Flautas in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve flautas

Aztec Dave's Cantina image

 

Aztec Dave's Cantina

1143 N California Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flauta Dinner$13.00
Flautas$10.00
Crema, lettuce, tomato, aguacate
More about Aztec Dave's Cantina
La Luna image

 

La Luna

1726 south racine, chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
DUCK FLAUTAS$17.00
Duck, cole slaw, chipotle crema, avocado crema, cotija cheese, salsa verde
More about La Luna
El Garcia image

 

El Garcia

7515 N Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flautas Dinner$14.00
More about El Garcia
Boca Loca Cantina River North image

 

Boca Loca Cantina River North

416 West Ontario, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flautas$10.00
Smashed papas, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, radishes, sour cream, queso fresco
More about Boca Loca Cantina River North
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (4051 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flauta Plate$12.10
Three flute-shaped tacos filled with chicken and cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
Flauta Plate$13.25
Three flute-shaped tacos filled with chicken and cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
Flauta Plate *Special*$10.99
Three flute-shaped tacos filled with chicken and cheese, topped with lettuce tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. All dinners served with rice and beans.
Daily Special Includes one fountain drink
More about Taco Burrito King
Boca Loca Cantina Aville image

 

Boca Loca Cantina Aville

1477 W Winnemac Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flautas$10.00
Smashed papas, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, radishes, sour cream, queso fresco
More about Boca Loca Cantina Aville
Taco Burrito King image

 

Taco Burrito King

5509 N Harlem Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flauta Plate$12.10
Three flute-shaped tacos filled with chicken and cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
Flauta Plate Daily Special$10.99
Three flute-shaped tacos filled with chicken and cheese, topped with lettuce tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. All dinners served with rice and beans.
Flauta Plate$13.25
Three flute-shaped tacos filled with chicken and cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Taco Burrito King
Consumer pic

 

Taqueria Chingón

2234 North Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brandade Flautas$12.00
Saltcod Brandade topped with cabbage slaw, sour cream and queso fresco
Red Salsa on the side
More about Taqueria Chingón
Don Pepe - Little Village image

 

Don Pepe - Little Village

3616 W 26th st, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flautas Dinner (4)$7.95
Flautas$11.00
Rolled up tacos Chicken or Potato topped with queso fresco, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes. Served with a side of rice & refried beans.
More about Don Pepe - Little Village
El Tarasco image

 

El Tarasco

4358 W. 51ST, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FLAUTAS$15.95
5 FRIED TACOS W/CHOICE OF MEAT TOPPED W/SOURCREAM, AND GUACAMOLE
FLAUTAS DE PAPA$13.95
More about El Tarasco
Mini Chicken Flautas image

 

Fiesta Mexicana

4806 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Chicken Flautas$14.00
1dozen - Bite-sized Chicken Flautas served with a side of Sour Cream
More about Fiesta Mexicana
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Estrella Negra

2346 w Fullerton Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (567 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Flautas Meal$15.00
Three chicken poblano flautas served with your choice of side.
More about Estrella Negra
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flauta Plate Daily Special$10.99
Three flute-shaped tacos filled with chicken and cheese, topped with lettuce tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. All dinners served with rice and beans.
Flauta Plate$13.25
Three flute-shaped tacos filled with chicken and cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Taco Burrito King
La Cantina Grill image

 

La Cantina Grill

1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Single Flauta$3.45
FLAUTAS Y ENCHILADAS$16.95
3 crispy chicken flautas & two chicken enchiladas with your choice of our famous mole sauce or our tasty salsa verde or roja.
FLAUTAS Dinner$12.95
4 crispy flautas filled with juicy pulled chicken topped with cheese and sour
cream. served with rice, beans & pico de
gallo
More about La Cantina Grill
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

5413 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flauta Plate Daily Special$10.99
Three flute-shaped tacos filled with chicken and cheese, topped with lettuce tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. All dinners served with rice and beans.
Flauta Pack
flautas with your choice of toppings and 5 select side
Flauta Plate$13.25
Three flute-shaped tacos filled with chicken and cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Taco Burrito King
Chicken Flauta image

 

Nana, Ajo & Taco E

3267 South Halsted Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Flauta Combo$16.50
Includes 3 flautas and 2 sides
Chicken Flauta$4.50
topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream (single flauta)
More about Nana, Ajo & Taco E
Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago image

 

Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago

3352 W Foster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FLAUTA DINNER$9.99
3 crispy taquitos served with lettuce, cotija cheese, and sour cream, with rice and beans.
FLAUTAS$7.99
3 crispy taquitos served with lettuce, cotija cheese, and sour scream.
More about Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago
Item pic

 

Mi Nueva Tierra

2417 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Flautas$12.00
(Crispy-fried rolled corn tortillas
filled with chicken or carnitas topped with
lime cilantro coleslaw, cotija cheese and
sour cream, side of tomatillo salsa.)
More about Mi Nueva Tierra
Half Flauta- 9 inches image

 

Café by the River

120 North Wacker, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half Flauta- 9 inches$9.00
Paletilla Iberica de Bellota, Manchego cheese, tomato fresco, olive oil on crispy bread
More about Café by the River
Taco Burrito King image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

5601 S Harlem Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (541 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flauta Plate$12.10
Three flute-shaped tacos filled with chicken and cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
Flauta Plate$13.25
Three flute-shaped tacos filled with chicken and cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Taco Burrito King
Item pic

 

Asadito

30 N Clinton St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flautas$7.50
Braised Brisket, Salsa Blanca, Guacamole, Lime Crema, Cojita, Cilantro & Onion. 3x Per Order, Available After 3pm.
More about Asadito
Item pic

 

Old Pueblo Cantina

1200 W Webster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2982 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tinga Flautas$14.95
salsa verde, red cabbage, shredded lettuce, lime crema, cotija
More about Old Pueblo Cantina
Item pic

TACOS

Boca Loca Taqueria

2009 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flautas$7.75
Smashed papas, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, radishes, sour cream, queso fresco
More about Boca Loca Taqueria
Item pic

TACOS

Pilsen Yards

1163 W 18th ST, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
Flautas$14.00
chicken tinga, salsa cruda, queso fresco, crema, frisee (contains nuts)
More about Pilsen Yards
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar

333 E Benton Pl Suite 100, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flautas Chicken$17.00
Three rolled crispy tortilla, roasted chicken, serrano-jalapeno sauce, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, sour cream, mexican rice, refried pinto beans
More about Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Rainbow Tacos

5119 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (192 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Flautas Dinner$9.50
3 crispy tortillas filled with meat, topped with cheese and sour cream, and salad, rice and beans on the side.
More about Rainbow Tacos

