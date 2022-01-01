- Home
- /
- Chicago
- /
- Ravenswood
- /
- Slim's
Slim's
1,395 Reviews
$
2020 W Montrose Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Hot Dogs
Hot Dog
Regular Hot Dog, Mustard, Relish, Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles, Sport peppers, & Celery Salt served on a steamed poppyseed bun. (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)
Halal Hot Dog
Jumbo Hot Dog, Mustard, Relish, Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles, Sport peppers, & Celery Salt served on a steamed poppyseed bun. (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)
Veggie Dog
Lightlife Veggie Dog, Mustard, Relish, Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles, Sport peppers, Celery Salt served on steamed poppyseed bun. (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)
Cheese Dog
Regular Hot Dog, Melted cheddar cheese served on steamed poppyseed bun. (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)
Halal Cheese Dog
Jumbo Hot Dog, Melted cheddar cheese served on steamed poppyseed bun. (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)
2 Hot Dogs & Fresh Cut Fries
2 Regular Hot Dogs with Mustard, Onions, Relish, Tomato's, Sport Peppers, Pickle, & Celery Salt served on a steamed poppyseed bun & Fresh Hand-cut Fries. (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)
Halal 2 Hot Dogs & Fresh Cut Fries
2 Jumbo Hot Dogs with Mustard, Onions, Relish, Tomato's, Sport Peppers, Pickle, & Celery Salt served on a steamed poppyseed bun & Fresh Hand-cut Fries. (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.) (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.) (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)
Non Halal Chili Cheese Dog
Jumbo Hot Dog, Melted cheddar cheese & Vienna Beef Chili served on steamed poppyseed bun. (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)
Non Halal Chili Dog
Burgers
Hamburger
1/3 lb Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo served on sesame bun. (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)
Double Hamburger
2x 1/3 lb Beef Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo served on sesame bun. (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)
Cheeseburger
1/3 lb Omaha Beef Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo served on a Sesame Bun. Upgrade to Brioche or Pretzel Bun to kick it up a notch! (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)
Quarter Pound Cheeseburger
Quarter pound patty with Pickles, ketchup, and Mustard served on a sesame bun.
Double Cheeseburger
2x - 1/3 lb Beef Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo served on a Sesame Bun. Upgrade to Brioche or Pretzel Bun to kick it up a notch! (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)
Double Quarter Pound Cheeseburger
(2) Quarter pound Patties with pickles, ketchup, mustard, and American cheese served on a sesame bun.
Black Bean Burger
Black Bean Burger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo served on a Brioche Bun. (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)
The Slim
1/3 lb Beef Patty, Juicy Italian Beef, American cheese, Homemade Sweet & Spicy Mayo. Served on a Sesame Bun. Add Hot peppers or Sweet Peppers, served on a Sesame Bun. Upgrade to Brioche or Pretzel Bun to kick it up a notch! (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)
Double Slim
2x 1/3 lb Beef Patties, Juicy Italian Beef, American cheese, Homemade Sweet & Spicy Mayo. Served on a Sesame Bun. Add Hot peppers or Sweet Peppers, served on a Pretzel bun. (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)
Uptown (Onion Ring Burger)
1/3 lb Beef Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, Barbeque Sauce, And Onion Rings served on a Sesame Bun. Upgrade to Brioche or Pretzel Bun to kick it up a notch! (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)
Greektown (Gyro Burger)
1/3 lb Beef Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Tzatziki, And Gyros served on a Sesame Bun. Upgrade to Brioche or Pretzel Bun to kick it up a notch! (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)
Impossible Burger
Plant based impossible patty, mustard, tomatoes, pickles, onions, lettuce served on a brioche bun. (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)
Sandwiches
Italian Beef
Juicy Italian Beef served on French Bread. Get it Dipped or Dry & choose Hot peppers or Sweet peppers. You can't go wrong. (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)
(Non Halal) Polish
Deep fried Polish with Grilled onions & Mustard served on French bread. (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)
Spicy Chicken PoBoy
Slim's Homemade Classic Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Onions & our Homemade Sweet & Spicy Mayo served on French bread. (Chicken Prices have temporarily increased due to labor shortages at chicken farms).
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo served on a Brioche Bun. (Chicken Prices have temporarily increased due to labor shortages at chicken farms).
Spicy Chicken Club
Grilled Chicken Breast, Beef Bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Homemade Sweet & Spicy Mayo served on a Brioche Bun. (Chicken Prices have temporarily increased due to labor shortages at chicken farms).
Grilled Chicken Flatbread
Charbroiled Chicken Chicken Breast, American Cheese, Sweet peppers, Homemade Sweet & Spicy Mayo served on Pita Bread. (Chicken Prices have temporarily increased due to labor shortages at chicken farms).
Grilled Chicken Pita
Charbroiled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki sauce (on the side) served on Pita Bread. (Chicken Prices have temporarily increased due to labor shortages at chicken farms).
Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine, Dried Cranberries, Provolone cheese, Homemade Slim sauce served on a Spinach Tortilla. (Chicken Prices have temporarily increased due to labor shortages at chicken farms).
Gyro
Mouth watering Gyro with Tomato, Onions, Tzatziki sauce (on the side) served on Pita bread. (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)
Spicy Gyro
Mouth watering Gyro with Tomato, Onions, Tzatziki sauce (on the side) served on Pita bread. (Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)
Grilled Cheese
American Cheese sandwiched between Flat bread. A great classic
2 Gyros & Small Fries + 2 Tzatziki
2 Mouth watering Gyros with Tomato, Onions, Tzatziki sauce (on the side) served on Pita bread with an order of Small Fries.
Sides
Fresh Cut Fries
Slim's Famous Hand-cut Fries.
Cheese Fries
Slim's Famous Hand-cut Fries with melted cheese on the side
Chilli Cheese Fries (Non Halal)
Slim's Famous Hand-cut Fries with melted cheese & Vienna Beef Chili on the side
Curly Fries
Curly Cheese Fries
Curly Chilli Cheese Fries (Non Halal)
Mozzarella Sticks (5) + Marinara
Elote (8) + Spicy Mayo
The Elote is a celebrated handheld food found on street corners and taquerias and neighborhood bar & grills. Now you can enjoy this classic in our Battered Elote Corn Bites. We season charred corn kernels with lime, garlic, green onion, cilantro, chili and smoked paprika – then mix with a blend of five cheeses, including cotija and crema. A crispy corn masa coating adds a subtle, sweet crunch. You won't be able to eat only one. Comes with our famous Sweet & Spicy Mayo
Onion Rings (7)
Pizza Puff
Fried Mushrooms (10) + Ranch
Salads & Chili
Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine Salad, Parmesan cheese, & Croutons, served with Caesar Dressing
Cobb Salad
Fresh Romaine Salad, Tomatoes, Hard-boiled eggs, Beef Bacon, Avocado, & Blue cheese, served with Honey Mustard Dressing
(Non Halal) Chilli Cup
Vienna Beef Chili. Add Onions & Cheese to kick it up a notch
Sauces
Side of Au Jus
Side of Balsamic
Side of BBQ
Side of Blue Cheese
Side of Buffalo
Side of Caesar
Side of Chili (Non Halal)
Side of Honey Mustard
Side of Marinara
Side of Melted Cheese
Side of Ranch
Side of Slim Sauce
Side of Spicy Mayo
Side of Tzatziki
Side Spicy Gyro Sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
We are a Classic American cuisine restaurant that focuses on Fresh Food done with Fresh ingredients served to you with World Class customer service. Our entire menu is 100% Halal non-GMO, no antibiotics, humanely raised meat. Can't make it to the store don't worry we deliver too. We look forward to taking care of all your hunger needs. Thank you. - Slim's Mgmt
2020 W Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60618