Hot chocolate in Logan Square
Logan Square restaurants that serve hot chocolate
More about Oromo Cafe - Bucktown
SANDWICHES
Oromo Cafe - Bucktown
1912 N Western Ave, Chicago
|Pistachio Hot Chocolate
|$0.00
More about Taqueria Chingón - 2234 North Western Ave
Taqueria Chingón - 2234 North Western Ave
2234 North Western Ave, Chicago
|Hot Chocolate
|$7.00
|Hot Chocolate
|$6.00
Mexican Hot Chocolate.
More about Same Day Cafe
SANDWICHES
Same Day Cafe
2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago
|Caramel Hot Chocolate
|$5.00
Our rich and sweet hot chocolate has both caramel and cinnamon for an intense flavor! Whip cream and orange zest on top.