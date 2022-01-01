Tom yum soup in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve tom yum soup
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Tom Yum Soup
|$6.50
Thai version of hot and sour soup with chicken breast, white mushrooms, tomato, bell peppers, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves and lime juice.
NOODLES
Arun's Thai Restaurant
4156 N Kedzie Avenue, Chicago
|Tom Yum Soup
|$13.00
Noodles In The Pot
2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago
|Tom Yum Soup
|$7.00
Hot & Sour soup with straw mushrooms, tomatoes, seasoned with lemon grass, citrus leaves and fresh lime juice. Chicken, tofu, or vegetables (Shrimp, BBQ Pork +1.00)
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Tom Yum Soup
|$7.25
Thai version of hot & sour soup with chicken breast, white mushrooms, tomato, bell peppers, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves and lime juice.
Siam Rice
1906 S. State Street, Chicago
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$12.00
Ground chicken, shrimp, green onion, bean sprouts, ground peanuts, and cilantro served with thin rice noodles in hot and sour soup.
|Tom Yum Soup
|$5.00
Hot and sour soup with mushrooms and tomatoes seasoned with lime, lemongrass, cilantro, and lime leaves.
NOODLES
Vegan Plate
1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago
|Tom Yum Soup
|$13.50
Fresh mushrooms, tomato, white onion and exotic herbs in hot and sour lemongrass broth with choice of tofu, veggie or chicken. Gluten free available upon request.
Kraken Sushi & Beyond
4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$11.00
Thin rice or egg Noodles, bean sprouts, green onion, cilantro, garlic oil, peanuts, roasted chili shrimp paste, spicy-sour chicken broth.
Same Same
2022 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Tom Yum Soup
|$8.00
An aromatic broth of lemongrass, chili, and galangal, served with roma tomato, oyster mushrooms, and grilled shrimp.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake
567 West Lake Street, Chicago
|Tom Yum Soup (gf)
|$11.00
Sweet and Sour Tom Yum made with vegetarian broth, mixed vegetables, galangal, chili, and choice of proteins
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
7117 W Addison st, chicago
|Tom Yum Soup
|$5.15
shrimp, Thai chili paste, lemongrass, tomato, mushroom, lime juice, cilantro
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hot Woks Cool Sushi
2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Tom Yum Soup
|$5.95
Thai version of hot & sour soup with chicken breast, white mushrooms, tomato, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves and lime juice.
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Tom Yum Soup
|$5.15
shrimp, Thai chili paste, lemongrass, tomato, mushroom, lime juice, cilantro
KEADKAO EXPRESS
15 West Washington Street, Chicago
|Tom Yum Soup
|$12.50
Served with steamed white rice
Opart Thai House
1546 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago
|B22. Tom Yum Kai Soup
|$11.99
Spicy. Thai hot and sour soup with sliced chicken breast, straw mushrooms, lemongrass, and lime juice.
|B21. Tom Yum Koong Soup
|$12.99
Spicy. Thai hot and sour soup with fresh shrimp, straw mushrooms, lemongrass and lime juice.
|B23. Tom Yum Pla Soup
|$12.99
Spicy. Thai hot and sour soup with sole fish, straw mushrooms, white onions, lemongrass and lime juice.