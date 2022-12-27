Alexander's Restaurant 4357 North Western Avenue

  • Home
Eggs, Omelettes, & Kayana

All Egg Orders are Served with Hash Brown Potatoes, Toast or Pancakes Substitute English Muffin, Bagel or Raisin Toast $.95 Extra Substitute for Biscuits and Gravy $3.50 Extra

Two Eggs

$8.50

Egg Whites

$10.00

Sausage Omelette

$12.50

Ham Omelette

$12.50

Bacon Omelette

$12.50

Cheese Omelette

$11.00

Corned Beef Omelette

$13.50

Spinach & Mozzarella Omelette

$12.00

Chorizo & Cheddar Omelette

$13.50

Greek Omelette

$12.50

Feta Cheese, Onions and Tomatoes

Denver Omelette

$13.00

Ham, Onions and Green Peppers

Florentine Omelette

$12.50

Spinach, Onions and Feta Cheese

Vegetarian Omelette

$11.50

Zucchini, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes and Mushrooms

Imperial Omelette

$11.50

Sauteed Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Swiss Cheese

Greek Scrambled

$12.00

Sauteed Onions, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese and Three Eggs

Steak & Eggs

Above Served with Two Jumbo Eggs, Hash Browns, Toast or Pancakes

Ny Strip Steak & Eggs

$19.00
Skirt Steak & Eggs

Skirt Steak & Eggs

$21.00

Chopped Steak & Eggs

$14.50

Alexander's Egg Combinations

Served with Hash Brown Potatoes, Toast or Pancakes

One Pork Chop w/2 Eggs

$15.50

Corned Beef Hash w/2 Eggs

$13.50

10 Breakfast Skillets

We start with a Skillet Full of Hash Brown Potatoes. Pick Your Favorite Skillets From Here. Topped with Melted Cheese, then Two Eggs Any Style

#1 Gypsy Skillet

$13.50

Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Ham, Sausage, Onions, American and Mozzarella Cheese

#2 Vegetarian Skillet

$12.50

Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Spinach, American and Mozzarella Cheese

#3 Alexander's Skillet

$13.00

Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Corn Beef Hash, American and Mozzarella Cheese

#4 Mexican Skillet

$12.50

Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Ground Beef, American and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Tortillas and Salsa

#5 Ladies Skillet

$12.50

Fresh Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Topped with Chicken Breast, American and Mozzarella Cheese

#6 Mega Skillet

$12.50

Chorizo, Onions, Tomatoes, Cut-up Tortilla Chips and homemade Salsa

#7 California Skillet

$13.50

Avocado, Sliced Turkey, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomatoes and Mozzarella Cheese

#8 Texas Skillet

$13.00

Chili, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions with Cheddar Cheese

#9 La Bamba Skillet

$13.50

Chorizo, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeño Peppers, American and Mozzarella Cheese

#10 Steak Skillet

$15.50

Onion, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Topped with American and Mozzarella Cheese

Pancakes, French Toast, Waffles, & Crepes

Served with Butter and Syrup

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.00

Short Order Pancakes

$8.00

Fruit Pancakes

$10.50

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$10.00

Thick French Toast

$9.50

Belgium Waffle

$9.50

Homemade Crepe

$11.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Plain Sandwich Only

Ham & Egg Sandwich

$8.50

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$8.50

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$8.50

Egg Sandwich

$7.00

Breakfast Specials

Four Biscuits w/Sausage Gravy

$9.50

Four Biscuits W/Sausage Gravy Plate

$14.50

Two Jumbo Eggs & Choice of full Order of Sausage or Bacon

Country Fried Steak w/Country Gravy

$13.00

Two/Two/Two

$12.00

Two Fluffy Pancakes, Two Jumbo Eggs Two Bacon or Two Sausage

Eggs Benedict

$12.50

Two Poached Eggs on English Muffin, Canadian Bacon and Hollandaise Sauce

Eggs Florentine

$12.00

Two Poached Eggs on English Muffin with Spinach and Hollandaise Sauce

Alexander's Special

$11.50

Diced Ham and Three Scrambled Eggs Served with Hash Browns, Toast or Pancakes

Breakfast Croissant

$12.00

Two Scrambled Eggs with Melted American Cheese and Ham, Bacon or Sausage, Served with Hash Browns

Breakfast Special

$10.50

Two Eggs/Waffle/Meat

$13.50

Two Eggs/French Toast/Meat

$13.50

Breakfast Side Orders

Bacon

$4.50

Sausage

$4.50

Ham Off the Bone

$4.75

Canadian Bacon

$5.00

Corned Beef Hash

$4.50

Hashbrown Potaotes

$4.00

Order of Toast

$4.00

English Muffin

$3.50

Toasted Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$4.00

Raisin Toast

$4.50

Turkey Sausage

$5.00

One Egg

$1.75

Alexander's Sandwiches

Plain Sandwiches Include Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Cole Slaw Deluxe Sandwiches Include Homemade Soup, French Fries and Chef’s Garnish

Patty Melt

$10.00

1/3 Beef Burger on Grilled Rye Bread with Melted American Cheese and Grilled Onions

Beef Melt

$10.50

Tender Slice of Roast Beef on Grilled Rye Bread with Melted Swiss Cheese

Tuna Melt

$10.50

Tuna Salad on Grilled Rye Bread with Melted American Cheese

Turkey Melt

$11.50

Breast of Turkey Slices on Grilled Rye Bread with Melted Swiss Cheese

Reuben Sandwich

$11.00

Slices of Corned Beef with Sauerkraut with Melted Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread

Turkey Reuben

$11.00

Slices of Turkey with Sauerkraut and Melted Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread

Monte Cristo

$11.50

Served with Ham and Turkey on French Toast with Melted Swiss Cheese

French Dip

$11.00

Slices of Roast Beef on French Bread Au Jus

Francheezie

$11.50

with Cheese and Wrapped with Bacon

Gyros Sandwich

$11.50

Served on Pita Bread, Gyros Sauce, Onions and Tomatoes

BBQ Sliced Roast Beef

$11.00

Slices of Roast Beef Topped with B.B.Q. Sauce

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Turkey Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.50

Corned Beef on Rye

$11.50

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Grilled Cheese w/Bacon

$10.00

Grilled Cheese w/Ham

$10.00

Hot Dog

$9.00

BLT Sandwich

$9.50

Philly cheese Steak Sandwich

$12.50

Club Sandwich

Served with Our Homemade Soup and French Fries

Tuna Salad, Lettuce, & Tomato Club

$12.50

Turkey Bacon Club

$12.50

Ham & American Cheese Club

$12.50

Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato Club

$11.50

Junior Turkey Club

$11.00

Croissants

Served with Our Homemade Soup and French Fries

Virginia Croissant

$13.00

Combination of Ham and Turkey Breast Slices with Melted Swiss Cheese

Colorado Croissant

$13.00

Slices of Roast Beef with Melted Mozzarella

NY Croissant

$13.00

Lean Slices of Corned Beef with Melted Swiss Cheese

Tuna Salad Croissant

$13.00

Turkey Salad Croissant

$13.00

Wraps

Served with Our Homemade Soup and French Fries

Alexander's Wrap

$12.50

with Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Feta Cheese and Onions

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.50

Grilled Chicken Breast with Crisp Romaine Lettuce and Caesar Dressing, Wrapped Tight in a Flour Tortilla

Philly Cheese Wrap

$12.50

Sliced Sirloin of Beef, Sautéed Onions and Green Peppers with Melted Cheese

Turkey & Ham Wrap

$12.50

Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato and Melted Cheese

Tuna Wrap

$12.50

Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato

Vegetable Wrap

$11.50

Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Spinach and Melted Cheese

Hamburgers

All Our Hamburgers are 100% USDA Ground Beef. Plain Sandwiches include Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Cole Slaw Deluxe Sandwiches include Homemade Soup, French Fries, Chef ’s Garnish

Alexander Burger

$13.00

on Pumpernickel Bread, American Cheese, Onions, Bacon

Greek Island Special

$13.50

1/2 lb. Fresh Ground Beef Seasoned with Oregano and Feta Cheese, Served on Rye Bread with Grilled Onions

Swiss Bacon Burger

$12.00

Hamburger

$10.00

Cheeseburger

$10.50

Double Cheeseburger

$13.50

Chicken Sandwiches

Served with Homemade Soup, French Fries and Chef’s Garnish

Chicken Breast Melt

$12.50

on Grilled Rye Bread with Melted American Cheese

Chicken Bacon Cheddar

$13.50

Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Crispy Bacon and Melted Cheddar Cheese on a Bun

Chicken Philly

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Melted Mozzarella Cheese on French Bread

Hot Sandwiches

Served with Homemade Soup, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

Hot Veal Cutlet

$12.50

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.00

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$12.50

Hot Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.00

Hot Breaded Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$12.00

Hot Hamburger Sandwich

$12.00

Hot Roast Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Grecian Specials

Served with choice of Small Greek Salad or Soup, Choice of Potato or Rice and Vegetables, Rolls and Butter

Gyros Plate

$13.50

A Delicious Blend of Beef and Lamb, Served on Pita Bread with Gyros Sauce, Onions, Tomatoes

Broiled 1/2 Chicken

$19.50

Athenian Style

Special Skirt Steak

$21.00

Athenian Style

Greek Style Chicken Breast

$14.50

Traditional Entrees

Served with Soup or Salad, Choice of Potato and Vegetables, Rolls and Butter

Baby Beef Liver

$14.00

With Grilled Onions or Bacon

Homemade Meat Loaf

$14.50

with Brown Gravy

Breaded Veal Cutlet

$13.50

with Brown Gravy

Chopped Beef Steak

$13.00

Served with Grilled Onions or Mushrooms

Two Center Cut Pork Chops

$15.50

NY Strip Steak

$20.00

Served with Onion Rings

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$17.00+

Veal Parmesan

$15.00

with Spaghetti and Our Rich Meat Sauce, Melted Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese

Chicken Breast Parmesan

$15.00

with Spaghetti and Our Rich Meat Sauce, Melted Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese

Spaghetti

$14.00

with Our Rich Meat Sauce and Parmesan Cheese

Mostaccioli

$14.00

with Our Rich Meat Sauce and Parmesan Cheese

Chicken Fingers W Fries

$12.50

Salad/Soup

Soup of The Day

$4.50

Julienne Salad

$12.00

Ham, Turkey, American and Swiss Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, Mixed Greens, Tomato Wedge

Greek Salad

$12.00

Feta Cheese, Olives, Anchovies, Mixed Greens, Hard Boiled Egg & Our Special Greek Dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.50

Tender Slices of Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing

Cobb Salad

$12.50

Avocado, Bacon, Ham, Cheese, Turkey, Greek Olives, Hard Boiled Egg

California Chicken Salad

$12.50

Grilled Tender Slices of Chicken Breast on a Bed of Greens, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes

Stuffed Tomato

$12.00

Served with Tuna or Turkey Salad and Mound of Cottage Cheese, Hard Boiled Eggs, Garnish

Friday Salad

$12.00

Side Orders

Order of Cottage Cheese

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Order of Onion Rings

$6.00

Dinner Side Salad

$5.00

Side Of Fruit

$4.50

Side of Fried Jalapenos

$1.00

Desserts & Shakes

Fruit Pie

$4.50

Fruit Pie ala Mode

$5.50

Pecan Roll

$4.50

Rice Pudding

$3.00

Ice Cream

$3.00+

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00

Milk Shake

$6.50

Cookies

$1.50

Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Tazo Tea

$4.50

Pot of Hot Tea

$3.25

Grade "A" Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.00+

Tomato Juice

$3.00+

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25+

Iced Tea

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Regular OJ

$3.00+

Coffee TOGO

$4.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4357 North Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660

Directions

