Kebabs in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve kebabs
Carson's Ribs
465 East Illinois St, Chicago
|Filet Kebab
|$35.00
Chargrilled aged Filet Mignon & vegetables served on a skewer
|Chicken Kebab
|$24.00
Chargrilled chicken breast & vegetables served on a skewer
SALADS • CURRY
India House Restaurant - Chicago
59 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|CHICKEN RESHMI KEBAB (BREAST)
|$24.00
Boneless pieces of white chicken, marinated in a cardamom and cashew nut paste.
|LAMB SEEKH KEBAB
|$25.00
Minced Lamb marinated with a combination of herbs and spices.
EZ Shawarma
4638 North Cumberland Avenue, Chicago
|Chicken Kufta Kebab Sandwich
|$6.99
|Grilled Kufta Kebab Entree
|$15.99
Fountainhead Market
1966 West Montrose Ave, Chicago
|Doner Kebab Wrap
|$16.00
Thin sliced blend of beef, chicken and lamb on pita with cucumber, tomato, onion, pickled cabbage, tzatziki and harissa. Served with side of fries.
Chicago Curry House
899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago
|Lamb Seekh Kebab
|$21.95
Marinated lamb with Himalayan spices, inserted in a skewer and roasted in Tandoori Clay Oven. Served with Steamed Basmati Rice and Raw Onions/Lemon.
|Chicken Malai Kebab
|$21.95
Boneless chicken breast marinated with sour cream, Himalayan spices, and then roasted in Tandoori Clay Oven.
Served with Steamed Basmati Rice and Raw Onions/Lemon.