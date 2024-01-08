La Boulangerie & Co - Logan Square
3129 W Logan Blvd
Chicago, IL 60647
Bakery
Bread
- Baguette tradition$4.25
Most French of all well-known French white breads. This bread highlights centuries-old French craftsmanship to give a perfectly crusty but oh-so-chewy combo that pairs perfectly with just about everything. Our baguette is crafted with whole wheat flour imported from France. Ingredients: French wheat flour T65, starter, Water, salt & yeast.
- Baguette epi$4.85
Most French of all well-known French white breads. This bread highlights centuries-old French craftsmanship to give a perfectly crusty but oh-so-chewy combo that pairs perfectly with just about everything. Our baguette is crafted with whole wheat flour imported from France. Ingredients: French wheat flour T65, starter, Water, salt & yeast.
- Ciabatta$6.00Out of stock
Light and airy, this italian-style bread is perfect for dipping into olive oil, soups or sauces. Crafted with whole wheat flour imported from France. Ingredients: French wheat flour T65, starter, Water, salt, olive oil & yeast.
- Sourdough$7.00Out of stock
Made from a naturally grown French sourdough starter, this bread has a rich flavor and a soft texture. It is perfect for toasts and sandwiches. It will last for several days if well kept. Crafted with whole wheat flour imported from France. Ingredients: French wheat flour T80, water, starter, salt & yeast.
- Seeded Multigrain Loaf$8.50
Recognizable by its beautifully browned crust rolled in grains. It is a mix between a boule and a german bread, made with grains (sunflower, poppy, pumpkin seeds, etc.) Crafted with whole wheat flour imported from France.
- Rustic rye loaf$7.00
Crusty on the outside and soft on the inside, this bread will take you back to a simpler time in the French countryside. Crafted with whole wheat flour imported from France. Ingredients: French wheat flour T80, wheat flour T65, rye flour T130, water, starter, seeds, salt & yeast.
- Corn Bread$7.00
Ingredients: French wheat flour, corn flower, sunflower seeds, starter, colza oil, water, salt & yeast.
- Walnut Cranberry Loaf$8.95
Bread with a major crust, a soft and chewy texture, and with irresistible nuts and dried cranberries to keep each piece unique. You won’t be able to stop eating it! Crafted with whole wheat flour imported from France. Ingredients: French wheat flour T65, starter, water, cranberries, walnuts, raisins, salt & yeast.
- Cocoa Loaf$6.00
The recipe of the traditional baguette with a bit of cocoa. Perfect option for those looking for an healthy treat! Crafted with whole wheat flour imported from France. Ingredients: French wheat flour T65, starter, Water, cocoa powder, drop chocolate, salt & yeast.
- Brioche Loaf$11.50Out of stock
Golden buttery and slightly sweet French bread, made with an egg and butter mixture. The texture is puffy and soft. Really tasty, you can eat it plain, toasted or sliced with butter and jam on. Let it dry out for a couple days and it turns into the perfect loaf for French toast!
- Brioche Bun$1.89
Created with care using simple, quality ingredients, these buns bring a touch of homemade comfort to your sandwiches and burgers.
- Croutons$5.99
Savor the crunch of our French Bakery's Housemade Croutons—artisanal bites of golden perfection, crafted from the finest bread and seasoned with aromatic herbs.
Breakfast
- Avocado toast$8.15
on a whole wheat multigrain toast
- Ham & Swiss croissant$10.95
eggs, ham and Swiss cheese served on a croissant contains: gluten, dairy, eggs
- Brie & carm. onion croissant$12.50
egg, brie, arugula, pesto mayo and caramelized onions served on a croissant. contains: gluten, dairy, eggs, nuts
- Bacon & avo croissant$12.50
Eggs, ham, bacon, avocado and Swiss cheese served on a croissant contains: gluten, dairy, eggs
- Lox & avo croissant$13.15
egg, mixed green, smocked salmon, avocado and vinaigrette served on a croissant contains: gluten, dairy, eggs, salmon
Croissant
- Plain Croissant$4.25
Inescapable French pastry, the croissant is rolled and shaped into a crescent. The texture is light and airy, whereas the taste is buttery with a hint of sweetness.
- Chocolate Croissant$5.00
Typic variant of the croissant, filled with chocolate bar for more delicacy.
- Raisin Croissant$5.00
Named pain aux raisins or escargot, this croissant is a spiral pastry often eaten for breakfast in France. It is a typic variant of the croissant as the chocolate or the almond croissant.
- Almond Croissant$5.50
Typic variant of the croissant, filled and topped with almond cream and sliced almonds. It'll make a sweet ending to your brunch.
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$6.00
Savory variant of the croissant, even more yummy when you warm up it a bit.
- Spinach & Feta Croissant$6.00Out of stock
Savory and vegetarian variant of the croissant.
- Friand au Fromage$7.95
Croissant base filled with raclette & caramelized onions
Dry Pastry
- Canelé$4.15
Small French pastry from Bordeaux, flavored with rum and vanilla with a soft and tender custard center and a dark, thick caramelized crust. Contains: gluten, dairy, eggs Ingredients: milk, sugar, wheat flour, milk, eggs, rum, vanilla bean paste
- Financiers$3.75
Dome-shaped French little almond butter cakes, usually served as a tea cakes. They have a soft and springy texture with a lovely golden color. Contains: gluten, dairy, eggs, tree nut Ingredients: eggs, sugar, butter, wheat flour, almond flour, trimoline, baking powder.
- Coconut Rocher$4.25
Popular treat in France, with coconut flakes. Chewy on the inside, crisp and golden on the outside. Contains: eggs, tree nut Ingredients: shredded coconut, eggs, sugar, coconut powder, salt
- Cookies$3.65
Sea salt choco chips & holiday cookie: Ingredients: sugar, butter, eggs, wheat flour, baking soda, chocolate chips, sea salt, salt, vanilla Contains: gluten, eggs, dairy Oat & Almond brittle cookie: Contains: dairy, eggs (can contain trace of gluten) Ingredients: sugar, butter, eggs, oats, cornstarch,almond butter, vanilla, baking powder, salt, xanthan gum
- Muffins$4.50
Chocolate hazelnuts muffin: Contains: dairy, eggs, tree nut Ingredients: milk, sugar, almond flour, hazelnuts, rice flour, butter, cocoa powder, sour cream, eggs, baking soda, vanilla extract, baking powder, salt, xanthan gum. Blueberry muffin: Contains: gluten, dairy, eggs Ingredients: wheat flour, milk, blueberries, sugar, sour cream, butter, eggs, baking powder, olive oil, lemon zest, vanilla extract, baking soda, salt Coffee cake muffin: Contains: gluten, dairy, eggs Ingredients: wheat flour, butter, sour cream, sugar, eggs, baking powder, cinnamon, vanilla extract, salt.</p>
- Chili Cheddar Chive Scone$4.15
Contains: gluten, dairyIngredients: wheat flour, butter, cheddar, milk, sour cream, sugar, salt, black pepper, dried chives, chile powder, baking powder, baking soda.
Pastry
- Mon Chérie Tart$7.50
Vanilla Sablé Dough, almond cream with Morello cherries, topped with a sour cherry gelée, vanilla bean white chocolate mousse, crushed Pistachio and Amarena cherry. Contains: gluten, dairy, eggs, tree nuts, pork gelatin Ingredients: wheat flour, butter, cherries, eggs, sugar, almond flour, lemon juice, gelatin (pork), vanilla bean paste, salt
- Lemon Meringue Pie$6.95
Contains: gluten, dairy, eggs, tree nuts Ingredients: wheat flour, butter, eggs, sugar, lemon juice, lemon zest, almond flour, lime, vanilla paste, salt
- Chocolate tart$5.75
Contains: gluten, dairy, eggs, tree nuts Ingredients: wheat flour, butter, eggs, heavy cream, dark chocolate, milk chocolate, cocoa powder, almond flour, sugar, vanilla bean paste, salt
- Chocolate Eclair$5.95
An éclair is a long French pastry made from choux pastry, filled with pastry cream or custard and dipped in fondant icing. The chocolate éclair is the most popular, which is topped with chocolate fondant and filled with chocolate custard. Contains: gluten, dairy, eggs, tree nuts(almond flour in crumble garnish), pork gelatin Ingredients: milk, water, eggs, wheat flour, butter, sugar, corn starch, dark chocolate, sea salt, cocoa powder, almond, vanilla extract, gelatin.
- Flan slice$5.95
Classic Parisian Flan is a classic French custard pie. Rich and buttery shortcrust pastry is filled with creamy pastry cream and baked until it is blistered on the top. Contains: gluten, dairy, eggs Ingredients: milk, butter, wheat flour, eggs, cornstarch, sugar, vanilla.
- Diplomat$6.95
Pudding cake made with breads, brioches and croissants soaked in milk. Contains: gluten, dairy, eggs, tree nuts, rum Ingredients: croissants, milk, eggs, sugar, almonds, raisin, chocolate, rum, vanilla, salt
- Macarons$2.95
Sweet meringue-based confection are made primarily with almond flour and sugar, making them naturally gluten friendly! The hazelnuts, vanilla, dark chocolate, cassis, pistachio, raspberry and mango lime contain tree nuts, dairy and eggs. The coconut, passion fruit, bright lemon & salted caramel contain tree nuts, dairy, eggs and soy. The PB&J contains tree nuts, dairy, eggs and peanuts. The S’more contains egg white, gluten, dairy and nuts.
- Macaron box of 8$23.00
Sweet meringue-based confection are made primarily with almond flour and sugar, making them naturally gluten friendly! The hazelnuts, vanilla, dark chocolate, cassis, pistachio, raspberry and mango lime contain tree nuts, dairy and eggs. The coconut, passion fruit, bright lemon & salted caramel contain tree nuts, dairy, eggs and soy. The PB&J contains tree nuts, dairy, eggs and peanuts. The S’more contains egg white, gluten, dairy and nuts.
- Macaron box of 16$44.00
Sweet meringue-based confection are made primarily with almond flour and sugar, making them naturally gluten friendly! The hazelnuts, vanilla, dark chocolate, cassis, pistachio, raspberry and mango lime contain tree nuts, dairy and eggs. The coconut, passion fruit, bright lemon & salted caramel contain tree nuts, dairy, eggs and soy. The PB&J contains tree nuts, dairy, eggs and peanuts. The S’more contains egg white, gluten, dairy and nuts.
Soup
Quiche
Sandwich / Salad
- Parisian ham & butter$10.15
Famous and extremely simple, it is the favorite sandwich of the bistros of the French capital! Isigny Ste Mere Salted French Butter, Parisian ham and cornichon on our signature baguette.
- Brie & fig sandwich$13.95
Brie, arugula, hummus, Granny Smith apple, fig and red onion on our signature baguette
- Chicken & curry$11.50
Greens, pulled chicken breast curry mayo mix, cranberries, apple smith, capers and sweet & sour sauce on a brioche bun.
- Tuna & mayo$11.75
Traditional sandwich from South of France, welcome to Nice! Tuna, Mayo, black olive, celery, apple, capers, h.b.e., greens, tomato and dijonnaise on our bun.
- Tom & mozz$12.95
Vegetarian sandwich with an Italian style! Arugula, tomato, mozzarella, confit tomato, pesto aioli and balsamic glaze on our focaccia.
- Turkey & bacon$13.50
turkey, bacon, greens, tomato, Swiss cheese and chipotle aioli on our focaccia.
- Lox & arugula$14.25
Arugula, smoked salmon, hbe, red onion and house pickles and dijonnaise on our whole wheat multigrain
Barista & soft drinks
Hot/Cold barista drinks
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Discover the heartwarming charm of our French bakery in Chicago! Indulge in the aroma of freshly baked croissants, sip delightful coffee, savor delicious pastries, and enjoy inviting neighborhood vibes. Make every moment special with us! ☕🥐🍪
