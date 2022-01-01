Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Puff pastries in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve puff pastries

Item pic

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salami & Egg Puff Pastry$5.99
Spinach & Ricotta Puff Pastry$5.99
More about Goddess and the Baker
Item pic

 

Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach & Ricotta Puff Pastry$5.99
More about Goddess Eggy's
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salami & Egg Puff Pastry$5.99
Spinach & Ricotta Puff Pastry$5.99
More about Goddess And the Baker
Item pic

 

Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach & Ricotta Puff Pastry$5.99
More about Goddess And the Baker
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker

33 S Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2204 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salami & Egg Puff Pastry$5.99
Spinach & Ricotta Puff Pastry$5.99
More about Goddess and the Baker
Item pic

 

Furama Restaurant

4936 N Broadway St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Pork Puff Pastry 叉燒酥$4.95
More about Furama Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Veggie Tacos

Cheese Pizza

Barbacoas

Chicken Sandwiches

Steak Tacos

Fudge Brownies

Octopus

Fresh Spring Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston