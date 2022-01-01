Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Peanut butter cookies in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies

Item pic

 

Sawada Coffee

112 N Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (708 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie$3.50
This classic peanut butter cookie is topped with chocolatey frosting and made fresh daily.
More about Sawada Coffee
Reno. image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Reno.

2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1428 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter Cookie$3.00
More about Reno.
Greek Kitchen image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek Kitchen

219 W Washington, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Reece's Peanut Butter Cookie$2.75
(4oz) peanut butter cookie with reeces pb chunks
More about Greek Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Cafe 1935

150 N Riverside Plaza, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie | Peanut Butter$1.95
More about Cafe 1935
Formento's image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Formento's

925 W Randolph, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1715 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Cookie$2.50
More about Formento's
Item pic

 

Lardon / Union

2200 N California ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Cookie$4.00
House made peanut butter cookie (contains nuts)
More about Lardon / Union
Banner pic

 

Roux

1055 East 55th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Peanut Butter Cookie (GF)$2.00
More about Roux

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Tuna Rolls

Curry Chicken

Thai Tea

Chicken Fajitas

Italian Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

Filet Mignon

Banana Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston