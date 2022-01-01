Veggie tacos in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve veggie tacos
Taco Burrito King
3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Veggie Tacos
|$3.60
A vegetarian soft-shell corn tortilla with grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
Carbon Live Fire - West Town
810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago
|Veggie Taco
|$3.99
Fire Roasted Vegetables roasted tomatoes, red bell peppers, mushrooms and red onions topped with cabbage & balsamic vinaigrette on a corn tortilla
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
300 W 26th St, Chicago
|Veggie Taco
|$3.99
Fire Roasted Vegetables roasted tomatoes, red bell peppers, mushrooms and red onions topped with cabbage &
balsamic vinaigrette on a corn tortilla
Taco Burrito King
5509 N Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Veggie Tacos
|$3.60
A vegetarian soft-shell corn tortilla with grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
|Veggie Taco
|$2.99
A vegetarian soft-shell corn taco with grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
Unselect Any Unwanted Toppings & Add Any Add Ons Of Your Choice.
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago
|Veggie Tacos
|$16.00
El Tragon
1234 N Halsted Unit C, Chicago
|VEGGIE TACO
|$3.50
mushrooms, bell peppers, onions
Taco Burrito King
811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|Veggie Tacos
|$3.60
A vegetarian soft-shell corn tortilla with grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
|Veggie Taco Plate
|$9.95
Two vegetarian tacos with grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole served with rice and beans on the side. On Corn Tortillas
Taco Burrito King
5413 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Veggie Taco
|$3.25
A vegetarian soft-shell corn tortilla with grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
Dos Urban Cantina
2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago
|Grilled Veggie Taco
|$5.00
Grilled seasonal vegetables, black beans, salsa macha, onion, cilantro. Served on a corn tortilla. Gluten Free, Vegan.
|Grilled Veggie Taco Kit
Grilled seasonal vegetables, salsa macha, onion and cilantro, corn tortillas, black beans, Mexican rice. Gluten Free & Vegan. Rice has potential cross contact with Gluten.
Azul
1177 N Elston Ave, Chicago
|Tacos ~ Veggie
|$15.00
seasonal vegetables, onion, cilantro, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla; four per order
Boca Loca Taqueria
2009 N Damen Ave, Chicago
|Tofu & Veggie Taco
|$3.75
XOCO
445 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Veggie Tacos
|$10.00
Wood-roasted vegetables (eggplant, shiitakes, cauliflower), spicy-sweet black chipotle salsa, fresh goat-cheese