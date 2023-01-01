Octopus in Logan Square
Logan Square restaurants that serve octopus
Taqueria Chingón - 2234 North Western Ave
2234 North Western Ave, Chicago
|Javi's Octopus Taco
|$7.00
beer marinated octopus, chimichurri aioli, crispy leeks, heirloom tomato pico de gallo
allergens: gluten, soy
(all proceeds go towards culinary care)
|Crispy Octopus
|$8.00
Crispy Octopus, Tzatsiki, Hot Sauce,
Maroulosalata, Dill, Red Onion, Wild Oregano
|Octopus Sonoran Dog
|$18.00
Bacon Wrapped Octopus, Black Bean Spread, Heirloom Pico De Gallo, Pickled Jalapenos, Salsa Macha, Avocado Salsa, 3D Bakery Butter Roll
CHEESE
Beautiful Rind
2211 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Ati Manel Octopus in Garlic Sauce
|$19.00
Octopus in a creamy garlic sauce
|Mariscadora Octopus in Garlic Sauce
|$7.50
|Mariscadora Octopus in Garlic Sauce
|$10.00
Small tender cross sections of octopus tinned with a mild garlic sauce.
SEAFOOD
Andros Taverna
2542 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
|Octopus Skordalia
|$13.00
Traditional potato and garlic spread. Served with oven roasted octopus, dressed with lemon juice and olive oil.
|Sparta Octopus
|$29.00
Our Mediterranean Octopus served on our wood oven pita with cucumber and tomatoes on a bead of our skordalia spread. Served with a few fries and a side of lemon yogurt.
|Octopus
|$48.00
A half pound of Mediterranean octopus braised with olive oil, red wine vinegar, branch oregano and garlic. Roasted until tender and finished over the coals.