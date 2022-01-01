Pulled pork sandwiches in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
More about Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
4857 n Damen ave, Chicago
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.00
The best pulled pork you’ve ever had! Slow cooked with spice and rubs, the secret to the tenderness is time.
More about ATX Bodega
TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
ATX Bodega
2301 Foster Avenue Chicago 60625, Chicago
|Pulled Pork Sandwich with Fries
|$14.95
Juicy smoked pork, house-made sweet & tangy BBQ sauce, pickles, ATX coleslaw, fried onion strings. Served with hand-cut fries
More about Same Day Cafe
SANDWICHES
Same Day Cafe
2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.00
More about Soul & Smoke
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Soul & Smoke
3517 N Spaulding Ave, Chicago
|Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.00
Apple Slaw, Original BBQ Sauce, Potato Bun
More about Jokers Smokehouse
Jokers Smokehouse
2416 West Schubert Avenue, Chicago
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.00
Served with fries and coleslaw.
|Kid's Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$8.00
More about Smoke Daddy BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Smoke Daddy BBQ
1804 W Division St, Chicago
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.00
More about Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium
3021 N Broadway, Chicago
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
BBQ pulled pork sandwich with pickles
More about SUPERKHANA International
FRENCH FRIES
SUPERKHANA International
3059 W Diversey Ave, Chicago
|Achari Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.00
Pulled Achari Marinated Pork, Tamarind Chutney, Aioli, Cilantro on House Made Pullman Loaf
More about Forza Meats
Forza Meats
601 West Montrose Avenue, Chicago
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.00
locally-sourced Slagel Farm pork shoulder, seasoned with house recipe dry rub, slow-smoked and pulled, topped with Hoff & Pepper BBQ sauce, pickle chips and cruncy slaw.
More about District Brew Yards
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
District Brew Yards
417 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Pulled Pork Sandwich*
|$13.00
Pulled pork on a brioche bun with your choice of BBQ sauce on the side.
Choose Southern Style with coleslaw on top for an extra dollar.
More about County BBQ
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
County BBQ
1352 W Taylor St, Chicago
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.95
Coleslaw & Pickles
More about The Fireplace Inn
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
The Fireplace Inn
1448 N Wells St., Chicago
|BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.00
Tender Pulled Pork smothered in our BBQ sauce, served on a soft BBQ Bun
More about The Farehouse Market
FRENCH FRIES
The Farehouse Market
600 W Chicago, Chicago
|Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.00
house smoked pulled pork topped with our signature tangy carolina sauce on a toasted pretzel bun, served with a side of coleslaw & pickles