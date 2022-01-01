Peanut butter cookies in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies
Sawada Coffee
112 N Green St, Chicago
|Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie
|$3.50
This classic peanut butter cookie is topped with chocolatey frosting and made fresh daily.
PIZZA • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Reno.
2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$3.00
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Greek Kitchen
219 W Washington, Chicago
|Reece's Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.75
(4oz) peanut butter cookie with reeces pb chunks
Lardon / Union
2200 N California ave, Chicago
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$4.00
House made peanut butter cookie (contains nuts)