Mexican & Tex-Mex

Barbaro Taqueria

129 Reviews

$$

2525 West North Ave

Chicago, IL 60647

Order Again

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Esquites

$9.00

Guacamole

$9.00

Las Botanitas

$15.00

Barbaro Beans

$5.00+

Nachos

$12.00+

Tacos

2 Asada Tacos

$10.00

2 Pastor Tacos

$9.00

2 Barbacoa Tacos

$9.00

2 Campechanos Tacos

$9.00

2 Rajas Poblanos Tacos

$9.00

2 Mushroom Tacos

$9.00

2 Pescado Tacos

$10.00

2 Shrimp Tacos

$10.00

2 Tacos De Cabeza

$9.00Out of stock

2 Chicken Tinga

$9.00

2 Pancita Tacos

$9.00

2 Cochinita Pibil Tacos

$9.00

Tortas

Asada Torta

$13.00

Campenchano Torta

$12.00

Milaneza de Pollo Torta

$12.00

Pastor Torta

$12.00

Rajas Poblano Torta

$11.00

Torta Ahogada

$13.00Out of stock

Entrées

Carne Asada Plate

$30.00

Enchiladas Mole

$13.00

Enchiladas Rojas

$13.00

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.00

Burritos

Burrito Asada

$15.00

Burrito Pastor

$14.00

Burrito Tinga

$14.00

Burrito Rajas Poblanas

$11.00

Burrito Campechano

$14.00

Xtras

2 Quesadillas

$7.00+

Escabeche

$4.00

Xtra Chips

$1.00

Avocado slice

$1.00

Chile Torreado

$1.00

Extra egg

$3.00

Cebollitas

$2.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Specials

Langostino A La Diabla (A)

$15.00

Langostino A La Diabla (D)

$30.00

Costra

$10.00

2 Mole Quesadillas

$9.00

Panucho

$12.00

Cesar Salad

$14.00

Asada Gordita

$7.00

Chorizo Gordita

$7.00

Rajas Y Queso Gordita

$7.00

Tuna Tostada

$10.00

Frijol Y Queso Gordita

$7.00

Queso Fundido

$14.00+

Dessert

Coco Tres Leches Cake

$8.00

Oreo Tres Leches

$8.00

Choco-Flan

$7.00Out of stock

N/A Beverage

Topochico

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Agua Fresca

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Cranberry

$3.00

Virgin Piña Colada

$8.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Virgin Paloma

$8.00

Virgin Margarita

$8.00

Coffee

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Michelada

Michelada Modelo

$9.00

Michelada Negra Modelo

$9.00

Michelada Pacifico

$9.00

Michelada CF

$9.00

Michelada Tecate

$9.00

Brunch

Mimosa

$8.00

Bottomless Mimosas

$20.00

BOTTOMLESS Mimosa Refill

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Specials

Tecate & Tequila

$8.00

Negroni Week

$12.00

Wine

Viña Borgia Garnacha

$10.00

Viña Borgia Garnacha BTL

$35.00

Chêne Bleu Rose Glass

$11.00Out of stock

Chêne Bleu Rose BTL

$35.00Out of stock

Grüner Veltliner White

$8.00

Grüner Veltliner White BTL

$25.00

Nobilo Sauv Blanc Glass

$10.00

Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$35.00

Dibon Brut Cava Glass

$10.00

Dibon Brut Cava BTL

$35.00

Naken Orange

$8.00

Naken Orange BTL

$25.00

Back to Back Pet Nat Champs- Illinois Sparkling Co.

$12.00

Mother Block White Blend - Australia

$10.00

HAPPY HOUR

HH Tecate & Tequila

$6.00

HH Modelo & Tequila

$6.00

Curious Rose

$8.00

Naken Orange Glass

$6.00

HH Barbaro Margarita

$10.00

HH Barbaro Paloma

$10.00

Grüner Veltliner

$6.00

Cafe Barbaro

Cafe De Olla

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cortado

$5.00+

Cappucino

$5.00+

Barbaro Mocha

$6.00+

Hot Chocolate (Chocolatito)

$5.00

Americano

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Hot Tea

$2.50+
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2525 West North Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Directions

