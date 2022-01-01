Restaurant header imageView gallery

Slim's

1,395 Reviews

$

2020 W Montrose Ave

Chicago, IL 60618

Popular Items

Fresh Cut Fries
Curly Fries
Homemade Milkshake

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$4.19

Regular Hot Dog, Mustard, Relish, Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles, Sport peppers, & Celery Salt served on a steamed poppyseed bun. (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)

Halal Hot Dog

Halal Hot Dog

$4.99

Jumbo Hot Dog, Mustard, Relish, Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles, Sport peppers, & Celery Salt served on a steamed poppyseed bun. (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)

Veggie Dog

Veggie Dog

$4.99

Lightlife Veggie Dog, Mustard, Relish, Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles, Sport peppers, Celery Salt served on steamed poppyseed bun. (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)

Cheese Dog

Cheese Dog

$4.39

Regular Hot Dog, Melted cheddar cheese served on steamed poppyseed bun. (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)

Halal Cheese Dog

Halal Cheese Dog

$5.19

Jumbo Hot Dog, Melted cheddar cheese served on steamed poppyseed bun. (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)

2 Hot Dogs & Fresh Cut Fries

2 Hot Dogs & Fresh Cut Fries

$9.99

2 Regular Hot Dogs with Mustard, Onions, Relish, Tomato's, Sport Peppers, Pickle, & Celery Salt served on a steamed poppyseed bun & Fresh Hand-cut Fries. (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)

Halal 2 Hot Dogs & Fresh Cut Fries

Halal 2 Hot Dogs & Fresh Cut Fries

$11.99

2 Jumbo Hot Dogs with Mustard, Onions, Relish, Tomato's, Sport Peppers, Pickle, & Celery Salt served on a steamed poppyseed bun & Fresh Hand-cut Fries. (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.) (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.) (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)

Non Halal Chili Cheese Dog

Non Halal Chili Cheese Dog

$5.99

Jumbo Hot Dog, Melted cheddar cheese & Vienna Beef Chili served on steamed poppyseed bun. (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)

Non Halal Chili Dog

$5.99

Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$7.49

1/3 lb Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo served on sesame bun. (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)

Double Hamburger

$9.99

2x 1/3 lb Beef Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo served on sesame bun. (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.99

1/3 lb Omaha Beef Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo served on a Sesame Bun. Upgrade to Brioche or Pretzel Bun to kick it up a notch! (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)

Quarter Pound Cheeseburger

Quarter Pound Cheeseburger

$4.99

Quarter pound patty with Pickles, ketchup, and Mustard served on a sesame bun.

Double Cheeseburger

$10.99

2x - 1/3 lb Beef Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo served on a Sesame Bun. Upgrade to Brioche or Pretzel Bun to kick it up a notch! (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)

Double Quarter Pound Cheeseburger

Double Quarter Pound Cheeseburger

$6.99

(2) Quarter pound Patties with pickles, ketchup, mustard, and American cheese served on a sesame bun.

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$8.49

Black Bean Burger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo served on a Brioche Bun. (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)

The Slim

The Slim

$10.99

1/3 lb Beef Patty, Juicy Italian Beef, American cheese, Homemade Sweet & Spicy Mayo. Served on a Sesame Bun. Add Hot peppers or Sweet Peppers, served on a Sesame Bun. Upgrade to Brioche or Pretzel Bun to kick it up a notch! (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)

Double Slim

Double Slim

$13.99

2x 1/3 lb Beef Patties, Juicy Italian Beef, American cheese, Homemade Sweet & Spicy Mayo. Served on a Sesame Bun. Add Hot peppers or Sweet Peppers, served on a Pretzel bun. (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)

Uptown (Onion Ring Burger)

Uptown (Onion Ring Burger)

$9.89

1/3 lb Beef Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, Barbeque Sauce, And Onion Rings served on a Sesame Bun. Upgrade to Brioche or Pretzel Bun to kick it up a notch! (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)

Greektown (Gyro Burger)

Greektown (Gyro Burger)

$9.89

1/3 lb Beef Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Tzatziki, And Gyros served on a Sesame Bun. Upgrade to Brioche or Pretzel Bun to kick it up a notch! (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$9.99

Plant based impossible patty, mustard, tomatoes, pickles, onions, lettuce served on a brioche bun. (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)

Sandwiches

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$9.99

Juicy Italian Beef served on French Bread. Get it Dipped or Dry & choose Hot peppers or Sweet peppers. You can't go wrong. (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)

(Non Halal) Polish

(Non Halal) Polish

$7.99

Deep fried Polish with Grilled onions & Mustard served on French bread. (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)

Spicy Chicken PoBoy

Spicy Chicken PoBoy

$7.99

Slim's Homemade Classic Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Onions & our Homemade Sweet & Spicy Mayo served on French bread. (Chicken Prices have temporarily increased due to labor shortages at chicken farms).

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo served on a Brioche Bun. (Chicken Prices have temporarily increased due to labor shortages at chicken farms).

Spicy Chicken Club

Spicy Chicken Club

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Beef Bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Homemade Sweet & Spicy Mayo served on a Brioche Bun. (Chicken Prices have temporarily increased due to labor shortages at chicken farms).

Grilled Chicken Flatbread

Grilled Chicken Flatbread

$9.99

Charbroiled Chicken Chicken Breast, American Cheese, Sweet peppers, Homemade Sweet & Spicy Mayo served on Pita Bread. (Chicken Prices have temporarily increased due to labor shortages at chicken farms).

Grilled Chicken Pita

Grilled Chicken Pita

$7.99

Charbroiled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki sauce (on the side) served on Pita Bread. (Chicken Prices have temporarily increased due to labor shortages at chicken farms).

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine, Dried Cranberries, Provolone cheese, Homemade Slim sauce served on a Spinach Tortilla. (Chicken Prices have temporarily increased due to labor shortages at chicken farms).

Gyro

Gyro

$7.99

Mouth watering Gyro with Tomato, Onions, Tzatziki sauce (on the side) served on Pita bread. (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)

Spicy Gyro

Spicy Gyro

$8.49

Mouth watering Gyro with Tomato, Onions, Tzatziki sauce (on the side) served on Pita bread. (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

American Cheese sandwiched between Flat bread. A great classic

2 Gyros & Small Fries + 2 Tzatziki

2 Gyros & Small Fries + 2 Tzatziki

$13.49

2 Mouth watering Gyros with Tomato, Onions, Tzatziki sauce (on the side) served on Pita bread with an order of Small Fries.

Wings

6 Wings

6 Wings

$8.99Out of stock

6 wings choose your flavor & your dipping sauce

8 Wings

8 Wings

$10.99Out of stock

8 wings choose your flavor & your dipping sauce

12 Wings

12 Wings

$13.99Out of stock

12 wings choose your flavor & your dipping sauce

24 Wings

24 Wings

$24.99Out of stock

24 wings choose your flavor & your dipping sauce

Kids

Kids Hot Dog & Small Fry (Only Plain Hot Dog)

$3.79

Halal Kids Dog & Small Fry (Only Plain Hot Dog)

$4.79

(3) Chicken Strips & Small Fry

$4.49

Sides

Fresh Cut Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.49

Slim's Famous Hand-cut Fries.

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.49

Slim's Famous Hand-cut Fries with melted cheese on the side

Chilli Cheese Fries (Non Halal)

Chilli Cheese Fries (Non Halal)

$5.99

Slim's Famous Hand-cut Fries with melted cheese & Vienna Beef Chili on the side

Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$4.99
Curly Cheese Fries

Curly Cheese Fries

$5.99
Curly Chilli Cheese Fries (Non Halal)

Curly Chilli Cheese Fries (Non Halal)

$7.99
Mozzarella Sticks (5) + Marinara

Mozzarella Sticks (5) + Marinara

$6.49
Elote (8) + Spicy Mayo

Elote (8) + Spicy Mayo

$6.99

The Elote is a celebrated handheld food found on street corners and taquerias and neighborhood bar & grills. Now you can enjoy this classic in our Battered Elote Corn Bites. We season charred corn kernels with lime, garlic, green onion, cilantro, chili and smoked paprika – then mix with a blend of five cheeses, including cotija and crema. A crispy corn masa coating adds a subtle, sweet crunch. You won't be able to eat only one. Comes with our famous Sweet & Spicy Mayo

Onion Rings (7)

Onion Rings (7)

$4.19
Pizza Puff

Pizza Puff

$3.49
Fried Mushrooms (10) + Ranch

Fried Mushrooms (10) + Ranch

$5.49

Salads & Chili

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Fresh Romaine Salad, Parmesan cheese, & Croutons, served with Caesar Dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$8.19

Fresh Romaine Salad, Tomatoes, Hard-boiled eggs, Beef Bacon, Avocado, & Blue cheese, served with Honey Mustard Dressing

(Non Halal) Chilli Cup

(Non Halal) Chilli Cup

$8.99

Vienna Beef Chili. Add Onions & Cheese to kick it up a notch

Beverages

20 oz Fountain Soda

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.29

Homemade Milkshake

$5.49

Root Beer Float

$3.19

12 oz Cans

$1.89

IBC 12 oz Bottle Cream Soda

$2.29

Only No HFCS Fountain Soda 20oz Available Diet Dr P,Diet Coke,Zero Coke, Fanta Zero Sprite Zero Minute Maid Zero,Powerade Zero

$2.29Out of stock

Desserts

2 scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.49

Cookie

$2.99

Best Maid Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Sauces

Side of Au Jus

$0.75

Side of Balsamic

$0.59

Side of BBQ

$0.59

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.59

Side of Buffalo

$0.59

Side of Caesar

$0.59

Side of Chili (Non Halal)

$1.79

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.59

Side of Marinara

$0.99

Side of Melted Cheese

$0.99

Side of Ranch

$0.59

Side of Slim Sauce

$0.59

Side of Spicy Mayo

$0.59

Side of Tzatziki

$0.59

Side Spicy Gyro Sauce

$0.99

Breads

Side of Pita Bread

$1.49

Side of French Bread

$1.49

Meats

Beef patty

$3.49

Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Breaded Chicken

$6.99

Gyros

$2.49

Spicy Gyros

$3.09

Bacon

$1.29
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We are a Classic American cuisine restaurant that focuses on Fresh Food done with Fresh ingredients served to you with World Class customer service. Our entire menu is 100% Halal non-GMO, no antibiotics, humanely raised meat. Can't make it to the store don't worry we deliver too. We look forward to taking care of all your hunger needs. Thank you. - Slim's Mgmt

Website

Location

2020 W Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60618

Directions

