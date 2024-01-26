Handlebar Chicago
2311 W North Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
Brunch
Breakfast
- Chimichanga$14.25
Scrambled eggs, queso, flour tortilla, peppers, black beans, rice, guajillo sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole
- Huevos Diablos$12.75
Fried eggs, jack cheese, hand pressed corn tostadas, chipotle sauce, black beans, brown rice. Add avocado $3 or fried avocado $4
- Country Fried Portobella$14.00
Fried egg, seitan sausage gravy, mashed potatoes, collard greens
- Full Biscuits & Gravy$10.25
Whole wheat biscuits, seitan sausage gravy. Add two eggs $4 or blackened tofu $3
- French Toast$10.25
Wisconsin maple syrup, powdered sugar, seasonal fruit. One slice french toast $5
- Vegan Chimichanga$14.25
Seitan chorizo, tofu with vegan cashew queso, flour tortilla, peppers, black beans, rice, guajillo sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole
- Vegan Diablos$12.75
Seitan chorizo, tofu, hand pressed corn tostadas, chipotle sauce, black beans, brown rice
- Vegan Country Fried Portobella$14.00
Blackened tofu with seitan sausage gravy, mashed potatoes, collard greens
- Half Biscuits & Gravy$6.25
Whole wheat biscuits, seitan sausage gravy. Add two eggs $4 or blackened tofu $3
- (1) Slice French Toast$5.25
Wisconsin maple syrup, powdered sugar, seasonal fruit. One slice french toast $5
- Breakfast Burrito$13.25
Eggs, jack cheese, potato, avocado, cilantro, spinach, salsa verde, black beans. Add seitan chorizo $2.5
- Roasted Mushroom Omelet$12.75
Mushrooms, Wisconsin aged cheddar, scallions, breakfast potatoes, multigrain or sourdough toast
- Egg & Sausage Sandwich$13.00
Scrambled eggs, seitan sausage, Wisconsin aged cheddar, sourdough, side of breakfast potatoes. Add avocado $3 or fried avocado $4
- Eggs, Potatoes and Toast$10.75
Two eggs any style, breakfast potatoes, multigrain or sourdough toast
- Brunch Chili Mac Attack$15.25
Smoked gouda mac, veggie chili, aged cheddar, sour cream, pickled jalapeños, pico, tortilla crisps. Add two eggs $4
- Vegan Breakfast Burrito$13.25
Seitan chorizo, peppers, onions, potato, avocado, cilantro, spinach, salsa verde, black beans
- Handlebar Omelet$12.75
Smoked gouda, walnuts, pears, breakfast potatoes, multigrain or sourdough toast
- Handlemuffin$12.50
Hashbrown patty, organic fried egg and provolone or blackened tofu and vegan cheese, caramelized onion, sriracha hollandaise, and a side of breakfast potatoes
- Pepita Scramble$13.25
Scrambled eggs or tofu, sweet potatoes, red peppers, kale, poblanos, pumpkin seed pesto, crispy onions, breakfast potatoes, multigrain or sourdough toast
Brunch Specials
Breakfast Sides
GF Brunch
- GF Diablos$12.75
Fried eggs and jack cheese or tofu, hand-pressed corn tostadas, chipotle sauce, black beans, brown rice. Add avocado $3
- GF Handlebar Omelet$12.75
Smoked gouda, walnuts, pears, side of breakfast potatoes, corn tortillas
- GF Roasted Mushroom Omelet$12.75
Mushrooms, Wisconsin aged cheddar, scallions, side of breakfast potatoes, corn tortillas
- GF Pepita Scramble$13.25
Choose a style: eggs or tofu, sweet potatoes, red peppers, kale, poblanos, pumpkin seed pesto, breakfast potatoes, corn tortillas
- GF Eggs, Potatoes & Tortillas$10.75
Two eggs any style, breakfast potatoes, corn tortillas
Food
All Day Specials!
- The Roadhouse$16.00
Our ultimate 'burger' - house made veggie patty topped with pickled jalapeno, sweet bbq sauce, cheddar OR vegan cheddar, arugula, tomato, onion ring & vegan garlic aioli. Served with a side of cajun fries. YUM!
- Samosas$10.75
three house-made whole wheat pastries filled with potatoes, peas & carrots served with our from scratch tamarind & spicy coconut milk cilantro chutneys - always vegan!
Appetizers
- Fried Pickles$9.25
Cornmeal breaded dill pickles, house-made vegan ranch
- Cauliflower Wingz$13.25
Available all day. Chile and garlic spiced panko breaded cauliflower, vegan ranch and wing dipping sauces, carrots and celery. Vegan!
- Black Bean Tostadas$10.25
Hand pressed tostadas, salsa verde, onion, cilantro, guacamole, jack cheese or vegan cashew queso
- Nachos$14.25
Black beans, seitan chorizo, pico de gallo, guacamole, queso, or vegan cashew queso
- Chili Cheese Fries$10.25
Ancho-spiced veggie chili, jack cheese or vegan cashew queso
- Chips & Guacamole$9.25
Avocado, serrano, lime, pico de gallo, tortilla chips
Salads
- Handlebar Salad$12.25
Arugula, pears, walnuts, Parmesan, champagne honey-mustard vinaigrette
- Everything Green Salad$14.00
Spinach, baby green beans, cucumber, avocado, edamame, pistachios, green goddess or vegan ranch dressing
- Wilted Kale Salad$12.25
Pepitas, quinoa, avocado, cumin-citrus vinaigrette
- Fried 'Chicken' Salad$13.50
romaine, baby tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, fried 'chicken' seitan & house-made vegan ranch
Entrees
- Fried Avocado Tacos$14.25
Cabbage slaw, tomatoes, refried beans, house-made ranch, flour tortillas, brown rice, salsa verde. Vegan
- Black Bean Maduro$13.25
Sweet plantains, brown rice, cheese, pico, black beans, spicy chipotle sauce
- Sambal Tofu$15.25
Spicy garlic chili sauce, kale, broccoli, collards, mushrooms, edamame, peanut sauce, brown rice. Vegan
- Chili Mac Attack$15.25
Smoked gouda mac, veggie chili, aged cheddar, sour cream, pickled jalapeños, pico, tortilla crisps
- Vegan Chili Mac Attack$15.25
Vegan dream mac, veggie chili, cashew queso, pickled jalapenos, pico and tortilla crisps
Sandwiches
- Nashville Hot Fried "Chicken"$14.25
Hen of the woods mushrooms, bread and butter pickles, hot sauce, slaw, ranch, brioche bun. Vegan
- Fried Avocado Grilled Cheese$14.25
Sauteed mushrooms, onions and spinach, tomato, breaded avocado, munster or vegan soy cheese, sourdough
- Fried 'Chicken' Patty Melt$15.25
Fried mushroom chicken, caramelized onions, tomato and provolone on sourdough, with chipotle aioli dipping sauce and choice of side. Vegan provolone available!
- Grilled Cheese$10.25
Munster or vegan soy cheese, tomato, multigrain
- Green Meanie$13.25
Avocado, herbed goat cheese, spinach, tomato, agave-mustard spread, multigrain
- Buffalo 'Chicken' Wrap$14.25
Fried chicken seitan, wing sauce, romaine, onion, tomato, vegan ranch, flour tortilla. Vegan
- Sloppy Joe$13.25
Carne de soya, tangy BBQ sauce, creamy cabbage slaw, brioche bun. Vegan
Fish
- Seared Tuna Steak Sandwich$17.25
Medium rare tuna, arugula, tomato, roasted garlic aioli, multigrain, choice of side
- Seared Tuna Tacos$17.25
Medium rare tuna steak, cabbage slaw, avocado, salsa verde, chili, brown rice
- Grilled Catfish Tacos$17.25
Catfish, jack cheese, cabbage slaw, avocado, salsa verde, chili, brown rice
- Blackened Catfish$17.25
Tarragon tartar sauce, choice of two sides
Sides
- Freshly Cut French Fries$4.00
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes$4.00
- Collard Greens$4.00
- Organic Black Beans$4.00
- Chili$4.00+
- Sesame Broccoli$4.00
- Mixed Greens$4.00
- Smoked Gouda Mac$6.00
- Fried Plantains$6.00
- Guajillo Vegetable Soup$4.00+
vegan
- Dairy Queso Fries$6.00
- Vegan Cashew Queso Fries$6.00
- Vegan Dream Mac$6.00
- Beans & Rice$4.00
- Mash & Gravy$6.00
- Family Size Mac and Cheese$20.00
Desserts
- Pie, Pie My Darling Funfetti Cake$10.25Out of stock
3 layers of sprinkle cake with vanilla sprinkle frosting & covered in rainbow sprinkles. Vegan
- Vegan Coconut Cheese Cake$10.25
house-made vegan treat with gluten free cashew crust topped with coconut flakes.
- Piña Colada Fried Pies$9.25
House-made pastry filled pineapple and coconut, fried and drizzled with powdered sugar glaze. Vegan.
- Oatmeal Cream Pie$8.25
House-baked oatmeal cookies filled with vegan sweet cream
- Chocolate Cake$9.25
Not vegan. Decadent chocolate layer cake from our friends at bake!
- Vegan Chocolate Cake$9.25
Our friends at bake now have a vegan version of their chocolate cake. Three layers of fudgy deliciousness with chocolate icing and rainbow sprinkles! Yum
Extras!
- Add Avocado$3.00
- Add Fried Avocado$4.50
- Add Guac 4 oz$4.50
- Agave Mustard 2 oz$0.25
- BBQ$0.75+
- Bread$1.50
- Chipotle Aioli 2 oz$1.50
- Chipotle Sauce 6 oz$1.50
- Corn Tortillas$1.25
- Extra Pickle Spear$0.25
- Garlic Aioli 2 oz$1.50
- Gravy 6 oz$3.00
- Mayo Regular 2 oz$0.50
- Nashville Sauce 2 oz$1.50
- Peanut Sauce 2 oz$1.50
- Pickled Jalapeno$1.50
- Pico$1.00+
- Queso$2.00+
- Vegan Ranch$1.50+
- Remoulade 2 oz$1.00
- Side Chips$1.50
- Sour Cream 2 oz$0.50
- Veganaise 2 oz$1.00
- Verde$0.75+
- Wing Sauce$1.00+
Gluten Free Menu
- GF Black Bean Tostadas$10.25
Hand-pressed tostadas, salsa verde, jack cheese, onion, cilantro, guacamole --(gluten and gluten free fried menu items are prepared in the same fryer)
- GF Guacamole & Chips$9.25
(gluten and gluten free fried menu items are prepared in the same fryer)
- GF Handlebar$12.25
Arugula, pears, walnuts, Parmesan, balsamic vinaigrette
- GF Everything Green$14.00
Spinach, baby green beans, cucumber, avocado, edamame, sprouts, green goddess or vegan ranch dressing
- GF Black Bean Maduro$13.25
Sweet plantains, brown rice, jack cheese, pico, black beans, spicy chipotle-tomato sauce. Add avocado $3 --*(gluten and gluten free fried menu items are prepared in the same fryer)
- GF Gluten Free Avocado Tacos$14.25
Cabbage slaw, tomatoes, refried beans, house-made ranch, corn tortillas, rice, salsa verde
- GF Seared Tuna Tacos$17.25
Medium rare tuna, cabbage slaw, avocado, corn tortilla, salsa verde, black beans, brown rice
- GF Grilled Catfish Tacos$17.25
Catfish, cabbage slaw, avocado, corn tortillas, salsa verde, black beans, brown rice
- GF Blackened Catfish$17.25
Tarragon tartar sauce, choice of two sides, upgrade to premium side $2
- GF Collard Greens$4.00
- GF Freshly-Cut French Fries$4.00
*(gluten and gluten free fried menu items are prepared in the same fryer)
- GF Garlic Mashed Potatoes$4.00
- GF Organic Brown Rice$4.00
- GF Steamed Broccoli$4.00
- GF Black Beans$4.00
- GF Mixed Greens$4.00
- GF Fried Plantains$6.00
*(gluten and gluten free fried menu items are prepared in the same fryer)
- GF Queso Fries$6.00
*(gluten and gluten free fried menu items are prepared in the same fryer)
Tofu & Seitan A la Carte
To Go Beverages
Booze To Go
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
2311 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60647