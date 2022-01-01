Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve pad thai

Item pic

 

Kaze Sushi & Thai

5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai$9.50
Stir fried narrow rice noodle with egg, bean sprouts, green onion and ground peanut in tamarind sauce
Woonsen Pad Thai$9.50
Stir fried glass noodle with egg, bean sprouts, green onion and ground peanut in tamarind sauce
Big Pad Thai$9.50
Stir fried wide rice noodle, with egg, bean sprouts, green onion and ground peanut in tamarind sauce
More about Kaze Sushi & Thai
Consumer pic

 

Enso Sushi Bar

1613 North Damen Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Thai Ramen
Stir fried ramen noodle with pad thai sauce Enso style, egg, scallions, bean sprout, topped w/carrot, cabbage, toasted peanutStir fried ramen noodle with pad thai sauce Enso style, egg, scallions, bean sprout, topped w/carrot, cabbage, toasted peanut
More about Enso Sushi Bar
Pad Thai image

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai$9.75
Stir-fry noodle dish made with thin rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts and scallions tossed in sweet and tangy sauce topped with crushed peanuts, carrot, cabbage, and lime.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
40. Pad Thai image

 

Noble Thai

1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
40. Pad Thai$10.95
Thin rice noodles, protein, bean sprouts, eggs, green onion, ground peanuts, tamarind sauce
More about Noble Thai
Hom Mali image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Hom Mali

417 W North ave, chicago

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)
Takeout
*L PAD THAI
Classic Pad Thai$13.50
Classic Pad Thai$11.50
More about Hom Mali
Talay image

 

Talay

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pad Thai$15.00
Rice noodles stir-fried with choice of protein, egg, chopped tofu, bean sprouts, green onion, and chopped peanuts
More about Talay
Item pic

 

Noodles In The Pot

2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
NP Pad Thai$14.00
Glass noodle with cabbage, bean sprouts, egg and crushed peanuts.
Pad Thai$14.00
The most famous Thai noodles dish! Stir-fried thin rice noodles with cabbage, bean sprout, egg and crushed peanuts.
More about Noodles In The Pot
Item pic

 

Rice and Noodles

2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai$9.50
Thin rice noodles mixed with egg, green onion, bean sprout, crushed peanuts, & choice of peanuts in tamarind sauce topped with red cababge, cilantro, and bean sprouts
More about Rice and Noodles
Item pic

 

Catch 35

35 W Wacker Dr, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pad Thai$24.00
Chicken - shrimp or short rib - rice noodle - sprouts - peanuts - egg - tofu - peppers
More about Catch 35
Item pic

 

Zapp Thai

7534 W Addison st, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pad Thai$10.99
Thin noodles, egg, green onions, bean sprouts and peanuts.
More about Zapp Thai
Banner pic

 

Rise Shine Restaurant

756 West Webster Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai$15.00
thai rice noodles in savory sauce with egg, lettuce, cucumber, red pepper, lime and peanuts
More about Rise Shine Restaurant
fcc35e86-1079-4508-8ed3-ff35b7b6509b image

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave

30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Thai$11.95
Stir-fry noodle dish made with thin rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts and scallions tossed in sweet and tangy sauce topped with crushed peanuts, carrot, cabbage, and lime.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
Siam Rice image

 

Siam Rice

1906 S. State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Thai$10.00
Thin rice noodles with green chives, bean sprouts, yellow tofu, sweet radish, egg, and crushed peanuts.
More about Siam Rice
Herb & Alchemy image

 

Herb & Alchemy

1165 W Diversey, Chicago

Avg 4 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Thai Chicken Bowl$12.95
Pad Thai - Tofu Bowl$9.95
More about Herb & Alchemy
Vegan Plate image

NOODLES

Vegan Plate

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
Takeout
(C) Pad Thai
Pad Thai$15.50
More about Vegan Plate
Pad Thai image

NOODLES

Kinnaree Thai Kitchen

2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Thai$12.00
Thin rice noodle cooked with bean sprouts, eggs, green onions, ground peanuts, lime, and tamarind sauce. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables.
Pad Thai Lunchbox$10.00
Thin rice noodle cooked with bean sprouts, eggs, green onions, ground peanuts, and tofu in sweet tamarind sauce. ​​Includes an appetizer.
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar

3313 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BITES Pad Thai Lunch$10.99
Fresh rice noodles, bean sprouts, chives, scrambled egg & crushed peanuts.
BITES Pad Thai$13.95
Fresh rice noodles, bean sprouts, chives, scrambled egg & crushed peanuts.
More about BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
PAD THAI image

 

Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine

1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PAD THAI$11.95
Rice noodle, Egg,Bean sprouts, Green onion, Shrimp paste, and Ground peanut
More about Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

Kraken Sushi & Beyond

4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai$11.00
Thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, egg, carrot, peanut, house tangy tamarind sauce.
Market Pad Thai$13.00
Thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, tofu, roasted peanut, chive, dried shrimp, roasted chili power & lime.
Crispy Pad Thai$14.00
Crispy wide noodles, bean sprouts, egg, carrot, peanut, cilantro & green onions tossed in house tangy tamarind sauce.
More about Kraken Sushi & Beyond
Pad Thai image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake

567 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1656 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Junior Pad Thai$7.00
Kid Pad Thai, rice noodle, carrots, and chicken (no peanuts or chilis)
Pad Thai$14.00
Rice noodle, tamarind, garlic, chive, pickled radish, bean sprouts, egg, fish sauce, chili flakes, tofu (gluten free)
More about Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake
Pad Thai image

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

7117 W Addison st, chicago

Avg 4.4 (2825 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Thai$9.95
stir-fried your choice of meat w/ thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, bean sprout, ground peanut, sliced of lime w/ tamarind sauce
(Tray)Pad Thai$50.00
[Serves 6] stir-fried your choice of meat w/ thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, bean sprout, ground peanut, sliced of lime w/ tamarind sauce
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
d230e11c-8210-4f0b-a40a-cfe87aa9aa2b image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hot Woks Cool Sushi

2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Thai$9.75
Stir-fry noodle dish made with thin rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts and scallions in sweet/tangy sauce topped w. peanuts & green onions.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi
Pad Thai image

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1759 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Thai$9.95
stir-fried your choice of meat w/ thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, bean sprout, ground peanut, sliced of lime w/ tamarind sauce
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Consumer pic

 

Ruk Sushi & Thai

4431 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai$9.75
Stir-fried thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, carrots, green onions, cabbage, crushed peanuts
Pad Thai (Lunch)$8.75
Stir-fried thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, carrots, green onions, cabbage, crushed peanuts.
Includes: 2 veggies Egg Rolls and miso soup
More about Ruk Sushi & Thai
dc0f2422-1e3e-4ff1-8731-2377b47dc674 image

 

TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL

3006 N. SHEFFIELD AVE, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai$12.95
Thin rice noodle, green onion, egg, bean sprout in tamarind sauce.
More about TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL
09c4e0fd-4997-49a8-bf55-905ebfc2efd0 image

 

Modern Asian Kitchen

1924 W. Division, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
MAK Pad Thai (Gluten-Free)$10.00
Rice noodles with bean sprouts, broccoli, cabbage, carrots and Spanish onions. Gluten-free & Peanutless
More about Modern Asian Kitchen
Item pic

 

KEADKAO EXPRESS

15 West Washington Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KEADKAO Pad Thai$12.50
Made with special home made Keadkao PadThai Sauce
More about KEADKAO EXPRESS
Item pic

 

Opart Thai House

1546 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
D40. Pad Thai$10.59
Stir-fried fresh thin rice noodles with fried tofu, bean sprouts, eggs, green onions and ground peanuts in our homemade tamarind sauce. Substitute tofu with protein.
F61. Pad Kratiam Prik Thai (Garlic)$10.99
Garlic white pepper sauce sautéed with your choice of protein.
D41. Woon Sen Pad Thai$9.59
Stir-fried bean thread noodles with fried tofu, bean sprouts, eggs, green onions and ground peanuts with your choice of protein.
More about Opart Thai House

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Wedge Salad

Fritters

Macaroni Salad

Waffles

Grilled Steaks

Meatloaf

Reuben

French Toast

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston