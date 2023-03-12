The Duck Inn

Restaurant info

Esquire's Best New Restaurants in America 2015 Duck Inn is a Neighborhood Gastro-Tavern & Dining Room situated at Loomis Street and the Chicago River in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood. Housed in a 100 year old pre-prohibition tavern, it showcases Michelin Rated Partner/Chef Kevin Hickey’s signature New American cuisine. An extensive beverage program filled with craft beers, contemporary cocktails and creative wine service matches the food offerings. Duck Inn serves brunch every Sunday, and dinner Wednesday-Sunday evenings. We also have the best Happy Hour in town; half off bar snacks, cocktails, draft beers and glasses of wine every Wednesday through Friday 5-6pm!

Website