- Home
- /
- Chicago
- /
- South Loop
- /
- CHARRED | Wing Bar
CHARRED | Wing Bar
No reviews yet
1150 S Michigan Ave. @ Burger Bar Chicago
CHICAGO, IL 60605
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
CHICAGO TRIBUNE
SNACKS & MORE
Badass Deviled Eggs
Slightly twisted with smoked shrimp, candied bacon + paprika crema
Baby Back Snack
Four oak-roasted ribs, smoky mop BBQ
Our Famous Fried Pickles
Urban Sauce
Queso-Guac-Chips
Housemade spicy tortilla chips
Roasted Cauliflower
EVOO, roasted garlic, parmesan + lemon
Tres Tacos
Smoked pork, chicken tinga or spicy shrimp
Burger Bar Salad
100% USDA Prime Beef patty, mixed greens, avocado, red peppers, charred onion, cucumbers
Fried Chicken Caesar
Classic Caesar with sliced Fried Chicken
Classic Cobb
Grilled chicken, peppered bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese, red onions, sliced egg, avocado
Caprese Stacker
Beefsteak tomato, green tomatillo, fresh mozzarella, basil + balsamic glaze
Mixed Greens Salad
BOWL | Triple Cheesy Mac
Cavatappi with our special cheddar, parmesan & smoked gouda blend
BOWL | Poutine
White cheddar cheese curd, beef gravy + Base: choose from fries, tots & more.
Parmesan Truffle Fries
French Fries
Tater Tots
Crispy Onions
Crispy thin-cut onions
Tobacco Onions
Crispy, thin-cut fried onions seasoned with our BBQ spice rub.
Sweet Potato Fries
Housemade Chips
GRILLED WINGS
WINGS | Buffalo
Classic & Crave-able. Grilled and tossed in our own Buffalo sauce. Served with celery blue cheese dip.
WINGS | Carolina BBQ
Strike Gold. Grilled and tossed in our southern mustard (Carolina gold) BBQ sauce, served with chopped house pickles.
WINGS | Chicago BBQ
Sweet Home BBQ. Grilled and tossed in classic Chicago BBQ. Served with house made buttermilk ranch.
WINGS | Diablo
If You Dare. Grilled and tossed in roasted habanero, aged lava, dragon fire and the heat of 1,000 suns.
WINGS | Dry Rub
Grilled and tossed in house curated dry rub spices. Served with habanero BBQ + buttermilk ranch
WINGS | Fire
Grilled and tossed, en fuego dry rub, pickled fresnos, cilantro + guajillo aioli
WINGS | Habanero BBQ
Smokin' Hot BBQ. Grilled and tossed in fiery habanero BBQ. Served with house buttermilk ranch.
WINGS | Island Jerk
Don't Miss The Boat. Grilled and tossed in jerk glaze, jerk spices, and charred pineapple salsa.
WINGS | Korean Glaze
Glazed Goodness. Grilled and tossed in ginger tamari glaze, fried garlic and shallots, and toasted sesame seeds.
WINGS | Lemon Pepper
Tart & Zesty. Grilled and tossed in a classic lemon pepper spice recipe.
WINGS | N'awlins Creole
Loved Bayou. Grilled and tossed in our cajun spice rub. Served with honey creole mustard.
WINGS | Nashville Hot
Hot Stuff Baby. Grilled and tossed in cayenne hot sauce. Served with chopped house pickles and blue cheese dip.
WINGS | Sassy
Our Signature Wing. Grilled and tossed in spicy chili-ginger glaze served with sriracha aioli.
WINGS | Parmesan Garlic
The Big Cheese. Grilled and tossed with parmesan, roasted garlic and parsley.
WINGS | Peruvian Pepper
The Smoky South American. Grilled and tossed in smoky citrus aji panca pepper sauce. Served with fresnos and pickled red onions.
WINGS | Smokey Mop BBQ
Sticky Sweet BBQ. Grilled and tossed in smokey honey mop BBQ. Served with buttermilk ranch
WINGS | Streakin' Naked
Go Buck Naked. Grilled and tossed in... nothing. Served with house buttermilk ranch and Chicago BBQ sauce.
WINGS | Thai Red Curry
Cury Fury. Grilled and tossed in coconut red curry sauce, topped with chopped peanuts, scallion, cilantro and grilled lime.
JUST FOR KIDS
SHAKES & BEVS
SAUCES
Blue Cheese Crumble | LG
Blue Cheese Dressing
Blue Cheese Dressing | LG
Buffalo Sauce
Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Buttermilk Ranch Dressing | LG
Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce
Celery Blue Cheese Dressing | LG
Chicago BBQ Sauce
Chili Lime Crema
Chipotle Aioli
Creole Remoulade
Diablo Sauce
Guacamole | LG
Guajillo Aioli
Habanero BBQ Sauce
Island Jerk Glaze
Korean Glaze
Lemon Pepper Sauce
N'awlins Creole
Nashville Hot Sauce
Parmesan Garlic Sauce
Peruvian Pepper Sauce
Pesto Aioli
Queso Dip | LG
Sassy Sauce
Smoky Mop BBQ Sauce
Spicy Aioli
Sriracha Aioli
Thai Red Curry
Urban Sauce
BEER
BTL | Angry Orchard Crisp Apple
BTL | Bells Amber Ale
BTL | Great Lakes Dortmunder Gold
BTL | Modelo
BTL | Victory Golden Monkey
CAN | 1837 Red Ale, 16 oz.
Good Eats Group, in collabortion with Church Street Brewing
CAN | 1837 Red Ale, 4-pack
Good Eats Group, in collabortion with Church Street Brewing
CAN | Bud Light
CAN | Blue Moon
CAN | Brooklyn Lager
CAN | Budweiser
CAN | Guinness, 16 oz.
CAN | Krombacher Pils
CAN | Michelob Ultra
CAN | Miller High Life. 16 oz.
CAN | Pabst Blue Ribbon
CAN | Pipeworks Glaucus, 16 oz.
CAN | Revolution Anti Hero
CAN | Revolution Cross of Gold
CAN | Shiner Bock
CAN | White Claw Black Cherry, 16 oz.
WINE
BTL | DAOU Sauvignon Blanc 2019
Impressive aromatics of pineapple, gooseberry, lemongrass and star jasmine anticipate gentler suggestions of key lime pie, citrus zest, tropical rain forest and lychee fruit.
BTL | DAOU Chardonnay 2019
BTL | DAOU Cabernet 2018
BTL | Meiomi Pinot Noir
LIQUOR
Playoffs/ Super Bowl Package
4# Grilled Jumbo Chicken Wings
16oz Charred Wing Bar chef made Buffalo Sauce, choice of house prepared Blue Cheese or Ranch dressing, Fresh cut Carrots & Celery, Additional Sauce Choices 8oz - $8.00 per Sauce, Queso, Guac & Seasoned Chips & Mixed Greens Salad with house made vinaigrette
Nashville Hot Sauce
Fire Sauce
Chicago BBQ Sauce
Habanero BBQ Sauce
Smoky Mop BBQ Sauce
Sassy Sauce
Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce
Dry Rub
Enfuego Dry Rub
N'awlins Creole Sauce
Parmesan Garlic Sauce
Lemon Pepper Sauce
Korean Glaze
Thai Red Curry Sauce
Island Jerk Sauce
Peruvian Pepper Sauce
Naked
600 LSD
BTL | Hullabaloo Old Vine Zinfandel
Not a flabby or syrupy Zin you’ll find from other producers; this wine has bright fruit and acid.. This wine will continue to age gracefully for the next five to seven years. Enjoy this wine on the patio or with a great burger or steak.
BTL | Ministry of the Vinterior Pinot Noir
Napa Valley Russian River, this intriguing Pinot Noir opens with aromas of cherries, orange peel, violets, and fig leaf. The spicy mouth is densely layered with flavors of dried Turkish apricots and vanilla bean, and the finish lingers long with flavors of rich caramel and cloves.
BTL | Parcel 41 Merlot
The Parcel 41 Merlot shines ruby red in the glass, with shimmering purple undertones. The nose is dark and alluring, with aromas of black currant, saddle leather, and milk chocolate, with a subtle and delicate floral note. The mouth is soft and substantial, with round, mouth-filling tannins layering smoothly with the densely packed flavors of chocolate-covered cherries, spicy black plum, and smoky espresso. This wine is a crowd pleaser and will pair well with a meal of pan roasted pork chops with thyme and currants, served with bacon-roasted Brussels sprouts and a wild rice pilaf.
BTL | 20 Bench Cab
Twenty Bench Cabernet Sauvignon has a ripe black cherry core, twining with blackberry syrup, a subtle minerality, with the smokiness of charred French oak on the nose. The mouth is creamy and dense, with layered of juicy berries, the darkest of dark chocolates, rich espresso, and black pepper. The wine is well-balanced and drinking well in its youth.
Snacks & More
Baby Back Snack
Four oak-roasted ribs, smokey mop BBQ
Badass Deviled Eggs
Slightly twisted with smoked shrimp, candied bacon + paprika crema
BOWL | Poutine
White cheddar cheese curd, beef gravy with a choice for your base... tots or fries
BOWL | Triple Cheesy Mac
Cavatappi with our special blend of cheddar, parmesan and smoked gouda.
Caprese Stacker
Beefsteak tomato, green tomatillo, fresh mozzarella, basil + balsamic glaze.
Charred Bar Salad
100% USDA Prime Beef patty, mixed greens, avocado, red peppers, charred onion, cucumbers.
Classic Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, peppered bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese crumble, red onions, sliced egg, avocado, and shredded carrots.
Crispy Onions
Thin-cut onions fried to crispy perfection.
French Fries
Fried Chicken Ceasar Salad
Classic caesar with sliced fried chicken.
Mixed Greens Salad
5 part mesclun mix + romaine.
Our Famous Fried Pickles
Pickle spears sliced the "long way", fried to perfection and serve with our house made urban sauce.
Parmesan Truffle Fries
Queso-Guac-Chips
Housemade guac + spicy tortilla chips.
Roasted Cauliflower
EVOO, roasted garlic, parmesan + lemon.
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
Tobacco Onions
Crispy, thin-cut fried onions, seasoned with our BBQ spice rub.
Tres Tacos
Smoked pork, chicken tinga, or spicy shrimp.
Grilled Wings
WINGS | Buffalo
Classic & Crave-able. Grilled and tossed in our own buffalo sauce.
WINGS | Carolina BBQ
Strike Gold. Grilled and tossed in our southern mustard bbq Sauce, served with chopped house pickles.
WINGS | Chicago BBQ
Sweet Home BBQ. Grilled and tossed in classic Chicago BBQ.
WINGS | Diablo
If You Dare. Grilled and tossed in roasted habanero, aged lava, dragon fire and the heat of 1,000 suns.
WINGS | Dry Rub
Grilled and tossed in house curated dry rub spices.
WINGS | Fire
Grilled and tossed, en fuego dry rub, pickled fresnos, cilantro + guajillo aioli.
WINGS | Habanero BBQ
Smokin' Hot BBQ. Grilled and tossed in fiery habanero BBQ.
WINGS | Island Jerk
Don't Miss The Boat. Grilled and tossed in jerk glaze, jerk spices, and charred pineapple salsa.
WINGS | Korean Glaze
Glazed Goodness. Grilled and tossed in ginger tamari glaze, fried garlic and shallots, and toasted sesame seeds.
WINGS | Lemon Pepper
Tart & Zesty. Grilled and tossed in a classic lemon pepper spice recipe.
WINGS | N'awlins Creole
WINGS | Nashville Hot
Hot Stuff Baby. Grilled and tossed in cayenne hot sauce. Served with chopped house pickles and blue cheese dip.
WINGS | Parmesan Garlic
The Big Cheese. Grilled and tossed with parmesan, roasted garlic and parsley.
WINGS | Peruvian Pepper
The Smoky South American. Grilled and tossed in smoky citrus aji panca pepper sauce. Served with fresnos and pickled red onions.
WINGS | Sassy
Our Signature Wing. Grilled and tossed in spicy chili-ginger glaze served with sriracha aioli.
WINGS | Smokey Mop BBQ
Sticky Sweet BBQ. Grilled and tossed in smokey honey mop BBQ.
WINGS | Streakin' Naked
Go Buck Naked. Grilled and tossed in... nothing.
WINGS | Thai Red Curry
Curry Fury. Grilled and tossed in coconut red curry sauce, topped with chopped peanuts, scallion, cilantro and grilled lime.
Shakes & Bevs
SHAKE | Birthday Cake
Hand-Spun & Delicious.
SHAKE | Chocolate 3-Way
Hand-Spun & Delicious.
SHAKE | Oreo Blitz
Hand-Spun & Delicious.
SHAKE | Strawberry Shortcake
Hand-Spun & Delicious.
SHAKE | Vanilla
Hand-Spun & Delicious.
CAN | Coke
CAN | Diet Coke
CAN | Sprite
CAN | Gingerale
CHICAGO TRIBUNE TAKEOUT NIGHT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Grilled Jumbo Wings By The Pound. 18 Badass Flavors. By Good Eats Group/Burger Bar Chicago.
1150 S Michigan Ave. @ Burger Bar Chicago, CHICAGO, IL 60605