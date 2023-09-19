KAMA
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
CONTEMPORARY INDIAN AND INDIAN-INSPIRED AMERICANA
Location
1560 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Revel Room - 1566 N Milwaukee Ave
No Reviews
1566 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurant
Lone Owl Pub *(new) - 1547 North Milwaukee Avenue
No Reviews
1547 North Milwaukee Avenue Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurant
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 07 - Stan's Donuts Damen
4.2 • 1,466
1560 N Damen Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurant