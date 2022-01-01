Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill

4857 n Damen ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
The best pulled pork you’ve ever had! Slow cooked with spice and rubs, the secret to the tenderness is time.
More about Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
Item pic

TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

ATX Bodega

2301 Foster Avenue Chicago 60625, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (205 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich with Fries$14.95
Juicy smoked pork, house-made sweet & tangy BBQ sauce, pickles, ATX coleslaw, fried onion strings. Served with hand-cut fries
More about ATX Bodega
Same Day Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Same Day Cafe

2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (460 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
More about Same Day Cafe
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Soul & Smoke

3517 N Spaulding Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Apple Slaw, Original BBQ Sauce, Potato Bun
More about Soul & Smoke
Jokers Smokehouse image

 

Jokers Smokehouse

2416 West Schubert Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Served with fries and coleslaw.
Kid's Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.00
More about Jokers Smokehouse
73fd56da-dcbf-4e6a-afea-cd100afbd3ce image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Smoke Daddy BBQ

1804 W Division St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (4481 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
More about Smoke Daddy BBQ
Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium

3021 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (912 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
BBQ pulled pork sandwich with pickles
More about Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium
SUPERKHANA International image

FRENCH FRIES

SUPERKHANA International

3059 W Diversey Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (1090 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Achari Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Pulled Achari Marinated Pork, Tamarind Chutney, Aioli, Cilantro on House Made Pullman Loaf
More about SUPERKHANA International
Item pic

 

Forza Meats

601 West Montrose Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
locally-sourced Slagel Farm pork shoulder, seasoned with house recipe dry rub, slow-smoked and pulled, topped with Hoff & Pepper BBQ sauce, pickle chips and cruncy slaw.
More about Forza Meats
Pulled Pork Sandwich* image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

District Brew Yards

417 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Sandwich*$13.00
Pulled pork on a brioche bun with your choice of BBQ sauce on the side.
Choose Southern Style with coleslaw on top for an extra dollar.
More about District Brew Yards
Pulled Pork Sandwich image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

County BBQ

1352 W Taylor St, Chicago

Avg 4 (923 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.95
Coleslaw & Pickles
More about County BBQ
The Fireplace Inn image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

The Fireplace Inn

1448 N Wells St., Chicago

Avg 3.7 (1336 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Tender Pulled Pork smothered in our BBQ sauce, served on a soft BBQ Bun
More about The Fireplace Inn
The Farehouse Market image

FRENCH FRIES

The Farehouse Market

600 W Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
house smoked pulled pork topped with our signature tangy carolina sauce on a toasted pretzel bun, served with a side of coleslaw & pickles
More about The Farehouse Market
Madison Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Madison Tavern

500 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
More about Madison Tavern

