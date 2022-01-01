Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad bowl in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve salad bowl

Item pic

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Corcoran's Grill & Pub

1615 N Wells, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shawarma Salad Bowl$15.00
Chicken, field greens, heirloom tomatoes,
cucumbers, red cabbage, roasted pine nuts, lemon tahini dressing. Topped with falafel and hummus
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
Salad Bowl image

WRAPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Bombay Wraps - Loop

122 N Wells Street, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
Salad Bowl$0.00
Fresh Cut Salad bowl, topped with choice of protein or veggie + condiments & sauces.
More about Bombay Wraps - Loop
Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe - AON Center

200 East Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Caesar Salad Bowl (priced per person)$5.99
romaine, kale, croutons, parmesan cheese, eggless caesar dressing. (salads are considered "catering side salads" and are served in a large bowl with serving tongs and dressing on the side)
Fresh Fruit Salad Bowl (priced per person)$3.69
Southwest Salad Bowl (priced per person)$6.89
mixed greens, RWA cilantro lime chicken, roasted corn, black beans, radish, green onions, pepper jack cheese, tortilla strips, cilantro lime dressing (salads are considered "catering side salads" and are served in a large bowl with serving tongs and dressing on the side)
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe - AON Center
Salad Bowl image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bombay Wraps - Streeterville

330 E Ohio St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salad Bowl$0.00
Fresh Cut Salad bowl, topped with choice of protein or veggie + condiments & sauces.
Veg. Vegan. Guten Free. Halal.
More about Bombay Wraps - Streeterville
Pinched on the River image

GRILL

Pinched on the River

443 E Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (767 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salad Bowl$17.95
More about Pinched on the River
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's Restaurant

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
House Salad Bowl$8.95
Iceberg and romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, garbanzo beans, red onion, hearts of palm and garlic croutons. Choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad Bowl$6.95
Crisp romaine, shredded Parmesan, garlic croutons, and our own Caesar dressing.
More about Colletti's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Flaco's Tacos Catering

725 South Dearborn St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Chopped Salad (Full Bowl)$49.95
Crisp Romaine lettuce, Chihuahua cheese, fresh sliced avocado, corn, black beans, tomatoes, and tortilla strips. Served with chopped bacon and homemade spicy ranch on the side. Full Bowl serves 40.
Southwest Chopped Salad (Half Bowl)$29.95
Crisp Romaine lettuce, Chihuahua cheese, fresh sliced avocado, corn, black beans, tomatoes, and tortilla strips. Served with chopped bacon and homemade spicy ranch on the side. Half Bowl serves 20.
More about Flaco's Tacos Catering
Item pic

 

Sopraffina - The Franklin Center

222 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Caesar Salad Bowl (priced per person)$5.99
romaine, kale, croutons, parmesan cheese, eggless caesar dressing. (salads are considered "catering side salads" and are served in a large bowl with serving tongs and dressing on the side)
Samantha Salad Bowl (priced per person)$6.89
mixed greens with RWA sliced chicken breast, roma tomatoes, fresh vegetables, parmesan cheese, croutons and fat free honey mustard dressing (salads are considered "catering side salads" and are served in a large bowl with serving tongs and dressing on the side)
Vegetable Pasta Salad Bowl$3.69
More about Sopraffina - The Franklin Center
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jerry's Sandwiches

4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Fruit Salad, Bowl$5.95
More about Jerry's Sandwiches
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Emerald Loop Bar & Grill

216 N Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shawarma Salad Bowl$15.00
Chicken, field greens, heirloom tomatoes,
cucumbers, red cabbage, roasted pine nuts, lemon tahini dressing. Topped with falafel and hummus
More about Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
Salad Bowls image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bombay Wraps - Broadway St

3149 1/2 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1458 reviews)
Takeout
Salad Bowls$0.00
Fresh Cut Salad bowl, topped with choice of protein or veggie + condiments & sauces.
More about Bombay Wraps - Broadway St
Item pic

 

Salads UP Chicago - 205 W. Wacker Dr

205 W. Wacker Dr, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salad / Grain Bowl$6.65
More about Salads UP Chicago - 205 W. Wacker Dr
Restaurant banner

 

Sila's Grill - 3112 N Broadway St

3112 N Broadway St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sila’s Salads Bowl With Protein$14.95
Sila’s Salad Bowl$9.95
More about Sila's Grill - 3112 N Broadway St

