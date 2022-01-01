Logan Square Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Logan Square
Barbaro Taqueria
2525 West North Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|2 Rajas Poblanos Tacos
|$8.00
|2 Mushroom
|$7.00
|2 Campechanos Tacos
|$8.00
Taqueria Chingón
2234 North Western Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Pork Cheek Cochinita
|$5.00
Yucatan Style BBQ Pork, Pickled Red Onions, Habanero Salsa
|Chips & Guacamole
|$9.00
6oz - Guacamole and 4oz Chips
*Contains Pumpkin Seeds
*can not be modified
|Campechano
|$6.50
Crispy Cheese, Asada, and Chorizo Verde topped with Onions, Cilantro, and Avocado Salsa
TACOS
Ravinia Brewing - Chicago
2601 W Diversey, Chicago
|Popular items
|Burrito Bites
|$13.00
Snack-sized burritos (4 pieces to an order)
|Tostadas
|$10.00
Two friend tortillas topped with refried beans, lettuce, queso fresco, pickled onion, and sour cream
|Individual Taco
|$4.50
Hand-made corn tortillas with choice of fresh, delicious toppings
TACOS
Dos Urban Cantina
2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$15.00
Marinated & grilled steak, guacamole, pico de gallo, roasted tomato salsa, chihuahua cheese, Mexican Rice & black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection on the flat top.
|Chicken Verde Taco
|$5.00
Shredded chicken braised and served in a mild tomatillo & green chile sauce, pickled jalapeños & onions, lettuce, crema, cotija cheese, onion & cilantro. Gluten Free.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$6.00
Marinated and grilled steak, black beans, roasted tomato salsa, onion, cilantro. Gluten Free.