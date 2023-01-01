Salmon burgers in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve salmon burgers
SANDWICHES
Peach's Restaurant on 47th Street
4652 S King Dr, Chicago
|Salmon Burger and Sweet Potato Fries
|$13.95
Grilled salmon patty on a brioche bun served with spinach, tomato, and onion and a side of creole sauce and banana ketchup.
Medici On 57th - 1327 E. 57th St. - Chicago, Il 60637
1327 East 57th Street, Chicago
|SALMON BURGER
|$15.95
Patty made from ground salmon, topped with chipotle slaw and sliced avocado.
Nicky's of Beverly - 10500 S Western Ave
10500 S Western Ave, Chicago
|SALMON BURGER
|$9.00
American ground salmon patty on brioche bun with garlic aioli, arugula, tomatoes, & red onion
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
O'Shaughnessy's Public House - Ravenswood
4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago
|Superior Salmon Burger
|$17.50
Grilled salmon patty, mango coleslaw, avocado, mixed greens and chipotle aioli on a brioche bun.
Phlavz Express- 87th - Phlavz Express- 87th
2014 E 87th Street, Chicago
|Jerk Salmon Burger W Friez
|$16.00
(Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jerk Mayo)
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Frontier
1072 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Salmon Burger
|$18.00
TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Phlavz - Maxwell
717 W Maxwell st, Chicago
|Jerk Salmon Burger
|$16.00
(Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jerk Mayo)