Octopus in Logan Square

Logan Square restaurants
Logan Square restaurants that serve octopus

Taqueria Chingón - 2234 North Western Ave

2234 North Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Javi's Octopus Taco$7.00
beer marinated octopus, chimichurri aioli, crispy leeks, heirloom tomato pico de gallo
allergens: gluten, soy
(all proceeds go towards culinary care)
Crispy Octopus$8.00
Crispy Octopus, Tzatsiki, Hot Sauce,
Maroulosalata, Dill, Red Onion, Wild Oregano
Octopus Sonoran Dog$18.00
Bacon Wrapped Octopus, Black Bean Spread, Heirloom Pico De Gallo, Pickled Jalapenos, Salsa Macha, Avocado Salsa, 3D Bakery Butter Roll
CHEESE

Beautiful Rind

2211 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (75 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ati Manel Octopus in Garlic Sauce$19.00
Octopus in a creamy garlic sauce
Mariscadora Octopus in Garlic Sauce$7.50
Mariscadora Octopus in Garlic Sauce$10.00
Small tender cross sections of octopus tinned with a mild garlic sauce.
SEAFOOD

Andros Taverna

2542 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Octopus Skordalia$13.00
Traditional potato and garlic spread. Served with oven roasted octopus, dressed with lemon juice and olive oil.
Sparta Octopus$29.00
Our Mediterranean Octopus served on our wood oven pita with cucumber and tomatoes on a bead of our skordalia spread. Served with a few fries and a side of lemon yogurt.
Octopus$48.00
A half pound of Mediterranean octopus braised with olive oil, red wine vinegar, branch oregano and garlic. Roasted until tender and finished over the coals.
