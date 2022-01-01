Flautas in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve flautas
Aztec Dave's Cantina
1143 N California Ave, Chicago
|Flauta Dinner
|$13.00
|Flautas
|$10.00
Crema, lettuce, tomato, aguacate
La Luna
1726 south racine, chicago
|DUCK FLAUTAS
|$17.00
Duck, cole slaw, chipotle crema, avocado crema, cotija cheese, salsa verde
Boca Loca Cantina River North
416 West Ontario, Chicago
|Flautas
|$10.00
Smashed papas, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, radishes, sour cream, queso fresco
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Flauta Plate
|$12.10
Three flute-shaped tacos filled with chicken and cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
|Flauta Plate
|$13.25
Three flute-shaped tacos filled with chicken and cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
|Flauta Plate *Special*
|$10.99
Three flute-shaped tacos filled with chicken and cheese, topped with lettuce tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. All dinners served with rice and beans.
Daily Special Includes one fountain drink
Boca Loca Cantina Aville
1477 W Winnemac Ave, Chicago
|Flautas
|$10.00
Smashed papas, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, radishes, sour cream, queso fresco
Taco Burrito King
5509 N Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Flauta Plate
|$12.10
Three flute-shaped tacos filled with chicken and cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
|Flauta Plate Daily Special
|$10.99
Three flute-shaped tacos filled with chicken and cheese, topped with lettuce tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. All dinners served with rice and beans.
|Flauta Plate
|$13.25
Three flute-shaped tacos filled with chicken and cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
Taqueria Chingón
2234 North Western Ave, Chicago
|Brandade Flautas
|$12.00
Saltcod Brandade topped with cabbage slaw, sour cream and queso fresco
Red Salsa on the side
Don Pepe - Little Village
3616 W 26th st, Chicago
|Flautas Dinner (4)
|$7.95
|Flautas
|$11.00
Rolled up tacos Chicken or Potato topped with queso fresco, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes. Served with a side of rice & refried beans.
El Tarasco
4358 W. 51ST, CHICAGO
|FLAUTAS
|$15.95
5 FRIED TACOS W/CHOICE OF MEAT TOPPED W/SOURCREAM, AND GUACAMOLE
|FLAUTAS DE PAPA
|$13.95
Fiesta Mexicana
4806 N Broadway St, Chicago
|Mini Chicken Flautas
|$14.00
1dozen - Bite-sized Chicken Flautas served with a side of Sour Cream
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Estrella Negra
2346 w Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Flautas Meal
|$15.00
Three chicken poblano flautas served with your choice of side.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|Flauta Plate Daily Special
|$10.99
Three flute-shaped tacos filled with chicken and cheese, topped with lettuce tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. All dinners served with rice and beans.
|Flauta Plate
|$13.25
Three flute-shaped tacos filled with chicken and cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
La Cantina Grill
1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|Single Flauta
|$3.45
|FLAUTAS Y ENCHILADAS
|$16.95
3 crispy chicken flautas & two chicken enchiladas with your choice of our famous mole sauce or our tasty salsa verde or roja.
|FLAUTAS Dinner
|$12.95
4 crispy flautas filled with juicy pulled chicken topped with cheese and sour
cream. served with rice, beans & pico de
gallo
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
5413 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Flauta Plate Daily Special
|$10.99
Three flute-shaped tacos filled with chicken and cheese, topped with lettuce tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. All dinners served with rice and beans.
|Flauta Pack
flautas with your choice of toppings and 5 select side
|Flauta Plate
|$13.25
Three flute-shaped tacos filled with chicken and cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
Nana, Ajo & Taco E
3267 South Halsted Street, Chicago
|Chicken Flauta Combo
|$16.50
Includes 3 flautas and 2 sides
|Chicken Flauta
|$4.50
topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream (single flauta)
Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago
3352 W Foster Ave, Chicago
|FLAUTA DINNER
|$9.99
3 crispy taquitos served with lettuce, cotija cheese, and sour cream, with rice and beans.
|FLAUTAS
|$7.99
3 crispy taquitos served with lettuce, cotija cheese, and sour scream.
Mi Nueva Tierra
2417 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago
|Flautas
|$12.00
(Crispy-fried rolled corn tortillas
filled with chicken or carnitas topped with
lime cilantro coleslaw, cotija cheese and
sour cream, side of tomatillo salsa.)
Café by the River
120 North Wacker, Chicago
|Half Flauta- 9 inches
|$9.00
Paletilla Iberica de Bellota, Manchego cheese, tomato fresco, olive oil on crispy bread
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
5601 S Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Flauta Plate
|$12.10
Three flute-shaped tacos filled with chicken and cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
|Flauta Plate
|$13.25
Three flute-shaped tacos filled with chicken and cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
Asadito
30 N Clinton St, Chicago
|Flautas
|$7.50
Braised Brisket, Salsa Blanca, Guacamole, Lime Crema, Cojita, Cilantro & Onion. 3x Per Order, Available After 3pm.
Old Pueblo Cantina
1200 W Webster Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Tinga Flautas
|$14.95
salsa verde, red cabbage, shredded lettuce, lime crema, cotija
TACOS
Boca Loca Taqueria
2009 N Damen Ave, Chicago
|Flautas
|$7.75
Smashed papas, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, radishes, sour cream, queso fresco
TACOS
Pilsen Yards
1163 W 18th ST, Chicago
|Flautas
|$14.00
chicken tinga, salsa cruda, queso fresco, crema, frisee (contains nuts)
TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar
333 E Benton Pl Suite 100, Chicago
|Flautas Chicken
|$17.00
Three rolled crispy tortilla, roasted chicken, serrano-jalapeno sauce, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, sour cream, mexican rice, refried pinto beans