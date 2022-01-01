Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

3175e6a8-b0c2-44c6-abda-a6f0cee157db image

 

Way Out

3213 W Armitage, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheesesteak$14.00
Sliced Ribeye - Cheez Whiz - Sautéed Onions
More about Way Out
The Reveler image

PIZZA

The Reveler

3403 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$13.50
More about The Reveler
Kitchen 17 image

 

Kitchen 17

2554-2556 W Diversey Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak$14.00
Sliced Seitan, Mozzarella, Green Pepper, Caramelized Onion, Spicy Giardiniera, Ranch
More about Kitchen 17
Monti's image

 

Monti's

4757 N Talman, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Authentic Philly Cheesesteak$9.50
Grilled onions, choice of white American, smoked provolone or aged cheddar sauce. Prepared with black Angus rib-eye and served on Philly amoroso rolls. All-white chicken breast substitution available.
More about Monti's
Fat Shack image

 

Fat Shack

2140 North Clybourn Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
Sm (6") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 6" roll.
Lg (12") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 12" roll.
More about Fat Shack
Item pic

 

Food for Thought - Lighthouse

1850 West Roosevelt Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak$6.50
grilled chopped steak, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone & pepper jack cheese on a french roll
More about Food for Thought - Lighthouse
Philly Cheese Steak image

PIZZA • SOUPS • HAMBURGERS

Burger Boy Lounge

2657 W DEVON AVE, CHICAGO

Avg 4.1 (136 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Cheese Steak$8.99
More about Burger Boy Lounge

