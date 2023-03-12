Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Duck Inn

review star

No reviews yet

2701 South Eleanor Street

Chicago, IL 60608

Popular Items

Duck Fat Fries
Up & Over Burger
Duck Inn Dog

Food

A la Carte

Hamachi Crudo

$18.00

citrus cured hamachi, coconut seaweed foam, grapefruit gel, red curry, tangerine agromato

Burrata

$18.00

bbq beets, creamy charred beets, arugula

PEI Mussels

$28.00

lobster, spanish chorizo, lobster broth, saffron rouille

Grilled Octopus

$24.00

duck & octopus sausage, fried egg dijonaisse, dill apples, pickled black mustard seed, caraway brined cabbage

Mushroom Parmesan

$25.00

crispy lion's mane, golden enoki, marinara, smoked buffalo mozzarella

Agnolotti

$27.00

celery root, bleu cheese, wild mushroom brodo, maitake confit, truffle ‘fluff’, winter truffles

Salmon

$35.00

scottish salmon, Tokyo turnips, buttermilk parsnip puree, satsuma orange, smoked steelhead trout roe

Scallop & Pork Belly

$32.00

Berkshire pork belly, Hokkaido scallops, shiitake, mizuna, lapsang poached pear, yuzu kosho jus

Crispy Chicken Thighs

$26.00

porcini chicken broth, truffle everything crackers, schmaltz confit root vegetables

Shortrib

$36.00

wagyu chesnut butter, chesnut mushrooms, cranberry-tangerine chutney, pickled cranberries

Lamb Shank

$50.00

confit carrot polenta, brown butter carrots, lamb jus, carrot top pistou

Duck

$72.00

duck fat potatoes | baby kale | michigan apples | roasted pepita vinaigrette | spiced pumpkin seeds | duck jus

Composed Foie Gras

$30.00

Classics

Fried Cheese Curds

$13.00

Bloody Mary ketchup, hoppy mayo

Farmers Salad

$14.00

winter vegetables

Duck Wings

$15.00

Japanese bbq sauce, crispy rice, cilantro

Up & Over Burger

$15.00

double patty, cheese, lettuce, pickles, special sauce, sesame bun

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

caper caesar, brown butter crumble

Duck Fat Fries

$6.00

with Bloody Mary ketchup and hoppy mayo

Decent Beef

$16.00

all natural shaved prime rib, served on an Italian sub roll, beef jus

Duck Inn Dog

$12.00

Chicago style topped with super condiment (relish, mustard, tomato, onion), dill pickle, pickled serene, celery salt, served on a brioche pop seed bun

Chick Inn Dog

$12.00

Chicken & Duck Fat Dog served Chicago style topped with super condiment (relish, mustard, tomato, onion), dill pickle, pickled serene, celery salt, served on a brioche pop seed bun

Vegan Dog

$12.00

Vegan Dog Chicago style topped with super condiment (relish, mustard, tomato, onion), dill pickle, pickled serene, celery salt, served on a brioche pop seed bun

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Single Patty Up & Over

$10.50

Dessert

Apple Panna Cotta

$9.00

apple cider, oat milk, white chocolate crumble, green peppercorns, fenugreek meringue

Chocolate Beignet

$11.00

peanut butter custard, banana caramel gelato

Citrus Upside Down Cake

$12.00

bourbon frozen custard, coconut milk caramel

Brunch

Brunch

Collin's Grandma's Sticky Buns

$8.00

Buttermilk Biscuit

$7.00

Egg McDuckinn

$14.00

Croque Ma'Spam

$17.00

Smurf S'mores French Toast

$15.00

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast

$19.00

Duck Duck Sope

$17.00

Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

Rotisserie Duck Hash

$21.00

The Bridgeport Breakfast

$16.00

Up 'N' Over Burger

$15.00

Duck WIngs

$15.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$13.00

Merguez Benedict

$17.00

Irish Breakfast

$17.00

Brunch Sides

Collard Greens

$6.00

Grits

$6.00

Duck Fat Potatoes

$6.00

Bacon

$6.00

Sausage

$6.00

Housemade Spam & Kimchi Mayo

$6.00

The Ron Swanson

$24.00

Retail

Retail Food

Original Duck Inn Dogs Retail Pack

$9.95

Chicago Giardinara

$8.00

Super Condiment

$8.00

Duck Inn Dogs Experience

$36.00

Chickinn Dogs Retail Pack

$9.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Esquire's Best New Restaurants in America 2015 Duck Inn is a Neighborhood Gastro-Tavern & Dining Room situated at Loomis Street and the Chicago River in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood. Housed in a 100 year old pre-prohibition tavern, it showcases Michelin Rated Partner/Chef Kevin Hickey’s signature New American cuisine. An extensive beverage program filled with craft beers, contemporary cocktails and creative wine service matches the food offerings. Duck Inn serves brunch every Sunday, and dinner Wednesday-Sunday evenings. We also have the best Happy Hour in town; half off bar snacks, cocktails, draft beers and glasses of wine every Wednesday through Friday 5-6pm!

Website

Location

2701 South Eleanor Street, Chicago, IL 60608

Directions

