Tofu salad in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve tofu salad

Hom Mali image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Hom Mali

417 W North ave, chicago

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)
Takeout
Tofu Salad$10.00
Tofu Salad$11.50
More about Hom Mali
Ramen Wasabi image

TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Wasabi

2101 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (2039 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baby Kale and Tofu Salad$9.00
organic baby kale, baked organic tofu, red onion, heirloom tomato, sesame dressing, sesame
More about Ramen Wasabi
Item pic

 

Rice and Noodles

2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tofu Salad$7.20
Tofu mixed with onion, carrot, lettuce, & lime dressing
More about Rice and Noodles
Vegan Plate image

NOODLES

Vegan Plate

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Tofu Salad$12.95
Crispy tofu, carrot, red onion, green onion, cilantro and cashew nut in spicy lime sauce.
More about Vegan Plate
Ramen Takeya image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Takeya

819 W Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (782 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baby Kale & Tofu Salad$10.00
Spring mix greens, baby heirloom
tomato, radish, red onion, carrot
and sesame ponzu dressing
More about Ramen Takeya
Consumer pic

 

Pho No.1 Brewing Co.

7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
38. Grilled Tofu Vermicelli Noodle Salad$12.50
with egg roll, veggie, peanut, sweet and sour fish sauce
More about Pho No.1 Brewing Co.

