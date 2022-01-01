Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chow fun in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve chow fun

Hot Woks Cool Sushi image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Roscoe Village

2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Chow Fun$12.45
Rice noodles stir-fried Chinese style with chicken, beansprouts and green onions.
Chow Fun$11.95
Rice noodles stir-fried Chinese style with choice of meat, bean sprouts and green onions.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Roscoe Village
Consumer pic

 

Moon Palace Express

216 West Cermak Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Combo Chow Fun 什锦河粉$14.00
wide rice noodles. choose your combo.
Chow Fun 河粉$10.00
wide rice noodles
More about Moon Palace Express
Consumer pic

 

Shang Noodle - Streeterville - 215 East Grand Avenue

215 East Grand Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hong Kong Beef Chow Fun$18.00
干炒牛河 flat chow-fun noodle, tender beef, scallions, onion, beansprouts, dark soy glaze
More about Shang Noodle - Streeterville - 215 East Grand Avenue

