Drunken noodles in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve drunken noodles
More about Talay
Talay
1222 West Madison Street, Chicago
|Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodles)
|$16.00
Stir fried wide rice noodles with choice of protein, egglant, green beans, tomato, and basil.
More about Arun's Thai Restaurant
NOODLES
Arun's Thai Restaurant
4156 N Kedzie Avenue, Chicago
|Drunken Noodles
|$15.00
More about Noodles In The Pot
Noodles In The Pot
2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago
|Drunken Noodles
|$14.00
Stir-fried thin rice noodles with basil leaves, Chinese broccoli, snow peas, tomato, carrot, and baby corn.
More about Vegan Plate
NOODLES
Vegan Plate
1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago
|(C) Drunken Noodle
|Drunken Noodle
|$15.50
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
NOODLES
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Spicy Pad Khee Mao (Drunken Noodles)
|$12.00
Wide rice noodle cooked with hot peppers, basil leaves, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, carrots, and string beans in spicy soy sauce. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables.
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
7117 W Addison st, chicago
|Drunken Noodles
|$9.95
stir-fried your choice of meat in brown sauce w/ flat noodle, onion, jalapeno,
bell pepper, carrot, broccoli, bamboo shoot, basil
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Drunken Noodles
|$9.95
stir-fried your choice of meat in brown sauce w/ flat noodle, onion, jalapeno,
bell pepper, carrot, broccoli, bamboo shoot, basil
More about TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL
TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL
3006 N. SHEFFIELD AVE, Chicago
|Sizzling Drunken Noodle
|$13.95
Japanese wheat noodle, broccoli, onion, jalapeno, bell pepper and brow sauce.
|Free Drunken Noodle
|Drunken Noodle
|$12.95
Flat noodle, hot chili broccoli, carrot, bean sprout, basil, pepper and onion in brown sauce.