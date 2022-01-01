Cookies in
Logan Square
/
Chicago
/
Logan Square
/
Cookies
Logan Square restaurants that serve cookies
SANDWICHES
Same Day Cafe
2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago
Avg 4.6
(460 reviews)
Cookie
$2.50
Same Day Classics. We've had these cookies from the beginning. Try the brown butter brown sugar!
More about Same Day Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Logan Square
Tacos
Fried Rice
Baja Fish Tacos
Chicken Sandwiches
Crispy Chicken
Burritos
Chips And Salsa
Reuben
More near Logan Square to explore
Near West Side
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Wicker Park
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
DePaul
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
South Loop
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Humboldt Park
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Ukrainian Village
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Irving Park
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Albany Park
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Racine
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Ottawa
No reviews yet
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(90 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(75 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(100 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(366 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston