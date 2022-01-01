The Grafton Pub imageView gallery

The Grafton Pub

209 Reviews

$$

4530 N Lincoln Ave

Chicago, IL 60625

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Salmon Club
Fried Grafton Chicken Sandwich
Cheese Quesadilla

Appetizers

Curry Fries

Curry Fries

$8.00

Grafton house fries served with a delicious curry sauce

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$8.00Out of stock

White cheddar, lightly breaded and fried, with a side of Sriracha mayo.

Nachos

$10.00

Guinness Mac & Cheese

$12.00

As warm and creamy as it gets. Perfect al dente elbow mac in a homemade cheese sauce, topped with spiced bread crumbs.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Bell pepper blend, house spice bag seasoning, cheddar, and grilled chicken served with a side of curry sauce.

Smoked Salmon Appetizer

$13.00

Smoked salmon served with Irish brown soda bread, capers, shallots, and horseradish crème fraiche.

Spice Bag

Spice Bag

$13.00

A vital Irish street food. Breaded chicken bites tossed in sauteed bell peppers, onions, crispy french fries; topped with fresh chilis, chives, and a load of classic spice bag seasoning. Served with our house curry sauce on the side. Comes in a charming little pizza box.

Boxties

$6.00

Salads

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, crumbled bacon, crumbled blue cheese. Choice of dressings available: Thousand Island, House Vinaigrette.
Grafton Chopped Salad

Grafton Chopped Salad

$6.00+

Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Avocado, and Crumbled Blue Cheese & Bacon Bits. Choice of house Dressing or Thousand Island.

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Taco Salad

$12.00

Entrees / Sandwiches

Grafton Bacon Burger

Grafton Bacon Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Grafton smash burger 2 * 4oz patties, red cheddar, red onion, lettuce, tomato, slaw & our secret sauce served on a brioche bun

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Impossible burger Red cheddar, red onion, lettuce, tomato, slaw & our secret sauce served on a brioche bun

Corned Beef Sandwich

Corned Beef Sandwich

$12.00

On a toasted hoagie, we have corned beef, house slaw, cheese, and mayo with a side of fries or sweets.

Fried Grafton Chicken Sandwich

Fried Grafton Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Sliced chicken breast with bacon, red cheddar cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo served on white country bread.

Smoked Salmon Club

Smoked Salmon Club

$16.00

Smoked salmon, crispy bacon, chive cream cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and cucumber served on multi-grain bread.

Fish N' Chips

Fish N' Chips

$12.00Out of stock

Atlantic cod in a Dovetail beer batter, served with tartar sauce and fries.

Shepherds Pie

$14.00
Fried Fish Tacos

Fried Fish Tacos

$12.00

Fish tacos (4) Four corn tortillas filled with Dovetail battered Atlantic cod, cabbage slaw and a chipotle drizzle. A little spicy. Served with salsa.

Pork & Sauerkraut Burger

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled cheese sandwich with American cheese.

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

4 oz beef patty with American cheese on a plain brioche bun.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

2 strips of whole chicken breast lightly coated in plain breadcrumbs.

Mac & Cheese (Kids)

$8.00

Elbow Mac Noodles in a creamy cheese sauce.

Kids Ice Cream 1scoop

$3.00

Fish and Chip Bites

$8.00

Sides

Side Salad

$5.00

Small house salad , mixed greens, tomato, onion, cucmber and choice of dressing.

Side of Fries

$6.00

Side of fries.

Curry sauce $3

$3.00

Side of curry sauce

Irish Soda Bread

$3.00

Sauce Additions

Side of Slaw

$3.00

1 Fried Fish

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome Back to The Grafton Great Food, Great Drinks, Great Craic! An Irish Pub in the heart of Lincoln Square committed to serving you all safely!

Website

Location

4530 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60625

Directions

Gallery
The Grafton Pub image
The Grafton Pub image

