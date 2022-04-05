Restaurant header imageView gallery

CHARRED | Wing Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1150 S Michigan Ave. @ Burger Bar Chicago

CHICAGO, IL 60605

Order Again

Popular Items

WINGS | Buffalo
WINGS | Chicago BBQ
WINGS | Diablo

CHICAGO TRIBUNE

CHICAGO TRIBUNE

CHICAGO TRIBUNE TAKEOUT NIGHT $63.00 FOR 2 GUESTS TO ENJOY Queso-Guac-Chips Snack 2 orders of Wings: - Buffalo - Sassy 1 of each style, or 2 of 1 style OUR VERY OWN 1837 RED ALE - 2 Tall Boys

Readers' Choice Awards Package for 2

$63.00

Readers' Choice Awards Package for 2

$63.00

CHICAGO TRIBUNE TAKEOUT NIGHT $63.00 FOR 2 GUESTS TO ENJOY Queso-Guac-Chips Snack 2 orders of Wings: - Buffalo - Sassy 1 of each style, or 2 of 1 style OUR VERY OWN 1837 RED ALE - 2 Tall Boys

SNACKS & MORE

Badass Deviled Eggs

$13.00

Slightly twisted with smoked shrimp, candied bacon + paprika crema

Baby Back Snack

$12.00

Four oak-roasted ribs, smoky mop BBQ

Our Famous Fried Pickles

$9.00

Urban Sauce

Queso-Guac-Chips

$10.00

Housemade spicy tortilla chips

Roasted Cauliflower

$8.00

EVOO, roasted garlic, parmesan + lemon

Tres Tacos

$13.00

Smoked pork, chicken tinga or spicy shrimp

Burger Bar Salad

$15.00

100% USDA Prime Beef patty, mixed greens, avocado, red peppers, charred onion, cucumbers

Fried Chicken Caesar

$15.00

Classic Caesar with sliced Fried Chicken

Classic Cobb

$16.00

Grilled chicken, peppered bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese, red onions, sliced egg, avocado

Caprese Stacker

$10.00

Beefsteak tomato, green tomatillo, fresh mozzarella, basil + balsamic glaze

Mixed Greens Salad

$6.00

BOWL | Triple Cheesy Mac

$9.00

Cavatappi with our special cheddar, parmesan & smoked gouda blend

BOWL | Poutine

$9.00

White cheddar cheese curd, beef gravy + Base: choose from fries, tots & more.

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$6.00

French Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.50
Crispy Onions

Crispy Onions

$4.50

Crispy thin-cut onions

Tobacco Onions

$4.50

Tobacco Onions

$4.50

Crispy, thin-cut fried onions seasoned with our BBQ spice rub.

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Housemade Chips

$4.00

GRILLED WINGS

GRILLED WINGS

One full pound (8-10) jumbo wings, marinated and grilled to perfection, and tossed in our own seasonings, spices and sauces. Get your wing on.
WINGS | Buffalo

WINGS | Buffalo

$16.00

Classic & Crave-able. Grilled and tossed in our own Buffalo sauce. Served with celery blue cheese dip.

WINGS | Carolina BBQ

$16.00

WINGS | Carolina BBQ

$16.00

Strike Gold. Grilled and tossed in our southern mustard (Carolina gold) BBQ sauce, served with chopped house pickles.

WINGS | Chicago BBQ

$16.00

WINGS | Chicago BBQ

$16.00

Sweet Home BBQ. Grilled and tossed in classic Chicago BBQ. Served with house made buttermilk ranch.

WINGS | Diablo

WINGS | Diablo

$16.00

If You Dare. Grilled and tossed in roasted habanero, aged lava, dragon fire and the heat of 1,000 suns.

WINGS | Dry Rub

WINGS | Dry Rub

$16.00

Grilled and tossed in house curated dry rub spices. Served with habanero BBQ + buttermilk ranch

WINGS | Fire

WINGS | Fire

$16.00

Grilled and tossed, en fuego dry rub, pickled fresnos, cilantro + guajillo aioli

WINGS | Habanero BBQ

$16.00

WINGS | Habanero BBQ

$16.00

Smokin' Hot BBQ. Grilled and tossed in fiery habanero BBQ. Served with house buttermilk ranch.

WINGS | Island Jerk

$16.00

WINGS | Island Jerk

$16.00

Don't Miss The Boat. Grilled and tossed in jerk glaze, jerk spices, and charred pineapple salsa.

WINGS | Korean Glaze

$16.00

WINGS | Korean Glaze

$16.00

Glazed Goodness. Grilled and tossed in ginger tamari glaze, fried garlic and shallots, and toasted sesame seeds.

WINGS | Lemon Pepper

$16.00

WINGS | Lemon Pepper

$16.00

Tart & Zesty. Grilled and tossed in a classic lemon pepper spice recipe.

WINGS | N'awlins Creole

WINGS | N'awlins Creole

$16.00Out of stock

Loved Bayou. Grilled and tossed in our cajun spice rub. Served with honey creole mustard.

WINGS | Nashville Hot

$16.00

WINGS | Nashville Hot

$16.00

Hot Stuff Baby. Grilled and tossed in cayenne hot sauce. Served with chopped house pickles and blue cheese dip.

WINGS | Sassy

WINGS | Sassy

$16.00

Our Signature Wing. Grilled and tossed in spicy chili-ginger glaze served with sriracha aioli.

WINGS | Parmesan Garlic

$16.00

WINGS | Parmesan Garlic

$16.00

The Big Cheese. Grilled and tossed with parmesan, roasted garlic and parsley.

WINGS | Peruvian Pepper

$16.00

WINGS | Peruvian Pepper

$16.00

The Smoky South American. Grilled and tossed in smoky citrus aji panca pepper sauce. Served with fresnos and pickled red onions.

WINGS | Smokey Mop BBQ

$16.00

WINGS | Smokey Mop BBQ

$16.00

Sticky Sweet BBQ. Grilled and tossed in smokey honey mop BBQ. Served with buttermilk ranch

WINGS | Streakin' Naked

$16.00

WINGS | Streakin' Naked

$16.00

Go Buck Naked. Grilled and tossed in... nothing. Served with house buttermilk ranch and Chicago BBQ sauce.

WINGS | Thai Red Curry

$16.00

WINGS | Thai Red Curry

$16.00

Cury Fury. Grilled and tossed in coconut red curry sauce, topped with chopped peanuts, scallion, cilantro and grilled lime.

JUST FOR KIDS

JUST FOR KIDS

Age 12 and Under Only. Served with a side of housemade chips, fries or sweet potato fries.

Burger Buddies

$9.00

Two mini Prime American cheeseburgers

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Crispy Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$8.00

SHAKES & BEVS

SHAKE | Chocolate 3-Way

$9.00

Hand-spun & Delicious

SHAKE | Oreo Blitz

$9.00

Hand-spun & Delicious

SHAKE | Strawberry Shortcake

$9.00

Hand-spun & Delicious

SHAKE | Vanilla

$9.00

Hand-spun & Delicious

CAN | Coke

$3.00

CAN | Diet Coke

$3.00

CAN | Sprite

$3.00

UTENSILS

FORK

$0.25

KNIFE

$0.25

NAPKIN

$0.25

SPOON

$0.25

WET NAP

$0.25

SAUCES

Blue Cheese Crumble | LG

$3.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Blue Cheese Dressing | LG

$3.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Buttermilk Ranch Dressing | LG

$3.00

Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Celery Blue Cheese Dressing | LG

$3.00

Chicago BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Chili Lime Crema

$1.00

Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Creole Remoulade

$1.00

Diablo Sauce

$1.00

Guacamole | LG

$4.50

Guajillo Aioli

$1.00

Habanero BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Island Jerk Glaze

$1.00

Korean Glaze

$1.00

Lemon Pepper Sauce

$1.00

N'awlins Creole

$1.00

Nashville Hot Sauce

$1.00

Parmesan Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Peruvian Pepper Sauce

$1.00

Pesto Aioli

$1.00

Queso Dip | LG

$4.00

Sassy Sauce

$1.00

Smoky Mop BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Aioli

$1.00

Sriracha Aioli

$1.00

Thai Red Curry

$1.00

Urban Sauce

$1.00

BEER

BTL | Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

$7.00

BTL | Bells Amber Ale

$6.00

BTL | Great Lakes Dortmunder Gold

$7.00

BTL | Modelo

$7.00

BTL | Victory Golden Monkey

$9.00

CAN | 1837 Red Ale, 16 oz.

$9.00

Good Eats Group, in collabortion with Church Street Brewing

CAN | 1837 Red Ale, 4-pack

$32.00

Good Eats Group, in collabortion with Church Street Brewing

CAN | Bud Light

$6.00

CAN | Blue Moon

$8.00

CAN | Brooklyn Lager

$6.00

CAN | Budweiser

$5.00

CAN | Guinness, 16 oz.

$7.00

CAN | Krombacher Pils

$6.00

CAN | Michelob Ultra

$5.00

CAN | Miller High Life. 16 oz.

$6.00

CAN | Pabst Blue Ribbon

$5.00

CAN | Pipeworks Glaucus, 16 oz.

$9.00

CAN | Revolution Anti Hero

$7.00

CAN | Revolution Cross of Gold

$6.00

CAN | Shiner Bock

$6.00

CAN | White Claw Black Cherry, 16 oz.

$8.00

WINE

BTL | DAOU Sauvignon Blanc 2019

$59.00

Impressive aromatics of pineapple, gooseberry, lemongrass and star jasmine anticipate gentler suggestions of key lime pie, citrus zest, tropical rain forest and lychee fruit.

BTL | DAOU Chardonnay 2019

$44.00

BTL | DAOU Cabernet 2018

$52.00

BTL | Meiomi Pinot Noir

$48.00

LIQUOR

C2G | Firewater Margarita

$36.00

C2G | Lemon Pear

$36.00

C2G | Rosemary Lemonade

$36.00

C2G | Whiskey Smash

$36.00

Playoffs/ Super Bowl Package

4# Grilled Jumbo Chicken Wings

$99.00

16oz Charred Wing Bar chef made Buffalo Sauce, choice of house prepared Blue Cheese or Ranch dressing, Fresh cut Carrots & Celery, Additional Sauce Choices 8oz - $8.00 per Sauce, Queso, Guac & Seasoned Chips & Mixed Greens Salad with house made vinaigrette

Nashville Hot Sauce

$8.00

Fire Sauce

$8.00

Chicago BBQ Sauce

$8.00

Habanero BBQ Sauce

$8.00

Smoky Mop BBQ Sauce

$8.00

Sassy Sauce

$8.00

Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce

$8.00

Dry Rub

$8.00

Enfuego Dry Rub

$8.00

N'awlins Creole Sauce

$8.00

Parmesan Garlic Sauce

$8.00

Lemon Pepper Sauce

$8.00

Korean Glaze

$8.00

Thai Red Curry Sauce

$8.00

Island Jerk Sauce

$8.00

Peruvian Pepper Sauce

$8.00

Naked

600 LSD

BTL | Hullabaloo Old Vine Zinfandel

$30.00

Not a flabby or syrupy Zin you’ll find from other producers; this wine has bright fruit and acid.. This wine will continue to age gracefully for the next five to seven years. Enjoy this wine on the patio or with a great burger or steak.

BTL | Ministry of the Vinterior Pinot Noir

$45.00

Napa Valley Russian River, this intriguing Pinot Noir opens with aromas of cherries, orange peel, violets, and fig leaf. The spicy mouth is densely layered with flavors of dried Turkish apricots and vanilla bean, and the finish lingers long with flavors of rich caramel and cloves.

BTL | Parcel 41 Merlot

$40.00

The Parcel 41 Merlot shines ruby red in the glass, with shimmering purple undertones. The nose is dark and alluring, with aromas of black currant, saddle leather, and milk chocolate, with a subtle and delicate floral note. The mouth is soft and substantial, with round, mouth-filling tannins layering smoothly with the densely packed flavors of chocolate-covered cherries, spicy black plum, and smoky espresso. This wine is a crowd pleaser and will pair well with a meal of pan roasted pork chops with thyme and currants, served with bacon-roasted Brussels sprouts and a wild rice pilaf.

BTL | 20 Bench Cab

$40.00

Twenty Bench Cabernet Sauvignon has a ripe black cherry core, twining with blackberry syrup, a subtle minerality, with the smokiness of charred French oak on the nose. The mouth is creamy and dense, with layered of juicy berries, the darkest of dark chocolates, rich espresso, and black pepper. The wine is well-balanced and drinking well in its youth.

Snacks & More

Baby Back Snack

$13.80

Four oak-roasted ribs, smokey mop BBQ

Badass Deviled Eggs

$13.80

Slightly twisted with smoked shrimp, candied bacon + paprika crema

BOWL | Poutine

$9.75

White cheddar cheese curd, beef gravy with a choice for your base... tots or fries

BOWL | Triple Cheesy Mac

$9.75

Cavatappi with our special blend of cheddar, parmesan and smoked gouda.

Caprese Stacker

$10.35

Beefsteak tomato, green tomatillo, fresh mozzarella, basil + balsamic glaze.

Charred Bar Salad

$16.10

100% USDA Prime Beef patty, mixed greens, avocado, red peppers, charred onion, cucumbers.

Classic Cobb Salad

$16.10

Grilled chicken, peppered bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese crumble, red onions, sliced egg, avocado, and shredded carrots.

Crispy Onions

$4.60

Thin-cut onions fried to crispy perfection.

French Fries

$4.03

Fried Chicken Ceasar Salad

$16.10

Classic caesar with sliced fried chicken.

Mixed Greens Salad

$5.75

5 part mesclun mix + romaine.

Our Famous Fried Pickles

$9.20

Pickle spears sliced the "long way", fried to perfection and serve with our house made urban sauce.

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$5.75

Queso-Guac-Chips

$10.35

Housemade guac + spicy tortilla chips.

Roasted Cauliflower

$8.05

EVOO, roasted garlic, parmesan + lemon.

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.60

Tater Tots

$4.60

Tobacco Onions

$4.60

Crispy, thin-cut fried onions, seasoned with our BBQ spice rub.

Tres Tacos

$13.80

Smoked pork, chicken tinga, or spicy shrimp.

Grilled Wings

Loved Bayou. Grilled and tossed in our cajun spice rub. Served with honey creole mustard.

WINGS | Buffalo

$18.95

Classic & Crave-able. Grilled and tossed in our own buffalo sauce.

WINGS | Carolina BBQ

$18.95

Strike Gold. Grilled and tossed in our southern mustard bbq Sauce, served with chopped house pickles.

WINGS | Chicago BBQ

$18.95

Sweet Home BBQ. Grilled and tossed in classic Chicago BBQ.

WINGS | Diablo

$18.95

If You Dare. Grilled and tossed in roasted habanero, aged lava, dragon fire and the heat of 1,000 suns.

WINGS | Dry Rub

$18.95

Grilled and tossed in house curated dry rub spices.

WINGS | Fire

$18.95

Grilled and tossed, en fuego dry rub, pickled fresnos, cilantro + guajillo aioli.

WINGS | Habanero BBQ

$18.95

Smokin' Hot BBQ. Grilled and tossed in fiery habanero BBQ.

WINGS | Island Jerk

$18.95

Don't Miss The Boat. Grilled and tossed in jerk glaze, jerk spices, and charred pineapple salsa.

WINGS | Korean Glaze

$18.95

Glazed Goodness. Grilled and tossed in ginger tamari glaze, fried garlic and shallots, and toasted sesame seeds.

WINGS | Lemon Pepper

$18.95

Tart & Zesty. Grilled and tossed in a classic lemon pepper spice recipe.

WINGS | N'awlins Creole

$18.95

WINGS | Nashville Hot

$18.95

Hot Stuff Baby. Grilled and tossed in cayenne hot sauce. Served with chopped house pickles and blue cheese dip.

WINGS | Parmesan Garlic

$18.95

The Big Cheese. Grilled and tossed with parmesan, roasted garlic and parsley.

WINGS | Peruvian Pepper

$18.95

The Smoky South American. Grilled and tossed in smoky citrus aji panca pepper sauce. Served with fresnos and pickled red onions.

WINGS | Sassy

$18.95

Our Signature Wing. Grilled and tossed in spicy chili-ginger glaze served with sriracha aioli.

WINGS | Smokey Mop BBQ

$18.95

Sticky Sweet BBQ. Grilled and tossed in smokey honey mop BBQ.

WINGS | Streakin' Naked

$18.95

Go Buck Naked. Grilled and tossed in... nothing.

WINGS | Thai Red Curry

$18.95

Curry Fury. Grilled and tossed in coconut red curry sauce, topped with chopped peanuts, scallion, cilantro and grilled lime.

Just For Kids

Burger Buddies

$8.05

Crispy Chicken Fingers

$8.05

Grilled Cheese

$8.05

Kid Mac & Cheese

$8.05

Shakes & Bevs

SHAKE | Birthday Cake

$9.20

Hand-Spun & Delicious.

SHAKE | Chocolate 3-Way

$9.20

Hand-Spun & Delicious.

SHAKE | Oreo Blitz

$9.20

Hand-Spun & Delicious.

SHAKE | Strawberry Shortcake

$9.20

Hand-Spun & Delicious.

SHAKE | Vanilla

$9.20

Hand-Spun & Delicious.

CAN | Coke

$3.16

CAN | Diet Coke

$3.16

CAN | Sprite

$3.16

CAN | Gingerale

$3.16

Utensils

FORK

$0.25

KNIFE

$0.25

SPOON

$0.25

STRAW

$0.25

NAPKIN

$0.25

WET NAP

$0.25

CHICAGO TRIBUNE TAKEOUT NIGHT

CHICAGO TRIBUNE TAKEOUT NIGHT $63.00 FOR 2 GUESTS TO ENJOY Queso-Guac-Chips Snack 2 orders of Wings: - Buffalo - Sassy 1 of each style, or 2 of 1 style OUR VERY OWN 1837 RED ALE - 2 Tall Boys

Readers' Choice Awards Package for 2

$63.00

CHICAGO TRIBUNE TAKEOUT NIGHT $63.00 FOR 2 GUESTS TO ENJOY Queso-Guac-Chips Snack 2 orders of Wings: - Buffalo - Sassy 1 of each style, or 2 of 1 style OUR VERY OWN 1837 RED ALE - 2 Tall Boys

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Grilled Jumbo Wings By The Pound. 18 Badass Flavors. By Good Eats Group/Burger Bar Chicago.

