Philly cheesesteaks in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Way Out
3213 W Armitage, Chicago
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$14.00
Sliced Ribeye - Cheez Whiz - Sautéed Onions
Kitchen 17
2554-2556 W Diversey Ave., Chicago
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$14.00
Sliced Seitan, Mozzarella, Green Pepper, Caramelized Onion, Spicy Giardiniera, Ranch
Monti's
4757 N Talman, Chicago
|Authentic Philly Cheesesteak
|$9.50
Grilled onions, choice of white American, smoked provolone or aged cheddar sauce. Prepared with black Angus rib-eye and served on Philly amoroso rolls. All-white chicken breast substitution available.
Fat Shack
2140 North Clybourn Ave, Chicago
|Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
|Sm (6") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 6" roll.
|Lg (12") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 12" roll.
Food for Thought - Lighthouse
1850 West Roosevelt Road, Chicago
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$6.50
grilled chopped steak, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone & pepper jack cheese on a french roll