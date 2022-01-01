Drunken noodles in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Talay image

 

Talay

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodles)$16.00
Stir fried wide rice noodles with choice of protein, egglant, green beans, tomato, and basil.
More about Talay
Arun's Thai Restaurant image

NOODLES

Arun's Thai Restaurant

4156 N Kedzie Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Drunken Noodles$15.00
More about Arun's Thai Restaurant
Item pic

 

Noodles In The Pot

2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Drunken Noodles$14.00
Stir-fried thin rice noodles with basil leaves, Chinese broccoli, snow peas, tomato, carrot, and baby corn.
More about Noodles In The Pot
Vegan Plate image

NOODLES

Vegan Plate

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
Takeout
(C) Drunken Noodle
Drunken Noodle$15.50
More about Vegan Plate
Spicy Pad Khee Mao (Drunken Noodles) image

NOODLES

Kinnaree Thai Kitchen

2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Pad Khee Mao (Drunken Noodles)$12.00
Wide rice noodle cooked with hot peppers, basil leaves, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, carrots, and string beans in spicy soy sauce. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables.
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

7117 W Addison st, chicago

Avg 4.4 (2825 reviews)
Takeout
Drunken Noodles$9.95
stir-fried your choice of meat in brown sauce w/ flat noodle, onion, jalapeno,
bell pepper, carrot, broccoli, bamboo shoot, basil
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1759 reviews)
Takeout
Drunken Noodles$9.95
stir-fried your choice of meat in brown sauce w/ flat noodle, onion, jalapeno,
bell pepper, carrot, broccoli, bamboo shoot, basil
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Item pic

 

TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL

3006 N. SHEFFIELD AVE, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sizzling Drunken Noodle$13.95
Japanese wheat noodle, broccoli, onion, jalapeno, bell pepper and brow sauce.
Free Drunken Noodle
Drunken Noodle$12.95
Flat noodle, hot chili broccoli, carrot, bean sprout, basil, pepper and onion in brown sauce.
More about TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL

