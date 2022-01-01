Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chop suey in
Chicago
/
Chicago
/
Chop Suey
Chicago restaurants that serve chop suey
Manny's Cafeteria & Deli
1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago
No reviews yet
Chop Suey
$16.95
Braised beef with bean sprouts in a housemade soy sauce.
More about Manny's Cafeteria & Deli
Furama Restaurant
4936 N Broadway St., Chicago
No reviews yet
Chicken Chop Suey 雞雜碎
$11.25
Vegetable Chop Suey 瓜菜雜碎
$10.80
More about Furama Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago
Cobb Salad
Vietnamese Coffee
Prime Ribs
Garden Salad
Steak Frites
Curry
Wonton Soup
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore
Lakeview
Avg 4.4
(98 restaurants)
Near North Side
Avg 4.4
(97 restaurants)
The Loop
Avg 4.2
(82 restaurants)
Lincoln Park
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Near West Side
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
West Town
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
West Loop
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Logan Square
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Wicker Park
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
More near Chicago to explore
Berwyn
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Oak Park
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Cicero
No reviews yet
Forest Park
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Brookfield
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Burbank
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Lyons
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston