Logan Square Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Logan Square

Barbaro Taqueria image

 

Barbaro Taqueria

2525 West North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (129 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Rajas Poblanos Tacos$8.00
2 Mushroom$7.00
2 Campechanos Tacos$8.00
More about Barbaro Taqueria
Consumer pic

 

Taqueria Chingón

2234 North Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Cheek Cochinita$5.00
Yucatan Style BBQ Pork, Pickled Red Onions, Habanero Salsa
Chips & Guacamole$9.00
6oz - Guacamole and 4oz Chips
*Contains Pumpkin Seeds
*can not be modified
Campechano$6.50
Crispy Cheese, Asada, and Chorizo Verde topped with Onions, Cilantro, and Avocado Salsa
More about Taqueria Chingón
Ravinia Brewing - Chicago image

TACOS

Ravinia Brewing - Chicago

2601 W Diversey, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito Bites$13.00
Snack-sized burritos (4 pieces to an order)
Tostadas$10.00
Two friend tortillas topped with refried beans, lettuce, queso fresco, pickled onion, and sour cream
Individual Taco$4.50
Hand-made corn tortillas with choice of fresh, delicious toppings
More about Ravinia Brewing - Chicago
Dos Urban Cantina image

TACOS

Dos Urban Cantina

2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (523 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Carne Asada Burrito$15.00
Marinated & grilled steak, guacamole, pico de gallo, roasted tomato salsa, chihuahua cheese, Mexican Rice & black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection on the flat top.
Chicken Verde Taco$5.00
Shredded chicken braised and served in a mild tomatillo & green chile sauce, pickled jalapeños & onions, lettuce, crema, cotija cheese, onion & cilantro. Gluten Free.
Carne Asada Taco$6.00
Marinated and grilled steak, black beans, roasted tomato salsa, onion, cilantro. Gluten Free.
More about Dos Urban Cantina

