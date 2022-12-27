Alexander's Restaurant 4357 North Western Avenue
4357 North Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60660
Order Again
Eggs, Omelettes, & Kayana
Two Eggs
Egg Whites
Sausage Omelette
Ham Omelette
Bacon Omelette
Cheese Omelette
Corned Beef Omelette
Spinach & Mozzarella Omelette
Chorizo & Cheddar Omelette
Greek Omelette
Feta Cheese, Onions and Tomatoes
Denver Omelette
Ham, Onions and Green Peppers
Florentine Omelette
Spinach, Onions and Feta Cheese
Vegetarian Omelette
Zucchini, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes and Mushrooms
Imperial Omelette
Sauteed Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Swiss Cheese
Greek Scrambled
Sauteed Onions, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese and Three Eggs
Steak & Eggs
Alexander's Egg Combinations
10 Breakfast Skillets
#1 Gypsy Skillet
Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Ham, Sausage, Onions, American and Mozzarella Cheese
#2 Vegetarian Skillet
Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Spinach, American and Mozzarella Cheese
#3 Alexander's Skillet
Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Corn Beef Hash, American and Mozzarella Cheese
#4 Mexican Skillet
Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Ground Beef, American and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Tortillas and Salsa
#5 Ladies Skillet
Fresh Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Topped with Chicken Breast, American and Mozzarella Cheese
#6 Mega Skillet
Chorizo, Onions, Tomatoes, Cut-up Tortilla Chips and homemade Salsa
#7 California Skillet
Avocado, Sliced Turkey, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomatoes and Mozzarella Cheese
#8 Texas Skillet
Chili, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions with Cheddar Cheese
#9 La Bamba Skillet
Chorizo, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeño Peppers, American and Mozzarella Cheese
#10 Steak Skillet
Onion, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Topped with American and Mozzarella Cheese
Pancakes, French Toast, Waffles, & Crepes
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Specials
Four Biscuits w/Sausage Gravy
Four Biscuits W/Sausage Gravy Plate
Two Jumbo Eggs & Choice of full Order of Sausage or Bacon
Country Fried Steak w/Country Gravy
Two/Two/Two
Two Fluffy Pancakes, Two Jumbo Eggs Two Bacon or Two Sausage
Eggs Benedict
Two Poached Eggs on English Muffin, Canadian Bacon and Hollandaise Sauce
Eggs Florentine
Two Poached Eggs on English Muffin with Spinach and Hollandaise Sauce
Alexander's Special
Diced Ham and Three Scrambled Eggs Served with Hash Browns, Toast or Pancakes
Breakfast Croissant
Two Scrambled Eggs with Melted American Cheese and Ham, Bacon or Sausage, Served with Hash Browns
Breakfast Special
Two Eggs/Waffle/Meat
Two Eggs/French Toast/Meat
Breakfast Side Orders
Alexander's Sandwiches
Patty Melt
1/3 Beef Burger on Grilled Rye Bread with Melted American Cheese and Grilled Onions
Beef Melt
Tender Slice of Roast Beef on Grilled Rye Bread with Melted Swiss Cheese
Tuna Melt
Tuna Salad on Grilled Rye Bread with Melted American Cheese
Turkey Melt
Breast of Turkey Slices on Grilled Rye Bread with Melted Swiss Cheese
Reuben Sandwich
Slices of Corned Beef with Sauerkraut with Melted Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread
Turkey Reuben
Slices of Turkey with Sauerkraut and Melted Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread
Monte Cristo
Served with Ham and Turkey on French Toast with Melted Swiss Cheese
French Dip
Slices of Roast Beef on French Bread Au Jus
Francheezie
with Cheese and Wrapped with Bacon
Gyros Sandwich
Served on Pita Bread, Gyros Sauce, Onions and Tomatoes
BBQ Sliced Roast Beef
Slices of Roast Beef Topped with B.B.Q. Sauce
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Turkey Salad Sandwich
Egg Salad Sandwich
Corned Beef on Rye
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese w/Bacon
Grilled Cheese w/Ham
Hot Dog
BLT Sandwich
Philly cheese Steak Sandwich
Club Sandwich
Croissants
Wraps
Alexander's Wrap
with Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Feta Cheese and Onions
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast with Crisp Romaine Lettuce and Caesar Dressing, Wrapped Tight in a Flour Tortilla
Philly Cheese Wrap
Sliced Sirloin of Beef, Sautéed Onions and Green Peppers with Melted Cheese
Turkey & Ham Wrap
Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato and Melted Cheese
Tuna Wrap
Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato
Vegetable Wrap
Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Spinach and Melted Cheese
Hamburgers
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Breast Melt
on Grilled Rye Bread with Melted American Cheese
Chicken Bacon Cheddar
Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Crispy Bacon and Melted Cheddar Cheese on a Bun
Chicken Philly
Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Melted Mozzarella Cheese on French Bread
Hot Sandwiches
Grecian Specials
Traditional Entrees
Baby Beef Liver
With Grilled Onions or Bacon
Homemade Meat Loaf
with Brown Gravy
Breaded Veal Cutlet
with Brown Gravy
Chopped Beef Steak
Served with Grilled Onions or Mushrooms
Two Center Cut Pork Chops
NY Strip Steak
Served with Onion Rings
BBQ Baby Back Ribs
Veal Parmesan
with Spaghetti and Our Rich Meat Sauce, Melted Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese
Chicken Breast Parmesan
with Spaghetti and Our Rich Meat Sauce, Melted Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese
Spaghetti
with Our Rich Meat Sauce and Parmesan Cheese
Mostaccioli
with Our Rich Meat Sauce and Parmesan Cheese
Chicken Fingers W Fries
Salad/Soup
Soup of The Day
Julienne Salad
Ham, Turkey, American and Swiss Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, Mixed Greens, Tomato Wedge
Greek Salad
Feta Cheese, Olives, Anchovies, Mixed Greens, Hard Boiled Egg & Our Special Greek Dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Tender Slices of Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing
Cobb Salad
Avocado, Bacon, Ham, Cheese, Turkey, Greek Olives, Hard Boiled Egg
California Chicken Salad
Grilled Tender Slices of Chicken Breast on a Bed of Greens, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes
Stuffed Tomato
Served with Tuna or Turkey Salad and Mound of Cottage Cheese, Hard Boiled Eggs, Garnish
Friday Salad
Side Orders
Desserts & Shakes
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4357 North Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660