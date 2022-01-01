Grits in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve grits
Peach's Restaurant
4652 S King Dr, Chicago
|Plain Grits
|$2.50
|Tilapia, Greens & Grits
|$15.95
Cornmeal fried catfish with buttery grits & collard greens.
|Cheese Grits
|$3.50
All Together Now
2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Smoked Ham Hock + Grits
|$15.00
Spicy Squash Puree, Creamy Grits, Fresh Herbs, Soft-Boiled Egg
Frances' Brunchery
2552 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Side Grits
|$5.00
|Jerk Shrimp & Grits
|$17.00
Three jumbo shrimp over grits with jerk sauce, includes a breakfast side
Eris Brewery and Cider House
4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|Shrimp & Grits GF
|$18.00
Pan-seared shrimp, nduja sausage, shiitake mushrooms, cheddar cheese grits, scallions, maple-Sriracha drizzle
|Side of Grits
|$6.00
Food On The Run
8040 S Ashland, Chicago
|Shrimp & Grits
|$18.99
Southern buttery grits, topped with creole style shrimp. Cheese, green onions, turkey bacon and a creamy sauce.
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Grits
|$3.00
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Grits
|$3.00
Soul & Smoke
3517 N Spaulding Ave, Chicago
|Cajun Shrimp & Grits
|$22.00
Sautéed Shrimp, Andouille Sausage Bisque, Stone-Ground Grits, Scallion
Spoken, A Cafe
1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago
|Acadian Grits
|$6.50
(Vegetarian, GF, CONTAINS DAIRY) A recipe developed over many many months of trial and error and not to be trifled with. These will likely be the best grits you've ever had. Yellow Dent corn grits from Janie's Mill in southern Illinois, small batch butter from Farmhouse Kitchens in Wisconsin, shredded Wisconsin cheeses, smoked crispy chiles (Chile Crunch) and green onions!!
|Mediterranian Grits
|$7.25
(Vegetarian, GF, CONTAINS DAIRY) An experiment by one of our staff one day that we ALL questioned till we tried it. It was delicious!!. Coarse ground Yellow Dent corn from Janie's Mill, small batch butter from Farmhouse Kitchens, housemade basil pesto, artichoke hearts, spinach and aged parmesan!!
Parson's Chicken and Fish
5721 N Clark St., Chicago
|Blackened Fish & Grits
|$14.00
Creamy Three Sisters Grits, Blackened Fish, Sunny Side Egg, Herby Butter Sauce, Scallions
The Duplex
3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago
|Shrimp & Grits
|$15.00
Bacon, mushrooms, sauteed shrimp, scallions, white wine cream sauce, served over cheesy grits.
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2435 N Halsted St, Chicago
|Blackened Fish & Grits
|$14.00
Creamy Three Sisters Grits, Blackened Fish, Sunny Side Egg, Herby Butter Sauce, Scallions
|Grits
|$3.00
Sweet Maple Cafe
1339 W Taylor St, Chicago
|Bowl Cheddar Grits
|$5.75
A traditional Southern favorite
|Bowl Plain Grits
|$4.75
Just what you think they are!
|Cup of Cheddar Grits
|$4.95
The Original Pancake House
10437 S Western Ave, Chicago
|Large Grits
|$3.09
|Side of Grits
|$2.59
|Large Cheese Grits
|$3.94
with Cheddar Cheese
One North Kitchen and Bar
1 N WACKER DR, Chicago
|Shrimp and Grits
|$19.00
BBQ shrimp, white corn grits, finger chilies,
District Brew Yards
417 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Stone Ground Grits*
|$5.00
Heirloom ground grits served with bacon on top.