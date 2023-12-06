S2 Express Grills- Downtown 420 South Clark Street
420 South Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60605
Food Menu
Appetizer
- Beef Pizza Puff W/ Fries$8.99
A Chicago staple! A deep fried, flaky dough pocket filled with ground beef, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese.
- Chips & Salsa$6.99
Fresh made salsa and handmade chips made to order
- Loaded Baked Potato$7.99
Jumbo baked potato with nacho cheese, green onions, sour cream and bacon bits. Add Ground beef +$2 | Chicken +$3 | Steak +$4 | Shrimp +$5
- Loaded Fries$7.99
Seasoned fries topped with nacho cheese, green onions sour cream & bacon bits. Add Ground beef +$2 | Chicken +$3 | Steak +$4 | Shrimp +$5
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
Golden brown mozzarella cheese sticks coated in seasoned Italian breadcrumbs. 7 pieces.
- Spinach Pizza Puff W/ Fries$6.99
Spinach, Mozzarella, Romano Cheese, Home-Style Sauce Hand-wrapped in a Flaky Flour Tortilla
Authentic Seafood
- Lobster Tail w/Fries$32.99
Served with seasoned fries and bread | Jerk +$1
- Jumbo Shrimp w/Fries$17.99
Grilled or fried with seasoned fries and bread | Jerk +$1
- Catfish w/Fries$14.99
Grilled or fried fresh, farm-raised catfish fillets with seasoned fries and bread | Jerk +$1
- Tilapia w/Fries$14.99
Grilled or fried fresh, farm-raised tilapia fillets with seasoned fries and bread | Jerk +$1
- Shrimp & Grits$16.99
A cheesy southern recipe. Grilled shrimp and grit medley
Breakfast
- S2 Big Breakfast$18.99Out of stock
3 eggs, 3 sausage or bacon, grits or rice, potatoes w/2 pancakes or toast.
- S2 Ribeye Steak Big Breakfast$21.99Out of stock
2 eggs, potatoes, grits or rice w/ 2 pancakes or toast
- Grits$2.00
- Rice$2.00
- Bacon (2)$3.00
- Turkey Bacon (2)$3.00
- Turkey Sausage (2)$3.00
- Sausage Patties (2)$3.00
- Potatoes$3.00
- Eggs (2)$3.00
- Pancakes (2)$4.00
- French Toast (2)$4.00
- Waffle$4.00
- Red Velvet Waffle$5.00
- Salmon Croquette (2)$6.00
- S2 Omelette$9.99