Pad thai in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve pad thai
Kaze Sushi & Thai
5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Pad Thai
|$9.50
Stir fried narrow rice noodle with egg, bean sprouts, green onion and ground peanut in tamarind sauce
|Woonsen Pad Thai
|$9.50
Stir fried glass noodle with egg, bean sprouts, green onion and ground peanut in tamarind sauce
|Big Pad Thai
|$9.50
Stir fried wide rice noodle, with egg, bean sprouts, green onion and ground peanut in tamarind sauce
Enso Sushi Bar
1613 North Damen Avenue, Chicago
|Pad Thai Ramen
Stir fried ramen noodle with pad thai sauce Enso style, egg, scallions, bean sprout, topped w/carrot, cabbage, toasted peanut
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Pad Thai
|$9.75
Stir-fry noodle dish made with thin rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts and scallions tossed in sweet and tangy sauce topped with crushed peanuts, carrot, cabbage, and lime.
Noble Thai
1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago
|40. Pad Thai
|$10.95
Thin rice noodles, protein, bean sprouts, eggs, green onion, ground peanuts, tamarind sauce
Hom Mali
417 W North ave, chicago
|*L PAD THAI
|Classic Pad Thai
|$13.50
|Classic Pad Thai
|$11.50
Talay
1222 West Madison Street, Chicago
|Pad Thai
|$15.00
Rice noodles stir-fried with choice of protein, egg, chopped tofu, bean sprouts, green onion, and chopped peanuts
Noodles In The Pot
2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago
|NP Pad Thai
|$14.00
Glass noodle with cabbage, bean sprouts, egg and crushed peanuts.
|Pad Thai
|$14.00
The most famous Thai noodles dish! Stir-fried thin rice noodles with cabbage, bean sprout, egg and crushed peanuts.
Rice and Noodles
2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago
|Pad Thai
|$9.50
Thin rice noodles mixed with egg, green onion, bean sprout, crushed peanuts, & choice of peanuts in tamarind sauce topped with red cababge, cilantro, and bean sprouts
Catch 35
35 W Wacker Dr, Chicago
|Pad Thai
|$24.00
Chicken - shrimp or short rib - rice noodle - sprouts - peanuts - egg - tofu - peppers
Zapp Thai
7534 W Addison st, Chicago
|Pad Thai
|$10.99
Thin noodles, egg, green onions, bean sprouts and peanuts.
Rise Shine Restaurant
756 West Webster Avenue, Chicago
|Pad Thai
|$15.00
thai rice noodles in savory sauce with egg, lettuce, cucumber, red pepper, lime and peanuts
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Pad Thai
|$11.95
Stir-fry noodle dish made with thin rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts and scallions tossed in sweet and tangy sauce topped with crushed peanuts, carrot, cabbage, and lime.
Siam Rice
1906 S. State Street, Chicago
|Pad Thai
|$10.00
Thin rice noodles with green chives, bean sprouts, yellow tofu, sweet radish, egg, and crushed peanuts.
Herb & Alchemy
1165 W Diversey, Chicago
|Pad Thai Chicken Bowl
|$12.95
|Pad Thai - Tofu Bowl
|$9.95
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Pad Thai
|$12.00
Thin rice noodle cooked with bean sprouts, eggs, green onions, ground peanuts, lime, and tamarind sauce. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables.
|Pad Thai Lunchbox
|$10.00
Thin rice noodle cooked with bean sprouts, eggs, green onions, ground peanuts, and tofu in sweet tamarind sauce. Includes an appetizer.
BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
3313 N Clark St, Chicago
|BITES Pad Thai Lunch
|$10.99
Fresh rice noodles, bean sprouts, chives, scrambled egg & crushed peanuts.
|BITES Pad Thai
|$13.95
Fresh rice noodles, bean sprouts, chives, scrambled egg & crushed peanuts.
Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago
|PAD THAI
|$11.95
Rice noodle, Egg,Bean sprouts, Green onion, Shrimp paste, and Ground peanut
Kraken Sushi & Beyond
4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago
|Pad Thai
|$11.00
Thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, egg, carrot, peanut, house tangy tamarind sauce.
|Market Pad Thai
|$13.00
Thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, tofu, roasted peanut, chive, dried shrimp, roasted chili power & lime.
|Crispy Pad Thai
|$14.00
Crispy wide noodles, bean sprouts, egg, carrot, peanut, cilantro & green onions tossed in house tangy tamarind sauce.
Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake
567 West Lake Street, Chicago
|Junior Pad Thai
|$7.00
Kid Pad Thai, rice noodle, carrots, and chicken (no peanuts or chilis)
|Pad Thai
|$14.00
Rice noodle, tamarind, garlic, chive, pickled radish, bean sprouts, egg, fish sauce, chili flakes, tofu (gluten free)
Hands On Thai & Sushi
7117 W Addison st, chicago
|Pad Thai
|$9.95
stir-fried your choice of meat w/ thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, bean sprout, ground peanut, sliced of lime w/ tamarind sauce
|(Tray)Pad Thai
|$50.00
[Serves 6] stir-fried your choice of meat w/ thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, bean sprout, ground peanut, sliced of lime w/ tamarind sauce
Hot Woks Cool Sushi
2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Pad Thai
|$9.75
Stir-fry noodle dish made with thin rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts and scallions in sweet/tangy sauce topped w. peanuts & green onions.
Hands On Thai & Sushi
5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Pad Thai
|$9.95
stir-fried your choice of meat w/ thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, bean sprout, ground peanut, sliced of lime w/ tamarind sauce
Ruk Sushi & Thai
4431 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Pad Thai
|$9.75
Stir-fried thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, carrots, green onions, cabbage, crushed peanuts
|Pad Thai (Lunch)
|$8.75
Stir-fried thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, carrots, green onions, cabbage, crushed peanuts.
Includes: 2 veggies Egg Rolls and miso soup
3006 N. SHEFFIELD AVE, Chicago
|Pad Thai
|$12.95
Thin rice noodle, green onion, egg, bean sprout in tamarind sauce.
Modern Asian Kitchen
1924 W. Division, Chicago
|MAK Pad Thai (Gluten-Free)
|$10.00
Rice noodles with bean sprouts, broccoli, cabbage, carrots and Spanish onions. Gluten-free & Peanutless
15 West Washington Street, Chicago
|KEADKAO Pad Thai
|$12.50
Made with special home made Keadkao PadThai Sauce
Opart Thai House
1546 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago
|D40. Pad Thai
|$10.59
Stir-fried fresh thin rice noodles with fried tofu, bean sprouts, eggs, green onions and ground peanuts in our homemade tamarind sauce. Substitute tofu with protein.
|F61. Pad Kratiam Prik Thai (Garlic)
|$10.99
Garlic white pepper sauce sautéed with your choice of protein.
|D41. Woon Sen Pad Thai
|$9.59
Stir-fried bean thread noodles with fried tofu, bean sprouts, eggs, green onions and ground peanuts with your choice of protein.