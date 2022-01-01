Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve grits

Tilapia, Greens & Grits image

SANDWICHES

Peach's Restaurant

4652 S King Dr, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
Takeout
Plain Grits$2.50
Tilapia, Greens & Grits$15.95
Cornmeal fried catfish with buttery grits & collard greens.
Cheese Grits$3.50
More about Peach's Restaurant
The Dearborn image

 

The Dearborn

145 North Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$20.00
More about The Dearborn
All Together Now image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

All Together Now

2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoked Ham Hock + Grits$15.00
Spicy Squash Puree, Creamy Grits, Fresh Herbs, Soft-Boiled Egg
More about All Together Now
Frances' Brunchery image

 

Frances' Brunchery

2552 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Grits$5.00
Jerk Shrimp & Grits$17.00
Three jumbo shrimp over grits with jerk sauce, includes a breakfast side
More about Frances' Brunchery
Item pic

 

Eris Brewery and Cider House

4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp & Grits GF$18.00
Pan-seared shrimp, nduja sausage, shiitake mushrooms, cheddar cheese grits, scallions, maple-Sriracha drizzle
Side of Grits$6.00
More about Eris Brewery and Cider House
Food On The Run image

 

Food On The Run

8040 S Ashland, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$18.99
Southern buttery grits, topped with creole style shrimp. Cheese, green onions, turkey bacon and a creamy sauce.
More about Food On The Run
Mortar and Pestle image

 

Mortar and Pestle

3108 N. Broadway, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Grits$19.00
More about Mortar and Pestle
Parson's Chicken and Fish image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4559 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grits$3.00
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Parson's Chicken and Fish image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grits$3.00
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Soul & Smoke

3517 N Spaulding Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cajun Shrimp & Grits$22.00
Sautéed Shrimp, Andouille Sausage Bisque, Stone-Ground Grits, Scallion
More about Soul & Smoke
Item pic

 

Spoken, A Cafe

1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Acadian Grits$6.50
(Vegetarian, GF, CONTAINS DAIRY) A recipe developed over many many months of trial and error and not to be trifled with. These will likely be the best grits you've ever had. Yellow Dent corn grits from Janie's Mill in southern Illinois, small batch butter from Farmhouse Kitchens in Wisconsin, shredded Wisconsin cheeses, smoked crispy chiles (Chile Crunch) and green onions!!
Mediterranian Grits$7.25
(Vegetarian, GF, CONTAINS DAIRY) An experiment by one of our staff one day that we ALL questioned till we tried it. It was delicious!!. Coarse ground Yellow Dent corn from Janie's Mill, small batch butter from Farmhouse Kitchens, housemade basil pesto, artichoke hearts, spinach and aged parmesan!!
More about Spoken, A Cafe
Parson's Chicken and Fish image

 

Parson's Chicken and Fish

5721 N Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Fish & Grits$14.00
Creamy Three Sisters Grits, Blackened Fish, Sunny Side Egg, Herby Butter Sauce, Scallions
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Banner pic

 

The Duplex

3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$15.00
Bacon, mushrooms, sauteed shrimp, scallions, white wine cream sauce, served over cheesy grits.
More about The Duplex
Parson's Chicken and Fish image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2435 N Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (971 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Fish & Grits$14.00
Creamy Three Sisters Grits, Blackened Fish, Sunny Side Egg, Herby Butter Sauce, Scallions
Grits$3.00
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Consumer pic

 

Sweet Maple Cafe

1339 W Taylor St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bowl Cheddar Grits$5.75
A traditional Southern favorite
Bowl Plain Grits$4.75
Just what you think they are!
Cup of Cheddar Grits$4.95
More about Sweet Maple Cafe
Ina Mae Tavern image

 

Ina Mae Tavern

1415 N. Wood St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP & GRITS$15.00
More about Ina Mae Tavern
The Original Pancake House image

 

The Original Pancake House

10437 S Western Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Grits$3.09
Side of Grits$2.59
Large Cheese Grits$3.94
with Cheddar Cheese
More about The Original Pancake House
Banner pic

 

Roux

1055 East 55th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fully Loaded Grits$15.00
Grits$6.00
More about Roux
Main pic

 

One North Kitchen and Bar

1 N WACKER DR, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp and Grits$19.00
BBQ shrimp, white corn grits, finger chilies,
More about One North Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

District Brew Yards

417 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Stone Ground Grits*$5.00
Heirloom ground grits served with bacon on top.
More about District Brew Yards
Jeff and Judes image

 

Jeff and Judes

1024 North Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheddar Matzo Grits$4.50
More about Jeff and Judes
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eggy's Diner

333 E Benton Place, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2567 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Plain Grits$3.95
Cheesy Grits$4.50
More about Eggy's Diner

Map

