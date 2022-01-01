Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Bars & Lounges

Same Same

373 Reviews

$$

2022 W Roscoe St

Chicago, IL 60618

Order Again

Popular Items

Phat Thai
Phat Kee Mao
Khao Phat Muu Krob

Stop AAPI Hate Donation

$1 Donation

$1.00

$5 Donation

$5.00

$10 Donation

$10.00

$25 Donation

$25.00

Snacks

Wok Fried Peanuts

Wok Fried Peanuts

$5.00

Wok fried peanuts tossed with garlic, kaffir lime, and Thai chili.

Fries

Fries

$7.00

Crinkle cut fries, available plain and salted, or HIGHLY recommended tossed in our mild spiced sriracha powder! Served with a side of chili aioli.

Geow Tod

Geow Tod

$10.00

Five pieces of our hand rolled wontons with a pork and lemongrass filling, deep fried. Ginger ponzu dipping sauce.

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$8.00

An aromatic broth of lemongrass, chili, and galangal, served with roma tomato, oyster mushrooms, and grilled shrimp.

Papaya Salad

$11.00

Shredded green papaya, pounded in a mortar and pestle with long bean, cherry tomato, shredded carrot, roasted peanuts, lime wedge, garlic, chili, tossed in a tamarind dressing.

Sii Khrong Muu Yang (Ribs)

Sii Khrong Muu Yang (Ribs)

$14.00

Pork ribs, marinaded in white pepper, cinnamon, sesame, and ginger. Then grilled with a ginger honey glaze, served with a side of Jaew sauce. A tart, medium spicy dipping sauce with toasted sticky rice powder, don't skip it!

Hat Yai

Southern-Thai style fried chicken.
Hat Yai 2 Piece Dark

Hat Yai 2 Piece Dark

$14.00

Our famous Southern-Thai style fried chicken, extra crispy. Three leg quarters per order, served with sticky rice, crispy shallots, and a side of chili honey.

Hat Yai 3 Piece Boneless

$14.00

Our famous Southern-Thai style fried chicken, extra crispy. Four white meat strips per order, served with sticky rice, crispy shallots, and a side of chili honey.

Hat Yai Combo

Hat Yai Combo

$18.00

A combination of two strips and two leg quarters. Served with crispy shallots and sticky rice. Side of chili honey.

Curry

A selection of scratch-made curries and noodles.
Khao Soi Gai

Khao Soi Gai

$16.00

Featured on ABC Chicago's Hungry Hound with Steve Dolinsky. The most iconic dish from Chiang Mai in Northern Thailand. Yellow coconut curry broth, made from scratch, with stewed chicken and wheat noodles. Comes with crispy noodles, cilantro, pickled mustard greens. and shallots for you to put on top at home. Side of lime and house-made chili paste ;)

Green Curry

Green Curry

$16.00

A house favorite. Very bright flavors of Thai basil, cilantro, ginger, kaffir lime leaf, shallots, jalapeno, blending together for a flavorful dish. Served with chicken, bamboo shoots, baby corn, and Thai eggplant. Side of jasmine rice. Naturally gluten free, can be made vegan.

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$16.00

A mild spice red curry with green pepper, bamboo shoots, corn, and onion. Curry base of peanuts, galangal, chili, garlic, toasted cumin seeds, and coriander. Side of jasmine rice. Choice of vegetable, tofu, chicken, or beef. Naturally gluten free.

Stir Fry & Plates

House specialties.
Nuea Nam Tok

Nuea Nam Tok

$18.00

1/2 pound of marinated flank steak, grilled, and sliced thin. Tossed with fresh mint, cilantro, Asian shallot, and toasted sticky rice powder in a dressing of house chili powder, lemongrass, lime juice, fish sauce and soy. Comes with sticky rice.

Khao Phat Muu Krob

Khao Phat Muu Krob

$15.00

Thai fried rice with crispy pork belly, egg, onion, garlic chives, baby corn. Fried egg on top.

Phat Thai

Phat Thai

$16.00

The most well-known dish from Thailand. A classic mixture of sweet, sour, and spice all balanced together in rice noodles with shrimp, garlic chive, radish, tofu, bean sprouts, and egg. Lime wedge on the side. Can be made gluten free or vegan.

Phat Kee Mao

Phat Kee Mao

$13.00

Stir fried wide rice noodles in a spicy stir-fry sauce with garlic, baby corns, bamboo shoots, Chinese broccoli and green bell pepper.

Phat Kaphrao

Phat Kaphrao

$14.00

A Thai classic, chopped white meat chicken stir fried with red chili, long bean, onion, and a heaping handful of basil. Served with jasmine rice. Add a fried egg on top for good measure.

Same Same Bowl

Same Same Bowl

$12.00

Our house rice bowl with an assortment of vegetables including carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, daikon radish, cilantro, crispy onions, red cabbage, grilled green bell peppers and a mix of leafy greens. Served with our peanut vinaigrette. Naturally gluten free. Protein options available.

Sides

Mixed Veg

$7.00
Chinese Broccoli

Chinese Broccoli

$6.00

Blanched Chinese broccoli topped with plum sauce and crispy shallots.

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Sticky Rice

$2.50

Chili Aioli

$0.50

Chili Honey

$0.50

Peanut Vinaigrette

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Naam Phrik

$0.50

Spicy Chili Paste.

Sambal

$0.50

Jaew Sauce

$0.50

Dessert

Banana Spring Rolls

$6.00

Kids

Kids Boneless Tenders with Fries

$8.00

Two white meat chicken strips and fries.

Kids Boneless Tenders with Jasmine Rice

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fried Rice

$8.00

Chicken and rice in a Thai stir fry sauce.

Kids Phat Thai

$8.00

A smaller version of Phat Thai, more mild with white meat chicken and topped with peanuts.

Kids Plain Noodles

$4.00

Boiled wonton noodles with no sauce or seasonings.

check markCasual
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cozy spot serving up craft cocktails with a scratch Thai kitchen offering regional favorites, curries, and Hat Yai Fried Chicken.

Location

2022 W Roscoe St, Chicago, IL 60618

Directions

