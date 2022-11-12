Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coalfire - Grand Ave

1,212 Reviews

$$

1321 W. Grand Ave

Chicago, IL 60642

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni & Whipped Ricotta Pizza
Margherita Pizza
Caesar

First

House

House

$13.00
Caesar

Caesar

$13.00
Broccolini Burrata

Broccolini Burrata

$18.00

Burrata, Broccolini, Pine Nut Currant Relish, Crostini

Meatball Dip Sandwich

Meatball Dip Sandwich

$16.00

Grass Fed Beef Meatballs on Garlic Bread with Mozzarella with a side of Pork Neck Bone Gravy for dipping and a side of House Made Giardinera

TWO Meatballs

TWO Meatballs

$14.00
FOUR Meatballs

FOUR Meatballs

$20.00

Kids Pizza

Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Parmesan
10 inch Cheese Pizza

10 inch Cheese Pizza

$10.00
10 inch Pizza W/ Pepperoni

10 inch Pizza W/ Pepperoni

$11.00

10 inch Pizza W/ Sausage

$11.00

Pizza

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$15.00
Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$20.00
Classic

Classic

$20.00

Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Chop Basil, Chop Garlic, Parmesan

Black & White Pizza

Black & White Pizza

$22.00

Oven Roasted Tomato Sauce, Black Garlic, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Chive

Tomato Arugula Pizza

Tomato Arugula Pizza

$22.00

Marinated Tomato. Revol Greens Arugula, Blakesville Creamery Goat Cheese. Mozzarella. Tomato Sauce. Garlic. Chive

Cheezer

Cheezer

$20.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Aged Mozzarella, Gouda, Parmesan, Tomato Sauce

Pepperoni & Whipped Ricotta Pizza

Pepperoni & Whipped Ricotta Pizza

$22.00

Ezzo Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Sauce, Whipped Ricotta, Chop Basil, Garlic

Pistachio Pesto Pizza

Pistachio Pesto Pizza

$22.00

Pistachio Pesto, Stracciatella, Mozzarella, Berkshire Pork Sausage, Farm Honey

Jalapeno Pepperoni #2

Jalapeno Pepperoni #2

$22.00
Stracciatella & Sausage Pizza

Stracciatella & Sausage Pizza

$22.00

Crumbled Berkshire Sausage, Stracciatella, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Sweet Onion, Calabrian Chili, Chop Basil

Bacon Jam Pizza

Bacon Jam Pizza

$22.00

Bacon Jam, Sopressata, Sauce, Mozzarella, Stracciatella, Chive

Funghi

Funghi

$22.00

Mozzarella, trufle cream, crimini and portobello mushroom, garlic, evoo.

Honey & Salami Pizza

Honey & Salami Pizza

$22.00

Berkshire Sopressata, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Calabrian Chili, Farm Honey

White Pizza

White Pizza

$20.00

Mozzarella, Cream, Garlic, Basil, Whipped Ricotta

Lasagna Pizza

Lasagna Pizza

$22.00

Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Berkshire Sausage, Whipped Ricotta, Sweet Pepper, Chop Basil, Garlic

Harlem Avenue Sausage

Harlem Avenue Sausage

$21.00

Tomato Sauce, Garlic Breadcrumb, Parmigiano Reggiano, Sliced Berkshire Sausage, Basil, Olive Oil

Mushroom Arugula

Mushroom Arugula

$22.00
Nduja #4 Pizza

Nduja #4 Pizza

$23.00

Berkshire Nduja, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Scallion

Sobrasada Pizza

Sobrasada Pizza

$22.00

Sobrasada Iberico Del Bellota, Cremini Mushroom, Sweet Onion, Garlic Cream, Mozzarella

Meat Pizza

Meat Pizza

$22.00

Berkshire Sopressata, Berkshire Sausage, Berkshire Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

Sopressata & Broccolini Pizza

Sopressata & Broccolini Pizza

$22.00
Vodka Meatball Pizza

Vodka Meatball Pizza

$22.00

Vodka Sauce, Grassfed Beef Meatball, Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano

Pepperoni Mushroom

Pepperoni Mushroom

$22.00

Dessert

Pie from our great friends at BangBangPie

Key Lime Pie

$5.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Goat Cheese Cheesecake

$6.00

Apple Cherry Pie

$6.00

Raspberry And Pear Pie

$6.00

Calzone

Margherita Calzone

$15.00
Pepperoni Calzone

Pepperoni Calzone

$18.00

Berkshire Pork Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Chop Basil, Sauce on the side

Sandwich

Berkshire Mortadella, Berkshire Sopressata, Berkshire Pepperoni, DAmatos French Bread, Vin Cotto Mayo, Arugula, Sweet Onion, House Made Giardinera, Parmigiano Reggiano. (Friday and Saturday Lunch)
Grinder

Grinder

$13.00Out of stock

Mortadella, Sopressata, Pepperoni, House Made Giardinera, Vin Cotto Mayo, Sweet Onion, Arugula, French Bread

Meatball Dip

Meatball Dip

$16.00

Grass Fed Beef Meatballs, Pork Neck Bone Gravy (for dipping,) Mozzarella, Garlic Butter on D'Amatos French Bread (House Made Giardinera on side unless otherwise specified)

Beer To Go

PBR (can)

$4.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Allagash White

$7.00

White/Sparkling Wine To Go

Pinot Grigio Bieler ‘Daisy’, Washington

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc Babich ‘Black Label’, New Zealand

$44.00

Prosecco Acinum ‘Extra Dry DOP’, Veneto

$44.00

Red Wine To Go

Pinot Noir Battle Creek Cellars ‘Unconditional’, Oregon

$48.00

Sangiovese Del Cerro ‘Chianti Colli Senesi’, Tuscany

$44.00

Malbec La Posta ‘Paulucci’, Mendoza

$44.00

Montepulciano Cantina Valle Tritana, Abbruzo

$32.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$44.00

Cellar Selection To Go

2016 Felsina ‘Beradenga’ , Chianti Classico DOCC

$47.00Out of stock

2016 Foxen ‘Santa Maria Valley’ , Santa Barbara, CA.

$57.00Out of stock

2015 Produttori del Barbaresco, Barbaresco DOCG

$67.00Out of stock

Soft Drinks To Go

Diet Coke (8 oz Glass Bottle)

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Filbert's Orange Soda

$3.00

Filbert’s Old Time Draft Root Beer

$3.00

Filbert’s Ginger Ale

$3.00

Filbert’s Cream Soda

$3.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.00

San Pellegrino Limonata

$3.00

Kids To Go

Organic Apple Juice

$2.00

Organic Milk

$2.00Out of stock

Organic Chocolate Milk

$2.00Out of stock

Build a SixPack

Build a six pack for $13

Beer

$13.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Chicago's first and only coal oven pizzeria. We are a neighborhood joint with an unpretentious atmosphere using the best local ingredients that we can find!

Website

Location

1321 W. Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60642

Directions

Gallery
Coalfire image
Coalfire image
Coalfire image
Coalfire image

Similar restaurants in your area

Macello Cucina di Puglia
orange star4.1 • 800
1235 W. Lake Street Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Lake
orange starNo Reviews
1301 W Lake Chciago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Gemma Foods
orange starNo Reviews
1117 W Grand Ave. Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext
Tempesta Market - Grand Ave
orange star4.8 • 2,491
1372 W. Grand Ave. Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext
Big Star III Big Star West Town
orange starNo Reviews
551 N Ogden Ave Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext
Elina's - 1202 W Grand Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1202 W Grand Ave Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Kuma's Corner - West Loop
orange star4.5 • 3,548
852 W Fulton Market Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Gaijin Chicago
orange star4.5 • 3,151
950 W LAKE ST Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Bar Siena - West Loop
orange star4.3 • 2,991
832 W Randolph St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Chicago Waffles - Madison
orange star4.1 • 1,873
1104 W Madison St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Beer, Bacon, & Sausage!
orange star4.0 • 1,784
1415 W. Randolph Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Saigon Sisters - French Market
orange star4.2 • 1,656
131 N. Clinton Street Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Near West Side
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Grand Boulevard
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
South Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Wicker Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Humboldt Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Albany Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston