Khao Soi Gai

$16.00

Featured on ABC Chicago's Hungry Hound with Steve Dolinsky. The most iconic dish from Chiang Mai in Northern Thailand. Yellow coconut curry broth, made from scratch, with stewed chicken and wheat noodles. Comes with crispy noodles, cilantro, pickled mustard greens. and shallots for you to put on top at home. Side of lime and house-made chili paste ;)