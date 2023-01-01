Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Logan Square

Go
Logan Square restaurants
Toast

Logan Square restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Oromo Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Oromo Cafe - Bucktown

1912 N Western Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pistachio Hot Chocolate$0.00
More about Oromo Cafe - Bucktown
Consumer pic

 

Taqueria Chingón - 2234 North Western Ave

2234 North Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$7.00
Hot Chocolate$6.00
Mexican Hot Chocolate.
More about Taqueria Chingón - 2234 North Western Ave
Same Day Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Same Day Cafe

2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (460 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Caramel Hot Chocolate$5.00
Our rich and sweet hot chocolate has both caramel and cinnamon for an intense flavor! Whip cream and orange zest on top.
More about Same Day Cafe
Lardon image

 

Lardon

2200 N California ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
12oz Hot Chocolate$3.00
House made hot chocolate mixture with you choice of steamed milk
More about Lardon

Browse other tasty dishes in Logan Square

Chocolate Croissants

French Fries

Fried Chicken Wings

Brisket

Egg Rolls

Fried Rice

Curry Chicken

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Map

More near Logan Square to explore

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

DePaul

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

South Loop

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Ukrainian Village

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Irving Park

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Humboldt Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Albany Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (138 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (162 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (463 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston