Cookies in Logan Square

Go
Logan Square restaurants
Toast

Logan Square restaurants that serve cookies

Cookie image

SANDWICHES

Same Day Cafe

2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (460 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cookie$2.50
Same Day Classics. We've had these cookies from the beginning. Try the brown butter brown sugar!
More about Same Day Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Logan Square

Tacos

Fried Rice

Baja Fish Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken

Burritos

Chips And Salsa

Reuben

Map

More near Logan Square to explore

Near West Side

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

DePaul

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South Loop

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Humboldt Park

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ukrainian Village

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Irving Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Albany Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston