Veggie tacos in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve veggie tacos

El Garcia image

 

El Garcia

7515 N Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Veggie$3.50
More about El Garcia
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (4051 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Tacos$3.60
A vegetarian soft-shell corn tortilla with grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
More about Taco Burrito King
Carbon Live Fire - West Town image

 

Carbon Live Fire - West Town

810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Taco$3.99
Fire Roasted Vegetables roasted tomatoes, red bell peppers, mushrooms and red onions topped with cabbage & balsamic vinaigrette on a corn tortilla
More about Carbon Live Fire - West Town
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport image

 

Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport

300 W 26th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Taco$3.99
Fire Roasted Vegetables roasted tomatoes, red bell peppers, mushrooms and red onions topped with cabbage &
balsamic vinaigrette on a corn tortilla
More about Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
Taco Burrito King image

 

Taco Burrito King

5509 N Harlem Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Tacos$3.60
A vegetarian soft-shell corn tortilla with grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
Veggie Taco$2.99
A vegetarian soft-shell corn taco with grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
Unselect Any Unwanted Toppings & Add Any Add Ons Of Your Choice.
More about Taco Burrito King
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview image

FRENCH FRIES

Uncommon Ground-Lakeview

3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (3404 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Tacos$16.00
More about Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
El Tragon image

 

El Tragon

1234 N Halsted Unit C, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VEGGIE TACO$3.50
mushrooms, bell peppers, onions
More about El Tragon
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Tacos$3.60
A vegetarian soft-shell corn tortilla with grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
Veggie Taco Plate$9.95
Two vegetarian tacos with grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole served with rice and beans on the side. On Corn Tortillas
More about Taco Burrito King
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

5413 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Taco$3.25
A vegetarian soft-shell corn tortilla with grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
More about Taco Burrito King
Grilled Veggie Taco image

TACOS

Dos Urban Cantina

2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (523 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Veggie Taco$5.00
Grilled seasonal vegetables, black beans, salsa macha, onion, cilantro. Served on a corn tortilla. Gluten Free, Vegan.
Grilled Veggie Taco Kit
Grilled seasonal vegetables, salsa macha, onion and cilantro, corn tortillas, black beans, Mexican rice. Gluten Free & Vegan. Rice has potential cross contact with Gluten.
More about Dos Urban Cantina
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Azul

1177 N Elston Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (181 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos ~ Veggie$15.00
seasonal vegetables, onion, cilantro, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla; four per order
More about Azul
Boca Loca Taqueria image

TACOS

Boca Loca Taqueria

2009 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tofu & Veggie Taco$3.75
More about Boca Loca Taqueria
Restaurant banner

TACOS • SANDWICHES

XOCO

445 N. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.5 (9917 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Tacos$10.00
Wood-roasted vegetables (eggplant, shiitakes, cauliflower), spicy-sweet black chipotle salsa, fresh goat-cheese
More about XOCO
Restaurant banner

 

Taco Moro

4640 North Cumberland Avenue, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
VEGGIE TACO$3.00
More about Taco Moro
Restaurant banner

 

Jerk Taco Man - State Street

7723 South State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Traditional Jerk Grilled Veggie Tacos$10.00
More about Jerk Taco Man - State Street

