FLO'S KITCHEN

review star

No reviews yet

433 W Van Buren St

Chicago, IL 60607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Durango Style Burrito
Al Pastor Taco
Chicken Taco

Tacos

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$4.00
Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$4.00
Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$4.00
Veggie Taco

Veggie Taco

$4.00
Goat Taco

Goat Taco

$4.00

Taco Special

$16.00

Burritos

Durango Style Burrito

Durango Style Burrito

$5.00

Durango-style burritos (small), which forgo almost all extraneous toppings to focus on the elemental — deshebrada (shredded flank steak), beans and tortilla. Served with side of salsa and topped with onion and cilantro. *No Substitutions for this Item Please*

Birria

Quesabirria W/ Consomme

Quesabirria W/ Consomme

$8.00Out of stock

Our Signature Dish! Crispy Quesabirria loaded with our slow roasted and stewed goat and cheese, topped with cilantro and onion. We recommend getting a cup of consome to dunk your birria in for the full experience! *No Substitutes on this dish, only remove items if necessary please!*

Quesabirria

Quesabirria

$5.00

Our Signature Dish! Crispy Quesabirria loaded with our slow roasted and stewed goat and cheese, topped with cilantro and onion. We recommend getting a cup of consome to dunk your birria in for the full experience! *No Substitutes on this dish, only remove items if necessary please!*

Birria Ramen

Birria Ramen

$10.00

Ramen meets Mexico in this savory noodle dish. We use our consome from our birria in place of broth and load the ramen up with goat birria, onion, and cilantro. *No Substitutes on this dish, only remove items if necessary please!*

Birria Fries

Birria Fries

$11.00Out of stock

Twister fries topped with our famous goat birria, cheese, onion, cilantro and sauce. *No Substitutes on this dish, only remove items if necessary please!*

Cup of Consome

$3.00

Our savory broth used to stew our birria meat. Perfect to dunk anything in, or just eat with a spoon!

Flautas and Chilaquiles

Chicken Flauta

Chicken Flauta

$10.00Out of stock

Think a skinny chimichanga, a long, thin, flute-shaped roll that's extra-crispy and bursting with a savory, spiced filling. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, queso and cilantro

Potato Flauta

Potato Flauta

$9.00

Traditional Flautas! Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, queso and cilantro

Soups, Salads, and Sides

Pinto Beans

Pinto Beans

$3.50
Cilantro Rice

Cilantro Rice

$3.50

Side of Chips and Salsa

$5.00
Guacamole

Guacamole

$6.00

Cup of Consome

$3.00

Our savory broth used to stew our birria meat. Perfect to dunk anything in, or just eat with a spoon!

Butternut Soup

$10.00

Dessert

Fruit bowl

$4.00

seasonal fruit with lime, tajin, and salt.

Soda and Water

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch/Strawberry

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Jarritos Guava

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00Out of stock

Pepsi

$3.00Out of stock

Topo Chico

$3.00Out of stock

Topo Chico Grapefruit

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Jarritos Lime

$3.00

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$4.00

Hibiscus

$4.00

Tamarindo

$4.00Out of stock

From Here On Food Hall Catering

Flo's Refried Beans Full Pan

$35.00

Flo's Spanish Rice Full Pan

$35.00

Flo's Taco Bar Half Pan

$150.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Delectable Tacos, Quesabirria, Burritos, Flautas, Bowls, and more!

433 W Van Buren St, Chicago, IL 60607

