Pancakes in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve pancakes

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Peach's Restaurant

4652 S King Dr, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Pancakes (2 small pancakes)$4.95
2 small fluffy pancakes.
7-Up Pancakes (2) with Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting$9.95
7-Up Pancakes served with lemon cream cheese frosting!
Short Stack (2 pancakes)$7.95
2 fluffy pancakes served with butter and syrup.
More about Peach's Restaurant
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

All Together Now

2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Semolina Pancakes$14.00
Whipped Blood Orange Mascarpone, Spiced Maple Syrup
More about All Together Now
Nellie's image

 

Nellie's

2458 W. Division St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
3 Buttermilk Pancakes$10.00
Topped with whipped butter and powdered sugar.
More about Nellie's
Frances' Brunchery image

 

Frances' Brunchery

2552 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Potato Pancakes (3)$8.00
Kids Buttermilk pancakes$5.00
Nutella Banana (2) Pancake$10.00
More about Frances' Brunchery
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FULL BUTTERMILK PANCAKES$10.85
4 house buttermilk pancakes.
SINGLE WW PANCAKE$3.75
SOUR CREAM PANCAKES$13.25
light, thin pancakes, served with a compote of peaches, raspberries, and blueberries.
More about Breakfast House
Item pic

 

Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pancake (1)$3.99
Blueberry Lemon Pancakes$13.99
Pancakes with blueberry compote and lemon curd. Topped with whipped cream.
Pancakes (2)$6.99
More about Goddess Eggy's
Item pic

 

Poke Poke

1100 W Madison St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dorayaki Pancake$1.50
Dorayaki is two slices of sweet fluffy pancake with a red bean filling. A very popular small dessert!
More about Poke Poke
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Pancakes$8.00
Plain or add your favorite ingredients
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Consumer pic

 

The Hen

2423 N Clark, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pancake Combo$15.00
Side Pancakes$3.00
More about The Hen
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

502 E. Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1723 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Pancakes$5.00
Lemon Blueberry Pancakes$13.99
fresh blueberries, lemon zest, blueberry jam, honey butter
Plain Pancakes$11.99
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Sociale Chicago image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Sociale Chicago

800 S. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1256 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
One Pancake$5.00
Blueberry Pistachio Pancakes$16.00
Blueberry-lemon compote, chopped toasted pistachios, mascarpone whipped cream
Build Your Pancakes$10.00
Big stack of fluffy buttermilk pancakes
More about Sociale Chicago
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FULL BUTTER PANCAKES$10.85
4 house buttermilk pancakes.
WW SHORT PANCAKES$8.25
SHORT BUTTER PANCAKES$7.50
More about Breakfast House
Item pic

 

Berghoff Restaurant

17 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Potato Pancake
Gretchen's Potato Pancake$12.50
Landjäger, Brie and apples over potato pancakes,
drizzled with a fig marmalade and topped with bacon
More about Berghoff Restaurant
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN

Poke Poke

802 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (729 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dorayaki Pancake$1.50
Dorayaki is two slices of sweet fluffy pancake with a red bean filling. A very popular small dessert!
More about Poke Poke
Flo & Santos image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flo & Santos

1310 S Wabash Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1384 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Potato Pancake$4.00
More about Flo & Santos
Item pic

 

Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Chocolate Chip Banana Oat Pancakes$15.99
Served with vegan whip
Side Pancake (1)$3.99
Side Pancakes (2)$6.99
More about Goddess And the Baker
BREAD PUDDING PANCAKES image

 

Southport Grocery & Cafe

3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2278 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BREAD PUDDING PANCAKES$13.95
pancakes of super gooey bread pudding with vanilla anglaise & cinnamon butter
SOLO BREAD PUDDING PANCAKES$6.50
a single pancake of super gooey bread pudding with vanilla anglaise & cinnamon butter
SOLO CUPCAKE PANCAKES$5.50
a single panckae of our gluten-free cupcake batter poured on the griddle;
with vanilla butter & little man pure maple syrup GF
More about Southport Grocery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Wake 'n Bacon

420 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (248 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ube Pancake$6.00
Our house made Ube Pancake with bits of tater tots. Served with Spiced Maple Syrup.
More about Wake 'n Bacon
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

5413 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (786 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Banana Nut Pancakes$13.99
caramelized bananas, toasted walnuts, maple syrup
Potato Pancakes$8.99
fresh herbs, sour cream, applesauce
Plain Pancakes$11.99
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banana Nut Pancakes$13.99
caramelized bananas, toasted walnuts, maple syrup
Lemon Blueberry Pancakes$13.99
fresh blueberries, lemon zest, blueberry jam, honey butter
Plain Pancakes$11.99
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
John's Place image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

John's Place

2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (598 reviews)
Takeout
Lori's Buttermilk Pancakes$5.95
our famous recipe! whipped butter & powdered sugar
More about John's Place
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1552 N. Wells St, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (871 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Blueberry Pancakes$13.99
fresh blueberries, lemon zest, blueberry jam, honey butter
Plain Pancakes$11.99
Banana Nut Pancakes$13.99
caramelized bananas, toasted walnuts, maple syrup
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Item pic

 

1 - Steingold’s of Chicago

3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(SAT/SUN ONLY) Blueberry Buttermilk Pancake BAGEL with Ricotta Lemon Cream Cheese$5.50
(SAT/SUN Only) Our May Bagel of the Month is a Blueberry Buttermilk Pancake with Lemon Ricotta Maple Cream Cheese! Proceeds in support of the Chicago Abortion Fund.
(SAT/SUN ONLY) Blueberry Buttermilk Pancake BAGEL/NO CREAM CHEESE$4.00
(SAT/SUN Only) Our May Bagel of the Month is a Blueberry Buttermilk Pancake (this one doesn't come with cream cheese....click the other pancake bagel special tab to get yours with cream cheese!) Proceeds in support of the Chicago Abortion Fund.
More about 1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
Main pic

SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • PANCAKES

Chicago Waffles

1104 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1873 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chocolate Chip Pancake$6.99
Side Pancakes$3.99
Short Stack Pancakes$6.99
More about Chicago Waffles
Uncommon Ground - Devon image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Uncommon Ground - Devon

1401 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2456 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Special Pancake$12.00
More about Uncommon Ground - Devon
Item pic

PIZZA

Frida Room

1454 W 18th St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry & Banana Pancakes$14.50
Two pancakes topped with strawberry compote, bananas, drizzled with powdered sugar and a side of whipped cream
Kids Strawberry Banana Pancakes$8.00
Short stack of SbP
Side of Pancakes (2)$5.00
More about Frida Room
Item pic

 

Poke Poke

118 S Wabash Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dorayaki Pancake$1.50
Dorayaki is two slices of sweet fluffy pancake with a red bean filling. A very popular small dessert!
More about Poke Poke
Volo Restaurant Wine Bar image

 

Volo Restaurant Wine Bar

2008 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Homemade Potato Pancakes (Latkes) each$3.99
More about Volo Restaurant Wine Bar
Beverly Bakery image

 

Beverly Bakery

10528 South Western, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan GF Oatmeal Pancakes$10.95
More about Beverly Bakery
Dakota 94 image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dakota 94

5304 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid Pancakes$5.00
More about Dakota 94

