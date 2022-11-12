Coalfire - Grand Ave
1,212 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Chicago's first and only coal oven pizzeria. We are a neighborhood joint with an unpretentious atmosphere using the best local ingredients that we can find!
Location
1321 W. Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60642
Gallery