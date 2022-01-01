Grits in Chicago

(Vegetarian, GF, CONTAINS DAIRY) A recipe developed over many many months of trial and error and not to be trifled with. These will likely be the best grits you've ever had. Yellow Dent corn grits from Janie's Mill in southern Illinois, small batch butter from Farmhouse Kitchens in Wisconsin, shredded Wisconsin cheeses, smoked crispy chiles (Chile Crunch) and green onions!!

