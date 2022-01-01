Carne asada in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve carne asada
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Corcoran's Grill & Pub
1615 N Wells, Chicago
|Carne Asada Salad
|$17.00
Mixed greens, avocado, tomato, corn,
beans, cilantro, onion, queso fresco, tortilla
strips, flour tortilla, chipotle ranch or
cilantro lime vinaigrette
|Carne Asada Steak Wrap
|$16.00
Mixed greens, avocado, tomato, corn, pinto beans, cilantro, onion, tortilla strips, flour tortilla, queso fresco, chipotle ranch
La Luna
1726 south racine, chicago
|Carne Asada
|$5.00
finely chopped steak, garlic oil, onions, cilantro
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
1116 W. Granville, Chicago
|Carne Asada Fries
|$12.95
French fried potatoes smothered with lime-grilled steak, Pico de
Gallo (salsa of fresh jalapeños, onion, and tomato), Chihuahua cheese,
guacamole, pickled jalapeños, and sour cream.
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
725 S Dearborn St, Chicago
|Carne Asada Fries
|$12.95
French fried potatoes smothered with lime-grilled steak, Pico de
Gallo (salsa of fresh jalapeños, onion, and tomato), Chihuahua cheese,
guacamole, pickled jalapeños, and sour cream.
El Garcia
7515 N Western Ave, Chicago
|Fajitas Carne Asada
|$25.00
|Taco Carne Asada
|$3.50
Topped with lettuce and tomato
|Tostada Carne Asada
|$4.00
Flat corn tortilla shell topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado and sour cream.
Boca Loca Cantina River North
416 West Ontario, Chicago
|Pollo & Carne Asada Fajitas
|$25.00
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$16.00
Grilled skirt steak, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$16.00
Flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, topped with burrito sauce, queso blanco, sour cream, green onions, Grilled skirt steak
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Carne Asada
|$18.50
Skirt steak seasoned and grilled to perfection, served with lettuce, tomato, and a corn quesadilla. All dinners served with rice and beans.
Boca Loca Cantina Aville
1477 W Winnemac Ave, Chicago
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$16.00
Flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, topped with burrito sauce, queso blanco, sour cream, green onions, Grilled skirt steak
|Carne Asada Fajitas
|$23.00
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$16.00
Grilled skirt steak, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro OR lettuce & tomato
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Vaughan's Pub & Grill
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Carne Asada Steak Salad
|$16.00
Grilled peppers, avocado, tomato, corn, black beans, tortilla strips, flour tortilla,
chipotle vinaigrette
|Carne Asada Steak Wrap
|$13.00
Mixed greens, avocado, tomato, corn,
beans, cilantro, onion, tortilla strips,
queso fresco, chipotle ranch
Dos Taqueria
125 South Clark St, Chicago
|Carne Asada Bowl
|$10.75
Angus flank steak carne asada. Served in a bowl with black beans, Mexican rice, onion & cilantro and your choice of salsa. Onion & cilantro and salsa served on side. Gluten Free.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$6.00
Angus flank steak carne asada. Served on corn tortillas with black beans, onion & cilantro and your choice of salsa. Onion & cilantro and salsa served on side. Gluten Free.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Healthy Substance
6852 W Archer Ave, Chicago
|Torta De Carne Asada
|$12.50
|Gordita Carne Asada
|$5.90
|Impossible Carne Asada Taco
|$3.80
TACOS
Taquizo
1835 W North Ave, Chicago
|Carne Asada Quesataco
|$6.25
marinated grilled steak, cilantro-spanish onion jardin, salsa, rolled in crispy melted cheese, hand made tortilla
|Carne Asada Bowl
|$15.75
marinated grilled steak, cilantro rice, black beans, crema, avocado puree, pickled onion, fresh cilantro
|Carne Asada Taco
|$5.25
marinated grilled steak, salsa, cilantro-spanish onion jardin, hand made tortilla
Tacos El Pastor 53
5319 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago
|3 Carne Asada Taco Dinner
|$15.00
|BRT Carne Asada
|$14.99
|SOP Carne Asada
|$6.25
Taco Burrito King
5509 N Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Carne Asada
|$18.50
Skirt steak seasoned and grilled to perfection, served with lettuce, tomato, and a corn quesadilla. All dinners served with rice and beans.
TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
ATX Bodega
2301 Foster Avenue Chicago 60625, Chicago
|Carne Asada Fries
|$14.95
Our hand-cut fries, smothered with Merkts cheese, Carne Asada, onions and cilantro
|3 Carne Asada Tacos
|$16.25
Marinated skirt steak served with cilantro & onions on corn tortillas
|1 Carne Asada Taco
|$6.25
Marinated skirt steak served with cilantro & onions on corn tortillas
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
46 E. Chicago, Chicago
|Carne Asada Fries
|$12.95
French fried potatoes smothered with lime-grilled steak, Pico de
Gallo (salsa of fresh jalapeños, onion, and tomato), Chihuahua cheese,
guacamole, pickled jalapeños, and sour cream.
Tatas Tacos - Six Corners
4929 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Plain Steak / Carne Asada
|$4.50
|Carne Asada / Steak
|$4.75
Seared steak, fresh cilantro and onion.
El Tarasco
4358 W. 51ST, CHICAGO
|CARNE ASADA TAMPIQUENA
|$25.95
SKIRT STEAK W/SIDE OF RICE, BEANS, SALAD , GRILLED ONION, AND JALAPENOS, CHEESE ENCHILADA
|CARNE ASADA
|$24.95
SKIRT STEAK W/SIDE OF RICE, BEANS, SALAD , GRILLED ONION, AND JALAPENOS
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
216 N Wabash, Chicago
|Carne Asada Steak Salad
|$19.00
Mixed greens, avocado, tomato, corn, beans, cilantro, onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, flour tortilla, chipotle ranch or cilantro lime vinaigrette
|Carne Asada Steak Wrap
|$16.00
Mixed greens, avocado, tomato, corn, pinto
beans, cilantro, onion, tortilla strips, queso
fresco, chipotle ranch
BURRITOS • TACOS
Mixteco Mexican Grill
847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Carne Asada Crispy Taquitos
|$10.99
Three pieces made with skirt steak, onions, peppers and cheese, all wrapped up and fried to crispy perfection. The ultimate appetizer or game day snack!
|Chicken and Carne Asada Steak Fajitas
|$24.95
Corn or flour tortillas, black beans, cilantro-lime rice, fajita veggies, sour cream, and guacamole.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|Carne Asada
|$18.50
Skirt steak seasoned and grilled to perfection, served with lettuce, tomato, and a corn quesadilla. All dinners served with rice and beans.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
5413 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Carne Asada
|$16.45
Skirt steak seasoned and grilled to perfection, served with lettuce, tomato, and a corn quesadilla. All dinners served with rice and beans.
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ramen-San Deluxe - Tallboy Taco
676 N St Clair St, Chicago
|Carne Asada
|$5.25
Marinated Center-cut Skirt Steak, Onion, Cilantro
Buena Vista Restaurant
3147 North Broadway, Chicago
|Carne Asada
|$17.00
Nana, Ajo & Taco E
3267 South Halsted Street, Chicago
|Carne Asada Burrito Combo
|$14.00
|Carne Asada Burrito Bowl
|$12.50
Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sour cream, chihuahua cheese
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$11.00
Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream in a flour tortilla
TACOS
Dos Urban Cantina
2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago
|Carne Asada Taco
|$6.00
Marinated and grilled steak, black beans, roasted tomato salsa, onion, cilantro. Gluten Free.
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$15.00
Marinated & grilled steak, guacamole, pico de gallo, roasted tomato salsa, chihuahua cheese, Mexican Rice & black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection on the flat top.
|Carne Asada Kit
Marinated and grilled steak, roasted tomato salsa, onion and cilantro, corn tortillas, black beans, Mexican rice, Gluten Free. Rice has potential cross contact with Gluten.
Tatas Tacos - Portage Park
5700 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Carne Asada / Steak
|$4.75
Seared steak, fresh cilantro and onion.
|Plain Steak / Carne Asada
|$4.50
Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago
3352 W Foster Ave, Chicago
|TORTA CARNE ASADA
Great Omaha - Prime Innet Skirt Steak. Served on a telera loaf with lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese, and sour cream.
|BTO. CARNE ASADA
Great Omaha - Prime Innet Skirt Steak.
|CARNE ASADA
Great Omaha - Prime Innet Skirt Steak.
El Solazo
5600 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago
|Carne Asada Torta
|$14.00
Grilled skirt steak, avocado spread, refried beans, tres quesos, Napa cabbage, red onion, cilantro, salsa verde.
Telera bread.
Served with pickled veggies on the side.
