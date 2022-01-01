Salad bowl in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve salad bowl
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Corcoran's Grill & Pub
1615 N Wells, Chicago
|Shawarma Salad Bowl
|$15.00
Chicken, field greens, heirloom tomatoes,
cucumbers, red cabbage, roasted pine nuts, lemon tahini dressing. Topped with falafel and hummus
More about Bombay Wraps - Loop
WRAPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Bombay Wraps - Loop
122 N Wells Street, Chicago
|Salad Bowl
|$0.00
Fresh Cut Salad bowl, topped with choice of protein or veggie + condiments & sauces.
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe - AON Center
Sopraffina Marketcaffe - AON Center
200 East Randolph St., Chicago
|Kale Caesar Salad Bowl (priced per person)
|$5.99
romaine, kale, croutons, parmesan cheese, eggless caesar dressing. (salads are considered "catering side salads" and are served in a large bowl with serving tongs and dressing on the side)
|Fresh Fruit Salad Bowl (priced per person)
|$3.69
|Southwest Salad Bowl (priced per person)
|$6.89
mixed greens, RWA cilantro lime chicken, roasted corn, black beans, radish, green onions, pepper jack cheese, tortilla strips, cilantro lime dressing (salads are considered "catering side salads" and are served in a large bowl with serving tongs and dressing on the side)
More about Bombay Wraps - Streeterville
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bombay Wraps - Streeterville
330 E Ohio St, Chicago
|Salad Bowl
|$0.00
Fresh Cut Salad bowl, topped with choice of protein or veggie + condiments & sauces.
Veg. Vegan. Guten Free. Halal.
More about Colletti's Restaurant
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS
Colletti's Restaurant
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago
|House Salad Bowl
|$8.95
Iceberg and romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, garbanzo beans, red onion, hearts of palm and garlic croutons. Choice of dressing.
|Caesar Salad Bowl
|$6.95
Crisp romaine, shredded Parmesan, garlic croutons, and our own Caesar dressing.
More about Flaco's Tacos Catering
Flaco's Tacos Catering
725 South Dearborn St, Chicago
|Southwest Chopped Salad (Full Bowl)
|$49.95
Crisp Romaine lettuce, Chihuahua cheese, fresh sliced avocado, corn, black beans, tomatoes, and tortilla strips. Served with chopped bacon and homemade spicy ranch on the side. Full Bowl serves 40.
|Southwest Chopped Salad (Half Bowl)
|$29.95
Crisp Romaine lettuce, Chihuahua cheese, fresh sliced avocado, corn, black beans, tomatoes, and tortilla strips. Served with chopped bacon and homemade spicy ranch on the side. Half Bowl serves 20.
More about Sopraffina - The Franklin Center
Sopraffina - The Franklin Center
222 West Adams, Chicago
|Kale Caesar Salad Bowl (priced per person)
|$5.99
romaine, kale, croutons, parmesan cheese, eggless caesar dressing. (salads are considered "catering side salads" and are served in a large bowl with serving tongs and dressing on the side)
|Samantha Salad Bowl (priced per person)
|$6.89
mixed greens with RWA sliced chicken breast, roma tomatoes, fresh vegetables, parmesan cheese, croutons and fat free honey mustard dressing (salads are considered "catering side salads" and are served in a large bowl with serving tongs and dressing on the side)
|Vegetable Pasta Salad Bowl
|$3.69
More about Jerry's Sandwiches
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jerry's Sandwiches
4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Fruit Salad, Bowl
|$5.95
More about Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
216 N Wabash, Chicago
|Shawarma Salad Bowl
|$15.00
Chicken, field greens, heirloom tomatoes,
cucumbers, red cabbage, roasted pine nuts, lemon tahini dressing. Topped with falafel and hummus
More about Bombay Wraps - Broadway St
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bombay Wraps - Broadway St
3149 1/2 N Broadway, Chicago
|Salad Bowls
|$0.00
Fresh Cut Salad bowl, topped with choice of protein or veggie + condiments & sauces.
More about Salads UP Chicago - 205 W. Wacker Dr
Salads UP Chicago - 205 W. Wacker Dr
205 W. Wacker Dr, Chicago
|Salad / Grain Bowl
|$6.65