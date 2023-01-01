Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon burgers in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve salmon burgers

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Peach's Restaurant on 47th Street

4652 S King Dr, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Burger and Sweet Potato Fries$13.95
Grilled salmon patty on a brioche bun served with spinach, tomato, and onion and a side of creole sauce and banana ketchup.
More about Peach's Restaurant on 47th Street
Medici Gallery and Coffeehouse image

 

Medici On 57th - 1327 E. 57th St. - Chicago, Il 60637

1327 East 57th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON BURGER$15.95
Patty made from ground salmon, topped with chipotle slaw and sliced avocado.
More about Medici On 57th - 1327 E. 57th St. - Chicago, Il 60637
Item pic

 

Nicky's of Beverly - 10500 S Western Ave

10500 S Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SALMON BURGER$9.00
American ground salmon patty on brioche bun with garlic aioli, arugula, tomatoes, &amp; red onion
More about Nicky's of Beverly - 10500 S Western Ave
O'Shaughnessy's Public House image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

O'Shaughnessy's Public House - Ravenswood

4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1247 reviews)
Takeout
Superior Salmon Burger$17.50
Grilled salmon patty, mango coleslaw, avocado, mixed greens and chipotle aioli on a brioche bun.
More about O'Shaughnessy's Public House - Ravenswood
Phlavz Express- 87th image

 

Phlavz Express- 87th - Phlavz Express- 87th

2014 E 87th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Salmon Burger W Friez$16.00
(Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jerk Mayo)
More about Phlavz Express- 87th - Phlavz Express- 87th
Frontier image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Frontier

1072 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1564 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Burger$18.00
More about Frontier
Phlavz - Maxwell image

TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Phlavz - Maxwell

717 W Maxwell st, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Salmon Burger$16.00
(Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jerk Mayo)
More about Phlavz - Maxwell
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SOUPS • HAMBURGERS

Burger Boy Lounge - 2657 W DEVON AVE

2657 W DEVON AVE, CHICAGO

Avg 4.1 (136 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Burger$6.99
More about Burger Boy Lounge - 2657 W DEVON AVE

