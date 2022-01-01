Chow fun in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chow fun
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Roscoe Village
2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Chicken Chow Fun
|$12.45
Rice noodles stir-fried Chinese style with chicken, beansprouts and green onions.
|Chow Fun
|$11.95
Rice noodles stir-fried Chinese style with choice of meat, bean sprouts and green onions.
Moon Palace Express
216 West Cermak Road, Chicago
|Combo Chow Fun 什锦河粉
|$14.00
wide rice noodles. choose your combo.
|Chow Fun 河粉
|$10.00
wide rice noodles