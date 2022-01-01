Tofu salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve tofu salad
More about Hom Mali
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Hom Mali
417 W North ave, chicago
|Tofu Salad
|$10.00
|Tofu Salad
|$11.50
More about Ramen Wasabi
TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Wasabi
2101 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Baby Kale and Tofu Salad
|$9.00
organic baby kale, baked organic tofu, red onion, heirloom tomato, sesame dressing, sesame
More about Rice and Noodles
Rice and Noodles
2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago
|Tofu Salad
|$7.20
Tofu mixed with onion, carrot, lettuce, & lime dressing
More about Vegan Plate
NOODLES
Vegan Plate
1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago
|Crispy Tofu Salad
|$12.95
Crispy tofu, carrot, red onion, green onion, cilantro and cashew nut in spicy lime sauce.
More about Ramen Takeya
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Takeya
819 W Fulton Market, Chicago
|Baby Kale & Tofu Salad
|$10.00
Spring mix greens, baby heirloom
tomato, radish, red onion, carrot
and sesame ponzu dressing