Country fried steaks in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve country fried steaks
Savannah Luncheonnette
1954 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Country Fried Steak
|$17.00
Two eggs any style, pepper gravy, cheesy potato casserole
Stella's Diner Chicago
3042 N Broadway, Chicago
|Country Fried Steak Dinner
|$18.50
Sausage gravy, mashed 'taters and spinach.
Hutch American Bistro
3301 N Clark St, Chicago
|Country Fried Steak & Eggs
|$17.00
two eggs any style, pepper gravy