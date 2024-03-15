Restaurant info

Gemini Grill is modeled after Ballyhoo Hospitality’s first concept, Gemini in Lincoln Park, one of Chicago's most beloved restaurants and a trusted staple in the community since 2009. At the corner of Chicago Avenue and State Street, Gemini Grill is across the street from the famed Holy Name Cathedral. It anchors the newly-completed luxury residence towers, One Chicago, welcoming both residents and newcomers in for lunch and dinner.