mozzarella cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on our fresh baked bread, toasted

Tripleta

Tripleta

$10.95

Grilled shredded steak, pulled pork, ham of the bone, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on our fresh baked bread, toasted

Tuna & Cheese

Tuna & Cheese

$9.00

Tuna, sweet onions, grilled mozzarella and red bell pepper, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on our fresh baked bread, toasted

Matamonchi

Matamonchi

$6.00

Grilled ham and american cheese served on our fresh baked bread, toasted, plain

BLT

$7.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on our fresh baked bread, toasted

El Cataplum

El Cataplum

$10.50

Chicken, mozzarella cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, potato sticks, mayo ketchup

Bowls

Sm Avena De Coco

Sm Avena De Coco

$4.00

House Special-homemade coconut oatmeal, 12oz.

Lg Avena De Coco

Lg Avena De Coco

$5.50

House Special-homemade coconut oatmeal, 16oz.

Beverages

Water 20oz

$1.95Out of stock

Coconut Water

$3.00

100% coconut water

Coco Rico

$1.75

Coconut soda

Juice

Juice

$3.50

Harney & Sons Organic

Soda

$1.55

San Pellegrino

$2.50

Water 16oz

$1.50

Kola Champagne

$1.75
Joe Tea

Joe Tea

$3.25

Bottled Iced Tea

Passion Fruit Lemonade

Passion Fruit Lemonade

$4.00

Handcrafted lemonade with passion fruit pulp served on ice- 16oz

7oz Malta India

$1.35

12oz Malta India

$1.95

Coffee

12oz Café

$2.35

House blend-brewed pour over coffee served black or with 2% steamed milk. Note: Do not check off milk options if you prefer black.

16oz Café

$2.70

House blend-brewed pour over coffee served black or with 2% steamed milk. Note: Do not check off milk options if you prefer black.

8oz Cappuccino

$3.25

Single shot of espresso with 2% steamed milk & rich milk foam topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon

12oz Cappuccino

$3.75

Double shot espresso with 2% steamed milk & rich milk foam topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon

16oz Cappuccino

$4.50

Double shot and a half espresso with 2% steamed milk & rich milk foam topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon

12oz Mocha

$4.25

Double shot espresso with chocolate & 2% steamed milk

16oz Mocha

$4.75

Double shot and a half espresso with chocolate & 2% steamed milk

Iced Mocha

$4.75

Double shot espresso with chocolate, 2% cold milk served on ice, 16oz

12oz Café Colao

12oz Café Colao

$3.65

Latte- double espresso with 2% steamed milk and light milk foam

16oz Café Colao

$4.25

Latte- double shot and a half espresso with 2% steamed milk and light milk foam

Single Espresso

$1.75

Single shot of espresso

Double Espresso

$2.75

Double shot of espresso

Cortadito

$3.00

8oz cup-double espresso with 2% steamed milk (very strong little cup)

Cold Brew

$4.00

12 hour steeped espresso coffee served on ice, black - seasonal (spring and summer). Note: Do not check off milk options if you prefer black.

Iced Colao (latte)

$4.25

Double shot of espresso with 2% cold milk served on ice, 16oz

Red Eye 12oz

$3.75

Single shot of espresso added to our house blend brewed pour over coffee, black

Red Eye 16oz

$4.00

Double shot shot of espresso added to our house blend brewed pour over coffee, black

12oz Americano

$3.35

Espresso with hot water

16oz Americano

$3.95

Double shot of espresso with hot water

Iced Americano

$4.00

Double shot of espresso, water served on ice. 16oz.

Hot Drinks

12oz Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Chocolate mixed with 2% steamed milk topped with whip cream

16oz Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Chocolate mixed with 2% steamed milk topped with whip cream

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

It all started in 2002 ... Café Colao is a neighborhood cafe located in Humboldt Park that's been making delicious Puerto Rican coffee, sandwiches, pastries and avena de coco that any foodie can enjoy ... and we've been doing it for 18 years. Come in and enjoy!

Location

2638 West Division Street, Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Split-Rail
orange star5.0 • 430
2500 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA
orange starNo Reviews
1039 North Western Avenue Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Nellie's
orange starNo Reviews
2458 W. Division St. Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Joey G's Mac n' Cheese
orange star4.4 • 703
959 N Western Ave. Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Do-Over Diner
orange starNo Reviews
1024 North Western Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Sportsman's Club - 948 North Western Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
948 North Western Avenue Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston