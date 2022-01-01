Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve kebabs

Item pic

 

Carson's Ribs

465 East Illinois St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Filet Kebab$35.00
Chargrilled aged Filet Mignon & vegetables served on a skewer
Chicken Kebab$24.00
Chargrilled chicken breast & vegetables served on a skewer
More about Carson's Ribs
Item pic

 

Russian Tea Time

77 E Adams St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1757 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Kebab Shashlik$22.00
More about Russian Tea Time
India House Restaurant - Chicago image

SALADS • CURRY

India House Restaurant - Chicago

59 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN RESHMI KEBAB (BREAST)$24.00
Boneless pieces of white chicken, marinated in a cardamom and cashew nut paste.
LAMB SEEKH KEBAB$25.00
Minced Lamb marinated with a combination of herbs and spices.
More about India House Restaurant - Chicago
EZ Shawarma image

 

EZ Shawarma

4638 North Cumberland Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Kufta Kebab Sandwich$6.99
Grilled Kufta Kebab Entree$15.99
More about EZ Shawarma
Doner Kebab Wrap image

 

Fountainhead Market

1966 West Montrose Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Doner Kebab Wrap$16.00
Thin sliced blend of beef, chicken and lamb on pita with cucumber, tomato, onion, pickled cabbage, tzatziki and harissa. Served with side of fries.
More about Fountainhead Market
Item pic

 

Chicago Curry House

899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lamb Seekh Kebab$21.95
Marinated lamb with Himalayan spices, inserted in a skewer and roasted in Tandoori Clay Oven. Served with Steamed Basmati Rice and Raw Onions/Lemon.
Chicken Malai Kebab$21.95
Boneless chicken breast marinated with sour cream, Himalayan spices, and then roasted in Tandoori Clay Oven.
Served with Steamed Basmati Rice and Raw Onions/Lemon.
More about Chicago Curry House
Item pic

 

Turkish Kitchen

565 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN KEBAB MEAL$13.49
CHICKEN KEBAP
More about Turkish Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Shrimp Basket

Fried Rice

Coconut Curry

Steak Quesadillas

Meatloaf

Risotto

Mango Sticky Rice

Hash Browns

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston