Tom yum soup in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve tom yum soup

Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tom Yum Soup$6.50
Thai version of hot and sour soup with chicken breast, white mushrooms, tomato, bell peppers, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves and lime juice.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
Arun's Thai Restaurant image

NOODLES

Arun's Thai Restaurant

4156 N Kedzie Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Tom Yum Soup$13.00
More about Arun's Thai Restaurant
Noodles In The Pot image

 

Noodles In The Pot

2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tom Yum Soup$7.00
Hot & Sour soup with straw mushrooms, tomatoes, seasoned with lemon grass, citrus leaves and fresh lime juice. Chicken, tofu, or vegetables (Shrimp, BBQ Pork +1.00)
More about Noodles In The Pot
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave

30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tom Yum Soup$7.25
Thai version of hot & sour soup with chicken breast, white mushrooms, tomato, bell peppers, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves and lime juice.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
Siam Rice image

 

Siam Rice

1906 S. State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$12.00
Ground chicken, shrimp, green onion, bean sprouts, ground peanuts, and cilantro served with thin rice noodles in hot and sour soup.
Tom Yum Soup$5.00
Hot and sour soup with mushrooms and tomatoes seasoned with lime, lemongrass, cilantro, and lime leaves.
More about Siam Rice
Vegan Plate image

NOODLES

Vegan Plate

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Tom Yum Soup$13.50
Fresh mushrooms, tomato, white onion and exotic herbs in hot and sour lemongrass broth with choice of tofu, veggie or chicken. Gluten free available upon request.
More about Vegan Plate
Item pic

 

Kraken Sushi & Beyond

4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$11.00
Thin rice or egg Noodles, bean sprouts, green onion, cilantro, garlic oil, peanuts, roasted chili shrimp paste, spicy-sour chicken broth.
More about Kraken Sushi & Beyond
Item pic

 

Same Same

2022 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (373 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tom Yum Soup$8.00
An aromatic broth of lemongrass, chili, and galangal, served with roma tomato, oyster mushrooms, and grilled shrimp.
More about Same Same
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake

567 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1656 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tom Yum Soup (gf)$11.00
Sweet and Sour Tom Yum made with vegetarian broth, mixed vegetables, galangal, chili, and choice of proteins
More about Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

7117 W Addison st, chicago

Avg 4.4 (2825 reviews)
Takeout
Tom Yum Soup$5.15
shrimp, Thai chili paste, lemongrass, tomato, mushroom, lime juice, cilantro
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Item pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hot Woks Cool Sushi

2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tom Yum Soup$5.95
Thai version of hot & sour soup with chicken breast, white mushrooms, tomato, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves and lime juice.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1759 reviews)
Takeout
Tom Yum Soup$5.15
shrimp, Thai chili paste, lemongrass, tomato, mushroom, lime juice, cilantro
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Item pic

 

KEADKAO EXPRESS

15 West Washington Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tom Yum Soup$12.50
Served with steamed white rice
More about KEADKAO EXPRESS
Item pic

 

Opart Thai House

1546 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
B22. Tom Yum Kai Soup$11.99
Spicy. Thai hot and sour soup with sliced chicken breast, straw mushrooms, lemongrass, and lime juice.
B21. Tom Yum Koong Soup$12.99
Spicy. Thai hot and sour soup with fresh shrimp, straw mushrooms, lemongrass and lime juice.
B23. Tom Yum Pla Soup$12.99
Spicy. Thai hot and sour soup with sole fish, straw mushrooms, white onions, lemongrass and lime juice.
More about Opart Thai House

