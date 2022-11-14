Main picView gallery

Bazaar Meat, Bar Mar & Café by the River

110 n wacker

Chicago, IL 60606

Popular Items

Iced Coffee- 16oz
Regular Coffee-16oz

Wine Pairings

Bar Mar Wine Pairing

$75.00

Taste Keller Kabinett

Taste Vrignaud Fourchaume

Taste Ca'n Verdura Son Aguelo

Taste Chacra Barda

Taste Broadbent Verdelho

Bazaar Standard Wine Pairing

$150.00

Taste Bodegas Alonso

Taste Mousse Fils Rose

Taste Falkenstein

Taste Sattlerhof Kranachberg

Taste Luis Rodriguez Escolma

Taste Molino

Taste Cesar Florido Moscatel

Taste Rochelt

Bazaar Reserve Wine Pairing

$250.00

Taste Bodegas Alonso

Taste Larmandier Rose

Taste Maximin Grunhaus Abtsberg Superior

Taste Vacheron Paradis

Taste Tempier Cabassaou

Taste Francois Pinon Botrytis

Taste D’Oliveiras Verdelho

Taste Rochelt

GL Bodegas Alonso Sherry

$10.00

GL Ca'n Verdura Son Aguello

$24.00

GL Chacra Barda

$20.00

GL Falkenstein Riesling

$25.00

GL Keller Kabinett

$17.00

GL Luis Rodrigez Escolma

$35.00

GL Molino Real MR

$21.00

GL Mousse Fils Rose

$29.00

GL Sattleroh Kranachberg

$36.00

GL Vrignaud Fourchaume

$20.00

Coffee & Tea

Regular Coffee-12oz

$3.00

Regular Coffee-16oz

$3.50

Iced Coffee- 12oz

$3.00

Iced Coffee- 16oz

$3.50

Decaf Coffee-12oz

$3.00

Decaf Coffee-16oz

$3.50

Latte-12oz

$4.00

Decaf Latte-12oz

$4.00

Latte-16oz

$5.00

Latte Decaf-16oz

$5.00

Iced Latte-12oz

$4.00

Iced Latte-16oz

$5.00

Espresso- Single

$3.00

Decaf Espresso- Single

$3.00

Espresso- Double

$4.00

Decaf Espresso- Double

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Decaf Macchiato

$4.00

Cortado

$4.00

Decaf Cortado

$4.00

Mocha-12oz

$4.00

Mocha-16oz

$5.00

Decaf Mocha-12oz

$4.00

Decaf Mocha-16oz

$5.00

Hot Tea-12oz

$3.00

Hot Tea-16oz

$3.50

Iced Tea-12oz

$3.00

Ice Tea-16oz

$3.50

Cold Brew-12oz

$4.00

Cold Brew-16oz

$5.00

Nitro Cold Brew-12oz

$4.00

Nitro Cold Brew-16oz

$5.00

Cappuccino -12oz

$4.00

Cappuccino-16oz

$5.00

Chai Latte-12oz

$4.00

Chai Latte-16oz

$5.00

Iced Chai Latte-12oz

$4.00

Iced Chai Latte-16oz

$5.00

Americano -12oz

$4.00

Americano-16oz

$5.00

NA Beverages

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00
Sprite

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Binger

$5.00
Harney & Sons Bottled Tea- Organic Supreme Black

Harney & Sons Bottled Tea- Organic Supreme Black

$4.00
Harney & Sons Bottled Tea- Organic Supreme Green

Harney & Sons Bottled Tea- Organic Supreme Green

$4.00
Harney & Sons Lemonade

Harney & Sons Lemonade

$4.00
Harney & Sons- Organic Lemonade & Tea

Harney & Sons- Organic Lemonade & Tea

$4.00Out of stock
Harney & Sons-Apple Juice

Harney & Sons-Apple Juice

$4.00
Harney & Sons-Cranberry Juice

Harney & Sons-Cranberry Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Hello Sunshine

$5.00
Housemade Kombucha-Large

Housemade Kombucha-Large

$4.00Out of stock
Kas Limon

Kas Limon

$3.00

*Spanish Imported Soda

Kas Manzana

Kas Manzana

$3.00

*Spanish Imported Soda

Kas Naranja

Kas Naranja

$3.00

* Spanish Imported Soda

Orange Juice

$4.00
La Colombe Cold Brew

La Colombe Cold Brew

$4.00
La Colombe Double Shot Draft Latte

La Colombe Double Shot Draft Latte

$4.00
La Colombe Mocha Draft Latte

La Colombe Mocha Draft Latte

$4.00
La Colombe Vanilla Draft Latte

La Colombe Vanilla Draft Latte

$4.00
Saratoga Still Bottled Water- 28 oz

Saratoga Still Bottled Water- 28 oz

$5.00Out of stock
Saratoga Sparkling Bottled Water- 28 oz

Saratoga Sparkling Bottled Water- 28 oz

$5.00Out of stock
Saratoga Sparkling Water- 12 oz

Saratoga Sparkling Water- 12 oz

$3.00Out of stock
Saratoga Still Water- 12oz

Saratoga Still Water- 12oz

$3.00Out of stock

Tropical Hulk

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

110 n wacker, Chicago, IL 60606

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

