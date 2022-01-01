Pancakes in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve pancakes
SANDWICHES
Peach's Restaurant
4652 S King Dr, Chicago
|Side of Pancakes (2 small pancakes)
|$4.95
2 small fluffy pancakes.
|7-Up Pancakes (2) with Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting
|$9.95
7-Up Pancakes served with lemon cream cheese frosting!
|Short Stack (2 pancakes)
|$7.95
2 fluffy pancakes served with butter and syrup.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE
All Together Now
2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Semolina Pancakes
|$14.00
Whipped Blood Orange Mascarpone, Spiced Maple Syrup
Nellie's
2458 W. Division St., Chicago
|3 Buttermilk Pancakes
|$10.00
Topped with whipped butter and powdered sugar.
Frances' Brunchery
2552 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Potato Pancakes (3)
|$8.00
|Kids Buttermilk pancakes
|$5.00
|Nutella Banana (2) Pancake
|$10.00
Breakfast House
4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|FULL BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
|$10.85
4 house buttermilk pancakes.
|SINGLE WW PANCAKE
|$3.75
|SOUR CREAM PANCAKES
|$13.25
light, thin pancakes, served with a compote of peaches, raspberries, and blueberries.
Goddess Eggy's
165 West Superior, Chicago
|Pancake (1)
|$3.99
|Blueberry Lemon Pancakes
|$13.99
Pancakes with blueberry compote and lemon curd. Topped with whipped cream.
|Pancakes (2)
|$6.99
Poke Poke
1100 W Madison St, Chicago
|Dorayaki Pancake
|$1.50
Dorayaki is two slices of sweet fluffy pancake with a red bean filling. A very popular small dessert!
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago
|**Pancakes
|$8.00
Plain or add your favorite ingredients
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
502 E. Illinois St, Chicago
|Kids Pancakes
|$5.00
|Lemon Blueberry Pancakes
|$13.99
fresh blueberries, lemon zest, blueberry jam, honey butter
|Plain Pancakes
|$11.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Sociale Chicago
800 S. Clark St., Chicago
|One Pancake
|$5.00
|Blueberry Pistachio Pancakes
|$16.00
Blueberry-lemon compote, chopped toasted pistachios, mascarpone whipped cream
|Build Your Pancakes
|$10.00
Big stack of fluffy buttermilk pancakes
Breakfast House
3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago
|FULL BUTTER PANCAKES
|$10.85
4 house buttermilk pancakes.
|WW SHORT PANCAKES
|$8.25
|SHORT BUTTER PANCAKES
|$7.50
Berghoff Restaurant
17 West Adams, Chicago
|Potato Pancake
|Gretchen's Potato Pancake
|$12.50
Landjäger, Brie and apples over potato pancakes,
drizzled with a fig marmalade and topped with bacon
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN
Poke Poke
802 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Dorayaki Pancake
|$1.50
Dorayaki is two slices of sweet fluffy pancake with a red bean filling. A very popular small dessert!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flo & Santos
1310 S Wabash Ave, Chicago
|Potato Pancake
|$4.00
Goddess And the Baker
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Vegan Chocolate Chip Banana Oat Pancakes
|$15.99
Served with vegan whip
|Side Pancake (1)
|$3.99
|Side Pancakes (2)
|$6.99
Southport Grocery & Cafe
3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|BREAD PUDDING PANCAKES
|$13.95
pancakes of super gooey bread pudding with vanilla anglaise & cinnamon butter
|SOLO BREAD PUDDING PANCAKES
|$6.50
a single pancake of super gooey bread pudding with vanilla anglaise & cinnamon butter
|SOLO CUPCAKE PANCAKES
|$5.50
a single panckae of our gluten-free cupcake batter poured on the griddle;
with vanilla butter & little man pure maple syrup GF
Wake 'n Bacon
420 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago
|Ube Pancake
|$6.00
Our house made Ube Pancake with bits of tater tots. Served with Spiced Maple Syrup.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
5413 N. Clark St, Chicago
|Banana Nut Pancakes
|$13.99
caramelized bananas, toasted walnuts, maple syrup
|Potato Pancakes
|$8.99
fresh herbs, sour cream, applesauce
|Plain Pancakes
|$11.99
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Banana Nut Pancakes
|$13.99
caramelized bananas, toasted walnuts, maple syrup
|Lemon Blueberry Pancakes
|$13.99
fresh blueberries, lemon zest, blueberry jam, honey butter
|Plain Pancakes
|$11.99
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
John's Place
2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Lori's Buttermilk Pancakes
|$5.95
our famous recipe! whipped butter & powdered sugar
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
1552 N. Wells St, Chicago
|Lemon Blueberry Pancakes
|$13.99
fresh blueberries, lemon zest, blueberry jam, honey butter
|Plain Pancakes
|$11.99
|Banana Nut Pancakes
|$13.99
caramelized bananas, toasted walnuts, maple syrup
1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago
|(SAT/SUN ONLY) Blueberry Buttermilk Pancake BAGEL with Ricotta Lemon Cream Cheese
|$5.50
(SAT/SUN Only) Our May Bagel of the Month is a Blueberry Buttermilk Pancake with Lemon Ricotta Maple Cream Cheese! Proceeds in support of the Chicago Abortion Fund.
|(SAT/SUN ONLY) Blueberry Buttermilk Pancake BAGEL/NO CREAM CHEESE
|$4.00
(SAT/SUN Only) Our May Bagel of the Month is a Blueberry Buttermilk Pancake (this one doesn't come with cream cheese....click the other pancake bagel special tab to get yours with cream cheese!) Proceeds in support of the Chicago Abortion Fund.
SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • PANCAKES
Chicago Waffles
1104 W Madison St, Chicago
|Kids Chocolate Chip Pancake
|$6.99
|Side Pancakes
|$3.99
|Short Stack Pancakes
|$6.99
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Uncommon Ground - Devon
1401 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Special Pancake
|$12.00
PIZZA
Frida Room
1454 W 18th St, Chicago
|Strawberry & Banana Pancakes
|$14.50
Two pancakes topped with strawberry compote, bananas, drizzled with powdered sugar and a side of whipped cream
|Kids Strawberry Banana Pancakes
|$8.00
Short stack of SbP
|Side of Pancakes (2)
|$5.00
Poke Poke
118 S Wabash Ave., Chicago
|Dorayaki Pancake
|$1.50
Dorayaki is two slices of sweet fluffy pancake with a red bean filling. A very popular small dessert!
Volo Restaurant Wine Bar
2008 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Homemade Potato Pancakes (Latkes) each
|$3.99